bladenonline.com
Middle School Girls Basketball: Elizabethtown 28, Tar Heel 7
TAR HEEL – Sana’a Singletary and Aaliyah Monroe fired in 8 points each Thursday to lead Elizabethtown to a 28-7 Waccamaw Middle School ‘AA’ Division girls’ basketball victory over Tar Heel. Singletary battled inside for a trio of 1st quarter baskets, and point guard Aaliyah...
bladenonline.com
JV Boys Basketball: Fairmont 35, West Bladen 28
FAIRMONT – Alex Stephens tossed in 10 points and Xavion Pittman added 7 points to lead Fairmont to a 35-28 Southeastern Athletic Conference jayvee boys basketball victory over West Bladen Wednesday. Cade Allen drained a 3-point shot, another basket and 2 free throws in the opening half to keep...
bladenonline.com
Middle School Boys Basketball: Bladenboro 41, Clarkton School of Discovery 12
BLADENBORO –Center Kendell Lesane battled inside for 15 points Thursday night to lead undefeated Bladenboro to a 41-12 Waccamaw Middle School Conference ‘A” Division boys’ basketball victory over Clarkton School of Discovery. Coach Joe Gore’s Bulldogs remained atop the ‘A’ Division with a 3-0 record and...
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Friday
1. High School Basketball: Today. West Bladen is home against Red Springs in a Southeastern Athletic Conference tripleheader. East Bladen is scheduled to play at Fairmont. Junior varsity boys games start at 4:30 p.m. followed by varsity girls about 6 p.m. and varsity boys about 7:30 p.m. (STANDINGS) 2. Community...
bladenonline.com
Couch Potato: Bladen Basketball Teams Gear Up For Stretch Drive
Down the stretch we come and still a lot on the line with two weeks remaining in the high school basketball regular season. There’s a three-way tie for first place in the Southeastern Athletic Conference boys standings with only three games remaining. East Bladen (15-4 overall), Red Springs (15-6) and St. Pauls (11-10) each are 7-2 in league play with West Bladen (15-6) only a game back at 6-3.
Knights clip the Eagles’ wings in OT thriller
BLADENBORO — The West Bladen Knights defeated the East Bladen Eagles for a 54-52 overtime thriller on Monday. The Knights came out in the first quarter with supreme focus and got ahead with a slight five-point lead. The Eagles struggled to find their rhythm to start the quarter but eventually found success inside towards the final minutes of the first quarter. East Bladen’s senior guard Malcolm Bolden penetrated the inside of the Knights’ defense before dumping the ball off to Rodney Lacewell for an easy finish at the rim to bring them within a point of the host.
WECT
NHHS-Laney basketball games continue after fights cause postponement
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Basketball games between Laney and New Hanover High School were back underway on Jan. 2, but this time without spectators in the stands. The games were postponed after two fights broke out in the bleachers Tuesday evening. According to law enforcement, someone slammed a door and another person yelled “gun.” The New Hanover Sheriff’s Office cleared the building and confirmed no firearms were present.
neusenews.com
Online rumors put to rest over Texas Rangers recent press release
A flurry of social media posts in response to a Texas Rangers news article has local people questioning the security of Wood Ducks baseball in Kinston. Established in 2017, and currently in a 12 year contact with the City of Kinston to play at Grainger Stadium, the Wood Ducks are a focal point of tourism and entertainment.
bladenonline.com
Elizabethtown Christian Academy Wins Big at NC Junior Beta Convention
The 31st Annual NC Junior Beta Club Convention was held January 29-31 in Greensboro. The conference hosted over 3500 elementary and junior Beta students from across the state to compete in academic, art, talent and group events. This year’s theme was “The Power of Beta.” In the first general session, students were entertained by guest speaker, Kelly Barnes, who emphasized the impact Beta members can have with small things.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Texas Rangers exploring Leland site for minor league baseball, large entertainment venue
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Minor League Baseball could be coming to Northern Brunswick County. REV Entertainment and the Texas Rangers have reached out to the Town of Leland about the possibility of bringing a professional sports team, ballpark, and entertainment venue to the area. While this is still...
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Thursday
Here are three things to know for Thursday, Feb. 2:. 1. Elizabethtown Dixie Youth Baseball Registration: Online via TeamPass. Choose “select league” at the top, then click Elizabethtown DYB from the drop-down box. Click here to register a player. 2. Talent Show/Play Auditions: Feb. 10-12, Carolina Civic Center,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Board of Education approves controversial New Hanover County school calendar
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County School Board of Education has approved the 2023-2024 school year calendar. This move will end the fall semester in January of 2024. The vote was 5-2 and comes with lots of debate and controversy over the past few months.
WECT
Wilmington woman wins $200,000, had been ‘adamant’ about winning top prize
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that Natalie Carraway of Wilmington won a $200,000 prize while playing the Hot 5′s game. According to the announcement, Carraway was determined to win the $200,000 prize, telling others that the Hot 5′s top prize would be hers.
Officials investigating social media threats against local school districts
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Law enforcement officials in eastern North Carolina are investigating threatening social media posts directed toward local school districts. Law enforcement agencies in Pitt and Duplin counties posted information about the threats Wednesday morning. A teenager in Wayne County was arrested on a juvenile petition Tuesday for “communicating a threat of mass […]
Closed Village Station restaurant in Lumberton demolished
LUMBERTON — The Village Station restaurant, in operation for 45 years and shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic, is being demolished, a
columbuscountynews.com
Whiteville Woman charged in Laptop Scam
State Bureau of Investigation agents and Columbus County Deputies have arrested a local woman for allegedly taking money for laptop computers, but never delivering. Tiffany Reaves McLamb, 39, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, and released on a $10,000 secured bond. Her address was listed as 238 King Arthur Dr., Whiteville.
WMBF
Marlboro County man wanted in N.C. arrested, facing more charges
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man wanted out of North Carolina has been arrested and now faces more charges. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Tykeem Ivery, of Bennettsville, was arrested Tuesday after being wanted out of Scotland County for aggravated assault. Deputies said a...
cbs17
Hoke County Commissioner Baldwin dies, remembered for strong leadership
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Hoke County Commissioner Lonnie Baldwin has died, the chairman of the board of commissioners said Tuesday. Baldwin’s age and cause of death were not immediately available. The U.S. Army veteran who told his local newspaper that he spent 25 years working in information science...
Up and Coming Weekly
N.C. History Center organizers face resistance in some minority communities
A lack of participation from the Black and Native American communities in planning for a Civil War history center sparked a discussion during a forum on the contents of its exhibits. The forum was held Monday morning, Jan. 23 by organizers of the $80 million N.C. History Center on the...
New House of Raeford bulk pre-order chicken sales in Benson, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wendell and more
House of Raeford is hosting upcoming fresh bulk chicken sales in Benson, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wendell and more. You'll find impressive prices on chicken breast, chicken drumsticks and thighs and more!. For all of these sales, you'll need to pre-order and pre-pay on the House of Raeford website. Locations and Dates.
