ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 10

kLbbz19
2d ago

praying these liberals leave their kids home, and not force them to watch these shows.

Reply(1)
10
Related
i95 ROCK

All Connecticut People Have at Least One of These 13 Things

We all like to think we rise above stereotypes, but do we really?. I moved to Connecticut about 10 years ago from New York, so I get the benefit of looking at the state from an inside and outsider's perspective. What do CT people all have? For one, an attorney, but that is too easy. All Connecticut People Have at Least One of These 13 Things.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Jezebel

Connecticut Finally Realizes Executing 'Witches' Over 375 Years Ago Was Wrong

On May 26, 1647, Alse Young became the first woman in the 13 colonies to get charged with and hanged for “witchcraft.” Her crime? Unclear. Some historians believe she might have been scapegoated for a flu that broke out in the town, while others suspect that since her husband owned a small piece of land and they didn’t have a son, the fact that she’d received the inheritance might have played into the accusation. (Tale as old as time!) The only record of her execution is a diary entry from the Windsor town clerk that reads, “Alse Young was hanged.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

CT’s own Chuckles, Beardsley Bart make Groundhog Day predictions

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Chuckles and Beardsley Bart, Connecticut’s answer to Punxsutawney Phil, made their own Groundhog Day predictions on Thursday morning. The Lutz Children’s Museum in Manchester opened its doors at 6 a.m. so children could meet the groundhog. Chuckles predicted an early spring. “I actually wanted...
MANCHESTER, CT
hamlethub.com

Who should we believe? Punxsutawney Phil or Connecticut's own Beardsley Bart?

And on the other hand... after Pennsylvania’s world-famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, predicted six more weeks of winter this morning after seeing his shadow, Connecticut's own weather-predicting Prairie Dog has a different weather outlook for the Nutmeg state. Who needs Punxsutawney Phil when you have ‘Beardsley Bart?’ Beardsley Bart, Connecticut’s...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

A population soars

A look at the comeback of Long Island’s osprey. Connecticut lawmakers are being urged to pass the Voting Rights Act this year. New legislation could create a bill of rights for air travelers. And graduate student workers at Yale have formed a union after a decades long fight. Sabrina...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

“Big Dog” Has A Big Stevie Moment

Chris ​“Big Dog” Davis signed up to co-produce an update of a hit song Stevie Wonder wrote. Little did he know at first that he would also be recording the song with the legendary musician. The song is ​“Don’t Make Me Wait Too Long.” Wonder wrote it,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Two $10,000 Mega Millions Winning Tickets in CT on Tuesday

There were two $10,000 winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Connecticut for the drawing Tuesday night. The winning numbers were 7-9-18-29-39 and Mega Ball was 13. The $10,000 winning tickets matched four numbers and the Mega Ball. It's not clear where the tickets were sold. One ticket won the Mega...
CONNECTICUT STATE
tourcounsel.com

Connecticut Post Mall | Shopping mall in Milford, Connecticut

Connecticut Post Mall (formerly known as Westfield Connecticut Post) is a shopping mall, located on the Boston Post Road (Route 1) in Milford, Connecticut. It is currently the largest mall in the state of Connecticut and is partially owned and operated by Centennial Properties. The original, open-air mall was built...
MILFORD, CT
iheart.com

Governor Lamont Announces CT Teacher of the Year Carolyn Kielma

Last week Thursday, Governor Lamont announced Connecticut's National Teacher of the Year finalist. The following press conference was released!. Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut Educator Carolyn Kielma Named Finalist for the 2023 National Teacher of the Year Honor. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker today...
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Fight At Parsons Center

On January 29, 2023, officers were dispatched to the Parsons Center Gymnasium for a fight. The victim stated that they were at a youth basketball game when a woman from an opposing team began using profanity and yelling very loudly. The victim asked the woman not to use offensive language and moved away from the.
MILFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Why is There An Alien and Watermelon Behind the Carvel in Torrington?

One of my favorite things about living in Torrington is the focus and attention that the city has decided to devote to the arts, especially in the downtown area. Beautiful murals, statues, and sculptures have been installed all over. You can find the backstory on most of the artwork, but I can't get any info about my favorite piece- The alien proudly presenting a giant slice of Watermelon, what, you haven't seen it?
TORRINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

'Fun-Loving' Wife Of North Shore Chef Unexpectedly Dies

A restaurant family on the North Shore is mourning the death of one of their own. Amanda Dixey, whose husband Tom Dixey is a chef at The Lobster Shanty in Salem, died unexpectedly after a "brief illness" on Sunday morning, Jan. 29, according to a GoFundMe. "Amanda was one of the most fun-…
SALEM, CT
Eyewitness News

Construction begins on CT’s first Great Wolf Lodge resort

(WFSB) - Construction has started on Great Wolf Lodge’s first Connecticut location. Leaders broke ground Wednesday on the east side of Foxwoods where the resort will soon open. “You understand us as a people and our culture,” Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Council Chairman Rodney Butler said. This is a...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy