Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bladenonline.com
Middle School Boys Basketball: Elizabethtown 40, Tar Heel 18
TAR HEEL – Nathan Demery and Jaden Lewis combined for 20 points Thursday night to lead Elizabethtown to a 40-18 Waccamaw Middle School Conference ‘AA’ Division boys’ basketball victory over Tar Heel. Demery led all scorers with 12 points, and Lewis followed with 8 points. Center...
bladenonline.com
Boys Basketball: West Bladen 44, Fairmont 39
FAIRMONT – Sophomore Hezekiah Adams filled up the stat sheet with 24 points, 7 rebounds and 5 steals to lead West Bladen to a 44-39 Southeastern Athletic Conference boys’ basketball victory over Fairmont Wednesday night. “It’s always somebody different for us,” said Knight Coach Travis Pait. “Jackson (Pait)...
bladenonline.com
Middle School Boys Basketball: Bladenboro 41, Clarkton School of Discovery 12
BLADENBORO –Center Kendell Lesane battled inside for 15 points Thursday night to lead undefeated Bladenboro to a 41-12 Waccamaw Middle School Conference ‘A” Division boys’ basketball victory over Clarkton School of Discovery. Coach Joe Gore’s Bulldogs remained atop the ‘A’ Division with a 3-0 record and...
Knights clip the Eagles’ wings in OT thriller
BLADENBORO — The West Bladen Knights defeated the East Bladen Eagles for a 54-52 overtime thriller on Monday. The Knights came out in the first quarter with supreme focus and got ahead with a slight five-point lead. The Eagles struggled to find their rhythm to start the quarter but eventually found success inside towards the final minutes of the first quarter. East Bladen’s senior guard Malcolm Bolden penetrated the inside of the Knights’ defense before dumping the ball off to Rodney Lacewell for an easy finish at the rim to bring them within a point of the host.
bladenonline.com
Couch Potato: Bladen Basketball Teams Gear Up For Stretch Drive
Down the stretch we come and still a lot on the line with two weeks remaining in the high school basketball regular season. There’s a three-way tie for first place in the Southeastern Athletic Conference boys standings with only three games remaining. East Bladen (15-4 overall), Red Springs (15-6) and St. Pauls (11-10) each are 7-2 in league play with West Bladen (15-6) only a game back at 6-3.
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Friday
1. High School Basketball: Today. West Bladen is home against Red Springs in a Southeastern Athletic Conference tripleheader. East Bladen is scheduled to play at Fairmont. Junior varsity boys games start at 4:30 p.m. followed by varsity girls about 6 p.m. and varsity boys about 7:30 p.m. (STANDINGS) 2. Community...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Texas Rangers exploring Leland site for minor league baseball, large entertainment venue
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Minor League Baseball could be coming to Northern Brunswick County. REV Entertainment and the Texas Rangers have reached out to the Town of Leland about the possibility of bringing a professional sports team, ballpark, and entertainment venue to the area. While this is still...
bladenonline.com
Elizabethtown Christian Academy Wins Big at NC Junior Beta Convention
The 31st Annual NC Junior Beta Club Convention was held January 29-31 in Greensboro. The conference hosted over 3500 elementary and junior Beta students from across the state to compete in academic, art, talent and group events. This year’s theme was “The Power of Beta.” In the first general session, students were entertained by guest speaker, Kelly Barnes, who emphasized the impact Beta members can have with small things.
North Carolina Woman 'Soaking It All In' After Scoring Lottery Jackpot
The lucky player hit the jackpot in a recent Cash 5 drawing.
hokenews.com
Hoke County Commissioner Lonnie Baldwin dies
By Catharin Shepard • Editor • Hoke County Commissioner Lonnie Baldwin died Monday, January 30 at the age of 70. The county board announced his passing Tuesday morning, “with profound sadness and heavy heart.”. “We are all deeply saddened by the passing of Commissioner Baldwin. This is...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Endowment established at Robeson Community College honors former Columbus County teacher
ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An endowment has been established at Robeson Community College in honor of Christopher Walker, an English Instructor who died in 2022 at the age of 35. In 2018, Walker was recognized as WWAY’s “Teacher of the Week” when he taught Language Arts and Social...
YAHOO!
Man shot dead Wednesday night in Wilmington's Riverside neighborhood
A 34-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday night while in Wilmington's Riverside neighborhood, marking the city's second homicide this week. Wilmington police were dispatched to the 2400 block of Bowers St. at about 9:55 p.m. That's where they found the shooting victim, who has not been identified. The man died...
WECT
Columbus, Bladen Co. communities chosen by state for recreation program
BLADEN CO., N.C. (WECT) - White Lake in Bladen County and Sandyfield in Columbus County are among 34 communities chosen by the state to take part in the Creating Outdoor Recreation Economies (CORE) program. Per an announcement from the N.C. Department of Commerce, the communities will work with local stakeholders...
New House of Raeford bulk pre-order chicken sales in Benson, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wendell and more
House of Raeford is hosting upcoming fresh bulk chicken sales in Benson, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wendell and more. You'll find impressive prices on chicken breast, chicken drumsticks and thighs and more!. For all of these sales, you'll need to pre-order and pre-pay on the House of Raeford website. Locations and Dates.
WMBF
Marlboro County man wanted in N.C. arrested, facing more charges
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man wanted out of North Carolina has been arrested and now faces more charges. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Tykeem Ivery, of Bennettsville, was arrested Tuesday after being wanted out of Scotland County for aggravated assault. Deputies said a...
wpde.com
Death investigation underway on Meadow Road in Robeson Co.
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a death Wednesday morning at the intersection of Meadow Road and Hornet Road, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Community members said a body was found in that area. Wilkins said homicide investigators are working the incident. He added more...
wpde.com
Fire causes Lumberton restaurant to be demolished
LUMBERTON, S.C. (WPDE) — The former Village Station Restaurant on Roberts Avenue is being demolished due to a fire that caused damage to the building last August. Some community members say the old gas station next to the eatery is being torn down as well. NEW: Past meets the...
Closed Village Station restaurant in Lumberton demolished
LUMBERTON — The Village Station restaurant, in operation for 45 years and shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic, is being demolished, a
Man shot in the back in Scotland County, flown to hospital, deputies say
GIBSON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was shot in the back Sunday in Scotland County, according to deputies. The man was flown to a hospital after being shot in the lower back on Main Street in Gibson, deputies said. No information about his condition was immediately available. No arrests have been made, but the sheriff’s […]
NC couple adds to retirement fund after winning Cash 5 jackpot: 'Honey, we won, we won.'
Teresa Logan plans to use the money for retirement and home renovations.
Comments / 0