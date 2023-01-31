Read full article on original website
Exploring the .NET Core and Python Union
Python is a powerful and versatile programming language that has become increasingly popular. For many, it’s one of the very first programming languages they pick up when getting started. Some of the highest traffic posts on my blog many years after they were written look at using C# and Python together.
Create React App is Dead! Here are Some Alternatives
Create React App seems abandoned and dead. I want to show you some great alternatives that we personally use at CroCoder. T3 Stack is a web development stack created by Theo that focuses on simplicity, modularity, and full-stack type safety. Its core pieces are Next.js, TypeScript, and Tailwind CSS. T3 Stack is a great alternative to Create React App (CRA) because it offers superior performance, faster development time, and is actively maintained. Vite + React is a great alternative to Create React App (CRA) because it offers superior performance and faster development time. Additionally, Next.js is a frontend framework that is built on top of React and is designed to improve the performance, user experience, and SEO of web applications. It provides an out-of-the-box solution for server-side rendering (SSR) of React components, which allows for simple indexable HTML to be sent to the user, making it easier for web crawlers to read the text content of the application, thereby improving its visibility in search engines.
Key Apache KafkaⓇ Concepts Every Dev Needs to Know
By Lucia Cerchie @luciacerchie.I believe in a human-centered developer experience and in the joy of learning.
Understanding Vector Embeddings for AI-Powered Search
By picocreator @picocreator.Builds UI test automation infrastructure, tools, and very random web app development - sometimes with GPU's.
Building a Better Experience for Courseware Management
Courseware as Code (CaC for short) is a revolutionary approach to designing, creating, andmaintaining course content and all related assets. CaC Action is a project that I created with onegoal in mind: Bringing a better experience to courseware management to theworld. It works by transforming a course repository of nothing but markdown files into a fully working and deployed GitHub Pages website.
Redis and Node.JS: Learn the Basics
Redis is a powerful piece of technology that lets us store data in memory. Let's look at how to use it with Node.JS.
3 Golden-Goose Recommendation Systems and The Next Frontier
Apps that use personalized website recommendation systems in particular have come a long way. The systems use algorithms and machine learning techniques to suggest websites and content that are tailored to the individual user. The first personalized recommendation systems appeared in the late 1990s, with the launch of Amazon's "Customers Who Bought This Item Also Bought"
Debugging Rust Cargo Issues in Gitlab
Rust plays a key role in my company's backend applications. There was no option to migrate at either the application level (Artifactory) or registry level (Cargo) I wrote a script to go through all of our Rust repositories, modify the config in the code to point to the new registry, and run a "Cargo push"
Enterprise AI Has Been Failing, Here’s How It Can Recover
Despite advances in AI, the currently deployed neural networks are still very much black. The decision-making skills of supervised learning algorithms are only as good as the humans who label the underlying data. Even the successful ones opt not to commercialize AI because they don’t trust it.
Process Automation with Azure Functions and TagUI
Azure Functions is a cloud service available on-demand that provides the infrastructure and resources needed to run applications. TagUI is an open-source Robotic Process Automation (RPA) tool developed by AI Singapore and the community to help you rapidly automate your repetitive or time-critical tasks — use cases include process automation, data acquisition and testing of web apps.
GO Design Patterns: An Introduction to Builder
The Builder pattern is a design pattern used in Go to create complex data structures. The builder pattern keeps code clean and organized, and also allows me to easily test isolated bits of logic. The Fluent Interface Design Pattern allows chaining method chaining to reduce the amount of code in the `main` function.
Easy Smart Contract Debugging with Truffle's Console.log
By Michael @MichaelB.I run Dev Spotlight - we write tech content for tech companies. Email at [email protected]
Pocket Guide to Javascript Array Some Method
The'some' method is useful for when checking if every element matches a certain criteria. It works like a loop - it loops over every element and checks if the callback function you gave returns true for any of them. For this function, `some` means anything more than 1 - so if even one element matches the criteria you define, the expression will return true.
How to Get the Fastest Browser Image Loads
Use of the **Picture Element** allows the browser to select a single optimum image to download and display from among a list which may be composed of different filetypes and sizes. The wide support available for the picture element allows us to easily construct browser agnostic responsive image display pages.
Deciding What Kind of Exchange Is Best for Your Token
After the collapse of FTX, users began to withdraw funds from centralized exchanges. This has led some crypto projects to be warry to list tokens there. It seems to them that all CEXs may start to go bankrupt, which is why companies are looking toward listing on the DEX. The fact that centralized exchanges have more users gives better opportunities for the projects. But there are several reasons why they should choose CEX.
How to Flip an Array in JavaScript
In this article we will learn how to reverse an array in JavaScript. There are two ways, the first is easy because there's a built-in function in JavaScript that does this, and the second is to create that function with ourselves. It is better for you in the production stage to use what is in the language, but it is better to understand what is happening behind the scenes.
How to Get Low-Cost Internet And Slash Your Bill
Are you tired of paying for internet access at home? Do you want to know of ways to slash your bill? You’re in luck! There are several possible ways to get low-cost, if not free, internet access at home.
The Birth Of Online Newspapers
By Technology News Australia @technologynews.Australian technology news information writer. I have worked in the Technology industry for over 25 years.
Spacial Crowdsourcing and Its Applications: Web Mapping
This series of articles will look at 3 common categories of spacial or “feet-on-street” crowdsourcing – along with the use cases – that improve our daily lives both as private citizens and consumers, as well as business owners. The first article will cover spatial crowdsourcing and web mapping; the second one will explain crowdsourcing in the context of brick-and-mortar retail; and the last article will dive into crowd-assisted strategies involved in verification of business information.
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 136
Drill 160 Capital X is made with a figure six inverted, and a figure six right side up. Keep this in mind when making it.
