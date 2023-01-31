The Frances Fleet in Point Judith has been running trips for cod whenever the weather cooperates. The fishing has been a bit more difficult than it was earlier in the season, but the bite has remained solid. Both jigs and bait have been producing some nice cod catches, and weights have varied as they’ve been both drifting and anchoring at times. Following a quick arctic blast this weekend, we will be getting right back to the continued mild winter, so there should be some opportunities to sail next week. To check on the schedule for upcoming trips and to make reservations check out their website or call the office.

RHODE ISLAND STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO