Two class of 2024 Mt. Zion Prep (Md.) teammates–guard Dominick Stewart and center Brave Rutsindura==have earned an offer apiece from Division I New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) Mens’ basketball program, today their prep high school tweeted. The Highlanders’ offers were the first for the 6-foot-5 Stewart and...

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO