Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Why Axie Infinity’s [AXS] lending offer is a silver lining in dark clouds
AXS users can now access NFT loans and also earn staking rewards. Despite the development, Axie Infinity was struggling with improving adoption. On 2 February, Axie Infinity’s [AXS] engine, the Ronin network, confirmed that users of the Play-to-Earn project could access loans directly in their wallet. According to the announcement, the feature was made available after the network’s collaboration with MetaLend.
ambcrypto.com
Crypto-friendly bank ends loans backed by mining rigs: Details inside
BankProv will no longer provide loans secured by cryptocurrency mining rigs after writing off $47.9 million in loans. Mining rigs that secured loans have been forced to sell equipment during the several crypto crashes within the past two years. Crypto-friendly bank BankProv has announced that it will no longer provide...
ambcrypto.com
BAYC and MAYC leads NFT market January rejuvenation- Decoding ‘how’
The Yuga Labs collections topped NFT sales in January. Interest in digital collectibles soared but BAYC and MAYC had lost their spots. Like inseparable sisters, the NFT market joined its counterpart, the crypto market in recovering from the reds recorded for most of the second half (H2) of 2022. However, these were not the only ones who acted like they were entangled.
ambcrypto.com
Assessing reasons behind Cardano’s bull rally in January 2023
Cardano was back in the top 10 tokens by trading volume among the 4000 biggest BSC whales. ADA’s price rallied by over 50% in the last 30 days. Cardano foundation recently revealed January month’s stats of Cardano [ADA]. As per the official tweet, there has been an increase in transactions using smart contracts and metadata.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum breaks into $1,700 range briefly as traders scramble for profit
2 February saw ETH hit $1,713 for the first time in four months. The inflow of ETH into exchanges exceeds the outflow signifying sell pressure. Ethereum [ETH] experienced a price increase before the close of the trading session on 2 February, bringing it to its highest level in more than four months. How did traders respond to it, and how might their responses impact the future price of ETH?
ambcrypto.com
Will Polkadot’s [DOT] new parachain fix the blockchain?
AlephZero was added to Polkadot as the 38th parachain. Despite declining activity, staker interest and development activity increased. AlephZero, a zkSnark based cryptocurrency, was added to Polkadot [DOT] as the 38th parachain on the network. This addition to Polkadot could likely improve the state of its ecosystem. However, despite the growing ecosystem, there were areas where Polkadot did not show any improvement.
ambcrypto.com
Is it time to jump on the TRON [TRX] bandwagon, based on these developments
TRON will soon announce partnership with BitTorrent. TRX’s price increased over the last day and the metrics, along with market indicators, looked bullish. TRON [TRX] reached a new milestone that reflected its increased adoption across the globe. TRONSCAN revealed that TRON’s total accounts surpassed the 140 million mark – they stood at 140,010,268 at press time.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: With Puell Multiple above capitulation, will miners halt selling?
Miners might revert to a revenue increase as the Puell Multiple left the capitulation area. Market statistics showed that the current condition was not overheated. Bitcoin [BTC] holders were not the only recipients of welcome developments recently. Like the holders, miners who have struggled with inhospitable conditions may also have cause to celebrate in the near term. This is after they had spent months in losses.
ambcrypto.com
TRON lauds crypto taxation in China – is an expansion underway
TRON confirmed that it sided with the idea of taxing cryptos if it supported healthy growth. The latest FOMC meeting could result in TRX’s upside. The harsh events of the crypto market in 2022 have certainly called for a deeper focus on regulation. As a result, this will allow governments to implement taxes for the crypto market. Similarly, the TRON [TRX] network confirmed that it was open-minded to the idea of taxing cryptocurrencies if it would help the industry grow in the right direction.
ambcrypto.com
Dogecoin [DOGE] to rise beyond 40%? Whale activity may spur rally
Dogecoin recently saw an increase in whale transactions. The dog-themed token has also recently seen a spike in its daily active addresses. Whale activity has increased for Dogecoin [DOGE], which is also the ninth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, according to CoinMarketCap. Whales’ action boosted the token price and impacted some other indicators as well.
ambcrypto.com
Binance launches Greenfield Whitepaper, more utility for BNB: Details inside
Binance released a whitepaper for its Web3 blockchain project. Binance Coin (BNB) will be used as gas and payment on the new network. According to a post by BNB Chain on 1 February, Binance has reportedly issued a whitepaper for its Greenfield Web3 storage project. Once the whitepaper was made available, it began the process of preparing the newest project on the Binance Chain for its eventual launch and use.
ambcrypto.com
Binance Coin breaks above $320 with conviction; where to next?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Binance Coin surged above resistance; retracement could be a buying opportunity. The market structure remained bullish. Binance Coin [BNB] beat the 12-hour bearish order block near $316 after...
ambcrypto.com
Arbitrum DeFi protocol shows promise, but is it bankable in the long run
MUX protocol saw promising growth in trading volume and fees. The protocol’s native token MCB shot up by 6% at press time. MUX Protocol, a decentralized perpetuals exchange, made players in the DeFi arena sit up and take notice. Built on layer-2 scaling solution Arbitrum, MUX has seen considerable growth in key performance indicators (KPIs) over the past few weeks, as highlighted by a crypto analyst on 31 January.
ambcrypto.com
Markets don’t believe Powell- Look at Bitcoin’s likely move in February
The FOMC meeting on 1 February was perhaps the most anticipated event in the investment landscape. This includes the cryptocurrency market, hence the heavy expectations, especially among Bitcoin investors and enthusiasts. Is your portfolio green? Check out the Bitcoin Profit Calculator. The biggest question of the day was whether the...
ambcrypto.com
Assessing the state of LUNC after UST’s re-peg passes first stage
The Terra Classic community moved a step ahead towards bringing back UST. LUNC surged, but it was overbought and could soon reverse. The notion that the Terra Classic [LUNC] community was over the painful collapse of LUNA may be wrong. Of course, the community had repeatedly said that they were focused on rebuilding. But there has been a Signal proposal to reawaken the fizzled stablecoin of the Terra [UST] ecosystem.
ambcrypto.com
Solana’s Everlend: What happens when project fails to meet liquidity needs
Everlend recently announced that it is shutting down its operations. Assessing the potential impact of Solana’s new loss. Every blockchain network aims to achieve healthy growth and the same goes for dApps and projects operating within those networks. But, success is not always guaranteed especially in unfavorable market conditions....
ambcrypto.com
How Aave’s treasury will help it rise above MakerDAO and Uniswap
Aave’s treasury funds saw significant growth. Other competitors also witnessed a surge in their treasury funds. Decentralized lending protocol Aave [AAVE] has seen a growth in its treasury funds, according to a 1 February tweet from Delphi Digital. The growth in treasury funds is an indicator of consistent revenue generation for the protocol, which can be used for various initiatives, such as development, marketing, and strategic planning.
ambcrypto.com
Fantom: A bull run or a bull trap? These metrics suggest FTM is…
Fantom [FTM] has surged 200% since its price rally began in January. Several metrics are suggesting a bull run except for the MVRV ratio. Fantom [FTM] is undoubtedly one of the coins in the market that saw a significant surge in January. When seen on a daily timeframe, it rallied by 200% from January 1 until the time of this writing.
ambcrypto.com
Chainlink [LINK] dropped to a key support level – Will it hold?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. LINK faced a price rejection at the selling pressure zone at $7.500. Holders still enjoyed profits. Chainlink’s [LINK] uptrend momentum was facing a crucial short-term blockade. LINK dropped...
ambcrypto.com
The year is 2043; What is XRP’s ODL show like?
Ripple’s ODL product reaches new heights but sees a decline in sales. XRP’s price and weighted sentiment metric surge, but growing short positions raise concerns. Ripple‘s On Demand Liquidity (ODL) product has been making headlines as the firm reported sales of over $200 million in Q4 of 2022.
Comments / 0