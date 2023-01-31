ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladenboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bladenonline.com

Middle School Girls Basketball: Elizabethtown 28, Tar Heel 7

TAR HEEL – Sana’a Singletary and Aaliyah Monroe fired in 8 points each Thursday to lead Elizabethtown to a 28-7 Waccamaw Middle School ‘AA’ Division girls’ basketball victory over Tar Heel. Singletary battled inside for a trio of 1st quarter baskets, and point guard Aaliyah...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
bladenonline.com

JV Boys Basketball: Fairmont 35, West Bladen 28

FAIRMONT – Alex Stephens tossed in 10 points and Xavion Pittman added 7 points to lead Fairmont to a 35-28 Southeastern Athletic Conference jayvee boys basketball victory over West Bladen Wednesday. Cade Allen drained a 3-point shot, another basket and 2 free throws in the opening half to keep...
FAIRMONT, NC
bladenonline.com

Middle School Boys Basketball: Bladenboro 41, Clarkton School of Discovery 12

BLADENBORO –Center Kendell Lesane battled inside for 15 points Thursday night to lead undefeated Bladenboro to a 41-12 Waccamaw Middle School Conference ‘A” Division boys’ basketball victory over Clarkton School of Discovery. Coach Joe Gore’s Bulldogs remained atop the ‘A’ Division with a 3-0 record and...
BLADENBORO, NC
bladenonline.com

3 Things To Know For Friday

1. High School Basketball: Today. West Bladen is home against Red Springs in a Southeastern Athletic Conference tripleheader. East Bladen is scheduled to play at Fairmont. Junior varsity boys games start at 4:30 p.m. followed by varsity girls about 6 p.m. and varsity boys about 7:30 p.m. (STANDINGS) 2. Community...
BLADENBORO, NC
bladenonline.com

Couch Potato: Bladen Basketball Teams Gear Up For Stretch Drive

Down the stretch we come and still a lot on the line with two weeks remaining in the high school basketball regular season. There’s a three-way tie for first place in the Southeastern Athletic Conference boys standings with only three games remaining. East Bladen (15-4 overall), Red Springs (15-6) and St. Pauls (11-10) each are 7-2 in league play with West Bladen (15-6) only a game back at 6-3.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

Knights clip the Eagles’ wings in OT thriller

BLADENBORO — The West Bladen Knights defeated the East Bladen Eagles for a 54-52 overtime thriller on Monday. The Knights came out in the first quarter with supreme focus and got ahead with a slight five-point lead. The Eagles struggled to find their rhythm to start the quarter but eventually found success inside towards the final minutes of the first quarter. East Bladen’s senior guard Malcolm Bolden penetrated the inside of the Knights’ defense before dumping the ball off to Rodney Lacewell for an easy finish at the rim to bring them within a point of the host.
BLADENBORO, NC
WECT

NHHS-Laney basketball games continue after fights cause postponement

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Basketball games between Laney and New Hanover High School were back underway on Jan. 2, but this time without spectators in the stands. The games were postponed after two fights broke out in the bleachers Tuesday evening. According to law enforcement, someone slammed a door and another person yelled “gun.” The New Hanover Sheriff’s Office cleared the building and confirmed no firearms were present.
WILMINGTON, NC
neusenews.com

Online rumors put to rest over Texas Rangers recent press release

A flurry of social media posts in response to a Texas Rangers news article has local people questioning the security of Wood Ducks baseball in Kinston. Established in 2017, and currently in a 12 year contact with the City of Kinston to play at Grainger Stadium, the Wood Ducks are a focal point of tourism and entertainment.
KINSTON, NC
bladenonline.com

Elizabethtown Christian Academy Wins Big at NC Junior Beta Convention

The 31st Annual NC Junior Beta Club Convention was held January 29-31 in Greensboro. The conference hosted over 3500 elementary and junior Beta students from across the state to compete in academic, art, talent and group events. This year’s theme was “The Power of Beta.” In the first general session, students were entertained by guest speaker, Kelly Barnes, who emphasized the impact Beta members can have with small things.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
bladenonline.com

3 Things To Know For Thursday

Here are three things to know for Thursday, Feb. 2:. 1. Elizabethtown Dixie Youth Baseball Registration: Online via TeamPass. Choose “select league” at the top, then click Elizabethtown DYB from the drop-down box. Click here to register a player. 2. Talent Show/Play Auditions: Feb. 10-12, Carolina Civic Center,...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WNCT

Officials investigating social media threats against local school districts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Law enforcement officials in eastern North Carolina are investigating threatening social media posts directed toward local school districts. Law enforcement agencies in Pitt and Duplin counties posted information about the threats Wednesday morning. A teenager in Wayne County was arrested on a juvenile petition Tuesday for “communicating a threat of mass […]
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Whiteville Woman charged in Laptop Scam

State Bureau of Investigation agents and Columbus County Deputies have arrested a local woman for allegedly taking money for laptop computers, but never delivering. Tiffany Reaves McLamb, 39, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, and released on a $10,000 secured bond. Her address was listed as 238 King Arthur Dr., Whiteville.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WMBF

Marlboro County man wanted in N.C. arrested, facing more charges

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man wanted out of North Carolina has been arrested and now faces more charges. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Tykeem Ivery, of Bennettsville, was arrested Tuesday after being wanted out of Scotland County for aggravated assault. Deputies said a...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy