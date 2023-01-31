Caldwell Woman Charged with DUI After Crash at Essex County Airport

FAIRFIELD, NJ -- Fairfield police arrested a Caldwell woman following an accident near the property of Essex County Airport late Saturday night.

According to Fairfield police, at approximately 10:19 p.m. Jan. 28, police received a 9-1-1 call reporting that a vehicle had just crashed into the fence on the property of the Essex County Airport located at 125 Passaic Ave. It was reported that the vehicle was a white Nissan SUV and was smoking heavily.

As officers were responding to the scene, the 9-1-1 caller reported that the vehicle had made a U-turn and was now traveling north on Passaic Avenue. The caller remained behind the Nissan until the arrival of officers Jayson Sickles, Luca Catania and Gia Gagliano. The vehicle was found disabled on Passaic Ave.

The 29-year-old driver of the vehicle was observed exiting the driver’s seat. She was the lone occupant.

Based upon the circumstances, field sobriety tests were administered. The woman was placed under arrest and transported to headquarters for breath testing. Her vehicle was impounded pursuant to New Jersey law and for being disabled.

Police report that she was more than double the legal limit. In addition to being charged with driving under the influence, she was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report an accident and ten other motor vehicle offenses.

She was released on her own recognizance pending an initial hearing in the Fairfield Municipal Court on Feb. 9.



