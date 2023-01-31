ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
BBC

Williams may leave Man Utd

I am told there may be a couple of loan exits from Manchester United at some point. However, with Erik ten Hag keen to keep Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga with him at Old Trafford, Brandon Williams seems like the most high-profile potential departure. The feeling is also that Zidane...
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: United aims to reach cup final; PSG without Neymar

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Manchester United's place in the League Cup final looks to be assured ahead of the second leg against Nottingham Forest in the semifinals. United won 3-0 away in the first leg last week. In its first season under manager Erik ten Hag, the team is looking to end a trophy drought stretching back to 2017. United won the League Cup that year, as well as the Europa League. United will be without midfielder Christian Eriksen, who could miss most of the remainder of the season because of an ankle injury sustained against Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday.
The Associated Press

Australian Open director: Djokovic's hamstring had 3-cm tear

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said Novak Djokovic played at the Grand Slam event with a muscle tear of 3 centimeters — a little more than an inch — in his left hamstring along the way to winning the championship. “He gets a bad rap, but at the end of the day, I don’t think anyone can question his athleticism. This guy, I did see, he had a 3-centimeter tear in his hammy,” Tiley said Wednesday in an interview with SEN Sportsday. “The doctors are ... going to tell you the truth,” Tiley said. “I think there was a lot of speculation of whether it was true or not. It’s hard to believe that someone can do what they do with those types of injuries. But he’s remarkable.” Djokovic won the trophy at Melbourne Park on Sunday by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets for a record-extending 10th title there and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam trophy overall. Rafael Nadal is the only other man who has won that many majors.
BBC

Manchester City transfer news: Bayern Munich sign Joao Cancelo on loan

It is a transfer no-one saw coming 48 hours ago - Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo has joined Bayern Munich on loan for the rest of the season. The 28-year-old has played an integral part in the Premier League titles Pep Guardiola's side have won in the past two seasons, but has fallen out of favour and will move to Germany with an option to join permanently for 70m euro (£61.5m) in the summer.
msn.com

FA Cup fifth-round draw results revealed

The FA Cup always delivers shocks and plenty of Premier League clubs had tricky tasks facing them in the fourth round. One still has one, in fact. After Aston Villa, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, and Bournemouth were all knocked out by lower league opponents in round three, plus Everton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Arsenal, and Brentford knocked out by fellow Premier League sides, there were only 10 top-flight teams left in the competition.
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Real Madrid hosts Valencia; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Real Madrid hosts Valencia in a league match postponed from January because of the teams' participation in the Spanish Super Cup. Madrid and Valencia played in the semifinals of the tournament in Saudi Arabia, with Madrid advancing in a penalty shootout before eventually losing the final to Barcelona. Madrid needs a win at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium to stay close to league leader Barcelona. It will be Valencia's first game without coach Gennaro Gattuso, whose contract was terminated by mutual agreement amid the team's poor run. Valencia has won only one of its last 10 league games and is one point above the relegation zone. Its only two wins this year came in the Copa del Rey.
BBC

Man Utd transfer news: Marcel Sabitzer completes loan move from Bayern Munich

Manchester United have completed the loan signing of Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich. The 28-year-old joins Erik ten Hag's squad until the end of the season following Christian Eriksen's long-term injury and a short-term problem for Scott McTominay. Sabitzer has made 54 appearances for Bayern since joining in...
BBC

Cancelo 'couldn't sit and be patient'

Former Manchester City midfielder Michael Brown is unsurprised by Joao Cancelo's move to Bayern Munich, as the Portugal full-back clearly wants to play football. The 28-year-old has fallen out of favour under Pep Guardiola since the World Cup and is swapping sitting on a City bench for the German champions, initially on loan.
FOX Sports

Hakim Ziyech stranded in Paris as Chelsea fails to submit transfer paperwork

Paris Saint-Germain’s attempt to sign Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech apparently hit a late snag Wednesday as the January transfer window came to a close without an official announcement from the clubs. Soon after the midnight deadline, PSG said it loaned goalkeeper Keylor Navas to Nottingham Forest until the end...
BBC

'Why are Man Utd not in for Jorginho?'

Manchester United are in need of a midfielder after Christian Eriksen's unfortunate injury - and ex-Manchester City and Tottenham man Michael Brown believes the answer is obvious. "If the Arsenal deal has not gone through, they will be calling Chelsea about Jorginho," he told BBC Sport. The Italy captain is...
BBC

'I feel that I am at my peak' - Man Utd sign Sabitzer

Marcel Sabitzer believes he is at his peak after his loan move to Manchester United from Bayern Munich was confirmed. The Austrian midfielder, who was RB Leipzig's captain before joining Bayern in August 2021, arrives at Old Trafford until June 2023. After joining United, he said: "Sometimes in life you...
BBC

🎧 The final awaits

United are on their way to Wembley - and there's a new episode of BBC Radio Manchester's The Devil's Advocate podcast out now to mark the occasion. The team chat about the Red Devils getting to the Carabao Cup Final, the return of Jadon Sancho and the breaking Mason Greenwood news.

