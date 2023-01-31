ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friendship, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WRBI Radio

Several GPD officers receive 2022 awards

— Several Greensburg police officers were recognized when the department handed out 2022 awards recently. Officer Casey Jones received the Chief’s Award. Sgt. Chris Bridges is the Officer of the Year. The Investigator of the Year is Detective Mark Naylor. The Leadership Award goes to Officer Matt Terkhorn. And...
GREENSBURG, IN
WRBI Radio

Y staff member receives S.O.A.R. Award

Batesville, IN — Wendy Rohrig, YMCA Learning Center Assistant Teacher, received a big round of applause from staff and board members at the January Board of Directors meeting for earning the YMCA S.O.A.R. Award (Service and Outstanding Achievement Recognition). “Since joining the Learning Center team in March of 2022,...
BATESVILLE, IN
ripleynews.com

3 perish in Jennings County house fire

Last week a family felt the loss of three victims of a house fire after it burned to the ground with them inside. Chris Hermann, 53, and his girlfriend, Angela Lyons and her son James, were inside the two story brick home last Tuesday, January 24 around 5:30 a.m. when fire was called into 911 dispatchers. The three died of smoke inhalation according to the Coroner. The home was located close to the Jennings/Decatur County line near Westport in Jennings County.
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
crothersvilletimes.com

Sandhill Crane Event at Muscatatuck Wildlife Refuge Saturday

A ”Celebration of Cranes” event will be held at the Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge this Saturday, Feb. 4. “February is usually a big migration time for Sandhill cranes through Jackson County and right now there are many thousands of birds in the area,” said Donna Stanley, NWR ranger. “Everyone who enjoys birds is invited to come out and join Refuge staff and volunteers in looking for and learning about cranes before the birds leave the area and head north to the nesting grounds.”
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Hope, Indiana celebrates Groundhog Day with annual tradition

HOPE, Ind. (WISH) — A small Bartholomew County town started the day Thursday with its annual Groundhog Day celebration. “This is the 10th year here in Hope, Indiana,” Susan Fey, an organizer for the event, said. The star of the celebration, a groundhog called Hope, was named after...
HOPE, IN
WKYT 27

Missing Grant Co. woman found safe

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: State police say Brittany Feeback has been found safe and returned to the rest home. ORIGINAL: Kentucky State Police is asking for help locating a missing woman. KSP says 29-year-old Brittany Feeback walked away from a rest home in the Jonesville area of Grant...
GRANT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

State Street in New Albany seeing increase in new business

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- New Albany is seeing a lot of growth when it comes to new businesses, especially in the northern part of the city. Construction and new projects can be seen up and down State Street, just off Interstate 265. It's growth that can seem like it's all happening at once.
NEW ALBANY, IN
korncountry.com

Groundhog Day is special in Hope

HOPE, Ind. – Main Street of Hope and Utopia Wildlife Rehabilitators remind area residents that they are presenting the Town of Hope’s annual Groundhog Day festivities this Thursday morning, February 2, at the northeast corner of the Hope Town Square. The celebration starts at 8 a.m. with music....
HOPE, IN
oxfordobserver.org

Oxford businesses receive critical and non-critical violations

Since Dec. 5, the Butler County Health Department inspected 56 Oxford eateries, finding critical violations at 19 establishments. The eateries cited were:. Happy Kitchen, 32 W. High St., inspected Jan. 9, received four critical and seven non-critical violations. Critical violations included the inability to demonstrate knowledge of food safety; not properly protecting food from contamination, not holding cold foods at the proper temperature; and not properly dating refrigerated, ready-to-eat foods. All critical violations were corrected during the inspection.
OXFORD, OH
WRBI Radio

Marcella Iona Shuter

Marcella Iona Shuter, 81, of Milan, Indiana, formerly of Aurora, Indiana passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023. She was born November 13, 1941, in Aurora, IN, daughter of the late Charles Dameron and Anna (Withered) Dameron. She was a longtime member of Mt. Sinai United Methodist Church. Marcella worked in...
MILAN, IN
Fox 19

Man crushed to death by safe in Clermont County, police say

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead after being crushed by a safe door at a business in Milford, police say. Union Township police and fire responded to a work place accident at Hamilton Safe on Round Bottom Road sometime Wednesday. First responders found a male employee trapped...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WKRC

1 sent to the hospital after Florence fire

FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - A person is in the hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after a fire in Florence. Firefighters quickly put out a fire on Center Park Drive around midnight. All three people inside the home made it out but sadly two family pets died. Two of the residents...
FLORENCE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy