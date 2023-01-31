Read full article on original website
WRBI Radio
Several GPD officers receive 2022 awards
— Several Greensburg police officers were recognized when the department handed out 2022 awards recently. Officer Casey Jones received the Chief’s Award. Sgt. Chris Bridges is the Officer of the Year. The Investigator of the Year is Detective Mark Naylor. The Leadership Award goes to Officer Matt Terkhorn. And...
WRBI Radio
Y staff member receives S.O.A.R. Award
Batesville, IN — Wendy Rohrig, YMCA Learning Center Assistant Teacher, received a big round of applause from staff and board members at the January Board of Directors meeting for earning the YMCA S.O.A.R. Award (Service and Outstanding Achievement Recognition). “Since joining the Learning Center team in March of 2022,...
Fox 19
Kenton County animal shelter vastly overcrowded: ‘We need our community’
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Animal Services in Kenton County are pleading for adoptions and fostering homes as they deal with significant overcrowding. Director Kelsey Maccombs says animal intake usually slows this time of year. Not so in 2023. Intakes are up, and adoptions are down. “We are at critical capacity...
ripleynews.com
3 perish in Jennings County house fire
Last week a family felt the loss of three victims of a house fire after it burned to the ground with them inside. Chris Hermann, 53, and his girlfriend, Angela Lyons and her son James, were inside the two story brick home last Tuesday, January 24 around 5:30 a.m. when fire was called into 911 dispatchers. The three died of smoke inhalation according to the Coroner. The home was located close to the Jennings/Decatur County line near Westport in Jennings County.
crothersvilletimes.com
Sandhill Crane Event at Muscatatuck Wildlife Refuge Saturday
A ”Celebration of Cranes” event will be held at the Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge this Saturday, Feb. 4. “February is usually a big migration time for Sandhill cranes through Jackson County and right now there are many thousands of birds in the area,” said Donna Stanley, NWR ranger. “Everyone who enjoys birds is invited to come out and join Refuge staff and volunteers in looking for and learning about cranes before the birds leave the area and head north to the nesting grounds.”
Spay, neuter your dog for $10 through Pet Friendly Services of Indiana’s ‘Pit Mix Fix’ program
In an effort to reduce the number of large dogs entering local shelters, Pet Friendly Services of Indiana has launched the "Pit Mix Fix" pilot program for owners of large dogs in Marion, Jackson, and Lawrence counties.
WRBI Radio
Nearly $8.5 Million in grants awarded to help improve Hoosier health outcomes
Indianapolis, IN — The Indiana Department of Health has awarded nearly $8.5 million in grants to organizations working to improve Hoosiers’ health as part of the Health Issues and Challenges program, which was established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2021 with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
WISH-TV
Hope, Indiana celebrates Groundhog Day with annual tradition
HOPE, Ind. (WISH) — A small Bartholomew County town started the day Thursday with its annual Groundhog Day celebration. “This is the 10th year here in Hope, Indiana,” Susan Fey, an organizer for the event, said. The star of the celebration, a groundhog called Hope, was named after...
WKYT 27
Missing Grant Co. woman found safe
GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: State police say Brittany Feeback has been found safe and returned to the rest home. ORIGINAL: Kentucky State Police is asking for help locating a missing woman. KSP says 29-year-old Brittany Feeback walked away from a rest home in the Jonesville area of Grant...
korncountry.com
North Vernon man arrested for bringing gun into elementary school
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – An adult who brought a loaded gun into North Vernon Elementary School on Thursday was taken into custody. The arrest is the latest in a series of recent incidents at Jennings County Schools. Eric E. Smith, 47, of North Vernon, entered the main office of...
wdrb.com
State Street in New Albany seeing increase in new business
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- New Albany is seeing a lot of growth when it comes to new businesses, especially in the northern part of the city. Construction and new projects can be seen up and down State Street, just off Interstate 265. It's growth that can seem like it's all happening at once.
korncountry.com
Groundhog Day is special in Hope
HOPE, Ind. – Main Street of Hope and Utopia Wildlife Rehabilitators remind area residents that they are presenting the Town of Hope’s annual Groundhog Day festivities this Thursday morning, February 2, at the northeast corner of the Hope Town Square. The celebration starts at 8 a.m. with music....
oxfordobserver.org
Oxford businesses receive critical and non-critical violations
Since Dec. 5, the Butler County Health Department inspected 56 Oxford eateries, finding critical violations at 19 establishments. The eateries cited were:. Happy Kitchen, 32 W. High St., inspected Jan. 9, received four critical and seven non-critical violations. Critical violations included the inability to demonstrate knowledge of food safety; not properly protecting food from contamination, not holding cold foods at the proper temperature; and not properly dating refrigerated, ready-to-eat foods. All critical violations were corrected during the inspection.
Coroner identifies man crushed to death by door at Milford manufacturing plant
Union Township police said first responders were sent to the 1000 block of Round Bottom Road for an employee who was trapped. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WRBI Radio
Marcella Iona Shuter
Marcella Iona Shuter, 81, of Milan, Indiana, formerly of Aurora, Indiana passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023. She was born November 13, 1941, in Aurora, IN, daughter of the late Charles Dameron and Anna (Withered) Dameron. She was a longtime member of Mt. Sinai United Methodist Church. Marcella worked in...
WRBI Radio
BPS kindergarten pre-registration begins next week; orientation scheduled for April
— Batesville Primary School (BPS) kindergarten orientation will take place Thursday, April 13, in the cafeteria and gym, according to BPS Principal Brad Stoneking. Children must be five (5) on or before August 1, 2023, to enter kindergarten for the 2023-2024 school year. There will be 20-minute orientation sessions during...
WRBI Radio
Batesville’s first heavy trash pick up of the year set for Saturday
— The first heavy trash collection day of the year in the City of Batesville takes place tomorrow (Saturday). Residents are reminded to place items on the curb Friday night to ensure they are picked up by Rumpke, which begins collecting at 5 am sharp. It’s also recommended that you...
Fox 19
Man crushed to death by safe in Clermont County, police say
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead after being crushed by a safe door at a business in Milford, police say. Union Township police and fire responded to a work place accident at Hamilton Safe on Round Bottom Road sometime Wednesday. First responders found a male employee trapped...
WKRC
1 sent to the hospital after Florence fire
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - A person is in the hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after a fire in Florence. Firefighters quickly put out a fire on Center Park Drive around midnight. All three people inside the home made it out but sadly two family pets died. Two of the residents...
Local News Digital
Juvenile arrested for third North Vernon school intimidation incident
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – A Jennings County High School student has been arrested in connection to a third intimidation incident at Jennings County school in a period of four days. School Resource Officer (SRO) Matt Staples was told of an intimidating statement made by a Jennings County High School...
