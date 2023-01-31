Read full article on original website
Four Places to Eat Seafood on Delmarva (Outside of Ocean City)Katie CherrixSalisbury, MD
FBI Raids President Biden's Delaware Residence in Search of Classified DocumentsMsBirgithRehoboth Beach, DE
Fast-growing discount grocery store chain opening new location in DelawareKristen WaltersMilford, DE
Day 1 of Special Counsel Investigation and DOJ Appears to be Bungling the Investigation AlreadyThe Veracity ReportRehoboth Beach, DE
The FBI is searching Biden's Delaware vacation homeAFmitrynewsRehoboth Beach, DE
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 2/3/23
Milton Town Council will meet at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 6, at Milton library. Officials will discuss amendment to the Chestnut Crossing plat plan that will pave the way for the development’s streets to be dedicated to the town. In addition, the Heritage Creek Homeowners Association is making a...
Cape Gazette
Healthcare problems a result of overdevelopment
I appreciate Sussex County Council’s job to balance the rights of property owners while providing for the health, safety and welfare of the county. However, it is time to acknowledge the growing imbalance. Sussex County ordinances and codes were written to promote growth. I understand why that is. And...
Cape Gazette
Lewes BPW has a tough decision to make
I don’t envy the Lewes Board of Public Works in making a decision on long-range plans for the city’s wastewater treatment facility. Looking at the cost estimates and the non-cost, multi-criteria analysis prepared by consultant GHD, it seems an easy choice. The existing facility is in a low-lying...
Cape Gazette
Sussex board should deny concrete-crushing application
I am emphatically opposed and urge the Sussex County Board of Adjustment to deny the application for Case No. 12789, in which FDPN Management LLC seeks a special-use exception for a potentially hazardous use – concrete crusher – to support the manufacturing and recycling associated with a concrete batch cement business proposed for 20354 Sussex Highway. That property currently houses an auto repair shop, a business that meshes well with our current landscape comprising residential, consumer-centric businesses and farmland.
Cape Gazette
ITNSouthern Delaware shutting down Feb. 28
On behalf of the ITNSouthernDelaware board of directors, it is with great sadness in our hearts that we inform you our nonprofit transportation cooperative will no longer be providing ride services to seniors 55-plus and adults with visual impairments throughout Sussex County. We want to thank our supporters and appreciate...
Cape Gazette
A jam-packed future ahead
After more than 30 years of running Backyard Jams and Jellies, Krista Scudlark is handing over the reins of her beloved local business. A.J. and Janece Pipon have taken over as the new owners. The newlyweds opened Coastal Croft, a produce stand in Milton, this past summer. They moved to Delaware from southern California in November 2021 to get a taste of the East Coast, and can now safely say they are here to stay.
The Dispatch
Fenwick Mayor Expects Beach Replenishment Will Impact Summer
FENWICK ISLAND – Officials in Fenwick Island say delays in a beach replenishment project will likely impact the town’s summer season. Last Friday, Mayor Natalie Magdeburger presented the Fenwick Island Town Council with an update on a beach replenishment project along Delaware’s coastline. While work was initially expected to start last fall, she said the timeline has since moved to the summer months.
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z delays votes on Vintners Reserve
The Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission delayed action on two applications for Vintners Reserve, a proposed 316-unit townhome development on 61 acres off Janice Road near Lewes. Applicant Janice CRP3 LLC of Owings Mills, Md., is requesting an amendment to the county comprehensive plan future land-use map from the...
Cape Gazette
Sussex Preservation Coalition to hold open meeting Feb. 9
The Sussex Preservation Coalition, a recently formed nonprofit, invites the public to attend an open meeting on important legislation regarding climate, land use and open space. The meeting is set for 2:30 to 4 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 9, at South Coastal Library in Bethany Beach. To request a Zoom link,...
