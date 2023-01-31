At least 2 injured in fire on 3rd Avenue in East Tremont

The FDNY responded to an apartment fire in East Tremont early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were seen removing clutter from the second floor of the apartment building after the flames were under control in the building on 3rd Avenue.

According to officials, two injuries were reported.

Residents told News 12 this isn't the first time they've seen a fire in the building or felt unsafe. According to the Department of Housing Preservation and Development, the apartment building has multiple open violations.

It's unclear how the fire started.