Cape Gazette
DelDOT provides updates on eastern Sussex projects
The Delaware Department of Transportation will be spending $250 million on projects over the next six years in just the Five Points area alone. In total, DelDOT plans to spend $1.37 billion across Sussex County during the same time frame. “Significant investment to really try and catch up, and to...
Cape Gazette
Land-use map change strips property rights
Sussex County Council recently held hearings and voted against changing the future land-use map for a parcel across from Cave Neck Road on the east side of Route 1. I believe there is confusion as to what was requested by the two families who own the farm. The first important...
Cape Gazette
Five Points group a collaborative effort
An orange barrel is coming to a road near you. Delaware Department of Transportation Secretary Nicole Majeski said those words during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Route 1-Route 16 grade-separated intersection last summer. While said in jest, she wasn’t wrong. DelDOT is planning to invest $250 million in the...
WBOC
Boardwalk Renovation and Other Improvements Coming to Lewes Park
LEWES, Del. -- The City of Lewes recently announced renovations coming to the Canalfront Park and Marina after receiving $500,000 in funding to support the project from the Greater Lewes Foundation. The improvements will include a new boardwalk, new decking at the Net House, a renovated gazebo, new boat landings,...
Cape Gazette
A battle between environment and money
Why is it OK to destroy a perfectly healthy forest?. Is it ignorance because someone didn’t bother to research?. Is it because their education stopped when they left school?. Sussex County Council and the Sussex Planning & Zoning Commission simply don’t smell what developers are shoveling. Long-term planning...
Big Fish Restaurant Group to Take Over Hammerheads Dockside in Rehoboth Beach
The team behind such concepts as Salt Air, Stingray, Sazio, and Taco Grande, was awarded a contract from the state of Delaware for the space, which sits in an official state park.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
It's going to be a bit chilly this first weekend in February and you know what that means - it's a perfect time to hit the beach and go for a dip in the frosty waters of the Atlantic Ocean. That's right, it's Polar Bear Plunge Weekend 2023 in Rehoboth...
Cape Gazette
Springboard Village open for business
The Springboard Collaborative Pallet Village in Georgetown opened the doors of its homeless facility Jan. 31, by accepting its first 10 residents. By the end of the week, it is expected the village will be a temporary home for 46 homeless people. In a partnership among Town of Georgetown officials...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware home sales drop 17% from 2021
Residential real estate firm Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach reported that sales in northern and central Delaware were down by double digits in 2022. “The real estate market in 2022 closed out with sales behind 2021 by approximately 17% in our area,” said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach President Joan Docktor. “One factor is that interest rates rose in 2022 and peaked at 7% in October, causing an even steeper decline in sales in the last quarter of the year. Buyers took to the sidelines and would-be sellers decided to stay put.
Cape Gazette
Community Briefs 2/1/23
Autism support group for grandparents meets monthly. Autism Delaware offers an in-person support group for grandparents who are not filling the role of primary caregiver for their loved ones who are on the spectrum. Family navigator Tomara Williams facilitates the group from 9 to 10 a.m., the fourth Wednesday of the month, at the Autism Delaware office at 17517 Nassau Commons Blvd., Unit 1, Lewes. While registration is requested so beverages will be available for all attendees, walk-ins are welcome. For more information or to sign up, email tomara.williams@autismdelaware.org.
Cape Gazette
Anthem residents ask for help
The following letter was sent to Jessica Watson, program director at Sussex Conservation District, with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. We recently moved to Delaware to the Anthem development in Milton. When we purchased the property and home, we spent a premium on the lot. We were told the lot would be backed up to a beautiful meadow with a walking path, and the lot we purchased would have a beautiful landscaped path on the side of the property that would be the entrance to the walking path and meadow. The development has been completed for six months and what we have is a path that is patchy grass, sand, mud and standing water. This excess water in the back keeps our back yard in a constant state of wet, soggy grass. The incomplete job is not only an eyesore, but a health problem. We are asking for assistance in getting this problem resolved before the bugs and mosquitos are once again a problem. Thank you for any help and or direction that you may be able to provide in this matter.
