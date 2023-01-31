Read full article on original website
BBC
Williams may leave Man Utd
I am told there may be a couple of loan exits from Manchester United at some point. However, with Erik ten Hag keen to keep Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga with him at Old Trafford, Brandon Williams seems like the most high-profile potential departure. The feeling is also that Zidane...
Enzo Fernandez given permission to undergo a medical in Portugal ahead of potential move to Chelsea
SAMI MOKBEL, ADRIAN KAJUMBA AND SIMON JONES: Benfica have allowed Fernandez to undergo a medical, with Chelsea remaining hopeful over pulling off a British record deal.
Chelsea sign Benfica’s Enzo Fernández for British record £106.8m fee
Chelsea’s staggering spending spree continued when they broke the British transfer record to sign Enzo Fernández for €121m (£106.8m)
Paul Pogba has Juventus debut delayed AGAIN as ex-Man Utd star suffers another injury seven months after joining
PAUL POGBA'S Juventus debut has been delayed again by another injury setback. The former Manchester United midfielder rejoined the Old Lady last summer after his Old Trafford contract expired. But despite signing a £130,000-a-week, four-year deal, Juve fans have not seen a single minute of competitive action from the France...
Man Utd Premier League title winner makes transfer return to first club aged 33 as former side hail ‘world-class’ star
MANCHESTER UNITED hero Shinji Kagawa has rejoined childhood club Cerezo Osaka after a successful career in Europe. Kagawa, 33, returned to his homeland after a short stint at Sint-Truiden with his career seemingly coming full circle. Osaka's website announced: "Shinji Kagawa - He's HOME!. "We are pleased to announce that...
Union Berlin to sign five-time Champions League winner in biggest shock of the January window
Urs Fischer's Union Berlin are on the brink of a signing nobody saw coming at the start of the month
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: United aims to reach cup final; PSG without Neymar
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Manchester United's place in the League Cup final looks to be assured ahead of the second leg against Nottingham Forest in the semifinals. United won 3-0 away in the first leg last week. In its first season under manager Erik ten Hag, the team is looking to end a trophy drought stretching back to 2017. United won the League Cup that year, as well as the Europa League. United will be without midfielder Christian Eriksen, who could miss most of the remainder of the season because of an ankle injury sustained against Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday.
Australian Open director: Djokovic's hamstring had 3-cm tear
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said Novak Djokovic played at the Grand Slam event with a muscle tear of 3 centimeters — a little more than an inch — in his left hamstring along the way to winning the championship. “He gets a bad rap, but at the end of the day, I don’t think anyone can question his athleticism. This guy, I did see, he had a 3-centimeter tear in his hammy,” Tiley said Wednesday in an interview with SEN Sportsday. “The doctors are ... going to tell you the truth,” Tiley said. “I think there was a lot of speculation of whether it was true or not. It’s hard to believe that someone can do what they do with those types of injuries. But he’s remarkable.” Djokovic won the trophy at Melbourne Park on Sunday by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets for a record-extending 10th title there and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam trophy overall. Rafael Nadal is the only other man who has won that many majors.
BBC
Manchester City transfer news: Bayern Munich sign Joao Cancelo on loan
It is a transfer no-one saw coming 48 hours ago - Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo has joined Bayern Munich on loan for the rest of the season. The 28-year-old has played an integral part in the Premier League titles Pep Guardiola's side have won in the past two seasons, but has fallen out of favour and will move to Germany with an option to join permanently for 70m euro (£61.5m) in the summer.
msn.com
FA Cup fifth-round draw results revealed
The FA Cup always delivers shocks and plenty of Premier League clubs had tricky tasks facing them in the fourth round. One still has one, in fact. After Aston Villa, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, and Bournemouth were all knocked out by lower league opponents in round three, plus Everton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Arsenal, and Brentford knocked out by fellow Premier League sides, there were only 10 top-flight teams left in the competition.
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Hudson-Odoi, Ayew, Isco, Zapata, Chilwell, Ziyech, Firmino
Real Madrid will make signing Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, their priority for the summer. (AS - in Spanish) Arsenal are tracking 22-year-old Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is currently on loan at Bayer Leverkusen. (Guardian) Everton are looking to sign Ghana forward Andre Ayew,...
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Real Madrid hosts Valencia; Juventus in action
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Real Madrid hosts Valencia in a league match postponed from January because of the teams' participation in the Spanish Super Cup. Madrid and Valencia played in the semifinals of the tournament in Saudi Arabia, with Madrid advancing in a penalty shootout before eventually losing the final to Barcelona. Madrid needs a win at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium to stay close to league leader Barcelona. It will be Valencia's first game without coach Gennaro Gattuso, whose contract was terminated by mutual agreement amid the team's poor run. Valencia has won only one of its last 10 league games and is one point above the relegation zone. Its only two wins this year came in the Copa del Rey.
BBC
Man Utd transfer news: Marcel Sabitzer completes loan move from Bayern Munich
Manchester United have completed the loan signing of Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich. The 28-year-old joins Erik ten Hag's squad until the end of the season following Christian Eriksen's long-term injury and a short-term problem for Scott McTominay. Sabitzer has made 54 appearances for Bayern since joining in...
BBC
Cancelo 'couldn't sit and be patient'
Former Manchester City midfielder Michael Brown is unsurprised by Joao Cancelo's move to Bayern Munich, as the Portugal full-back clearly wants to play football. The 28-year-old has fallen out of favour under Pep Guardiola since the World Cup and is swapping sitting on a City bench for the German champions, initially on loan.
FOX Sports
Hakim Ziyech stranded in Paris as Chelsea fails to submit transfer paperwork
Paris Saint-Germain’s attempt to sign Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech apparently hit a late snag Wednesday as the January transfer window came to a close without an official announcement from the clubs. Soon after the midnight deadline, PSG said it loaned goalkeeper Keylor Navas to Nottingham Forest until the end...
BBC
'Why are Man Utd not in for Jorginho?'
Manchester United are in need of a midfielder after Christian Eriksen's unfortunate injury - and ex-Manchester City and Tottenham man Michael Brown believes the answer is obvious. "If the Arsenal deal has not gone through, they will be calling Chelsea about Jorginho," he told BBC Sport. The Italy captain is...
BBC
Jerome Sale column: What do poor results and fan unrest mean for Oxford United?
If you were at Oxford United's games against Burton or Barnsley this week, you will know that these are not fun times. Even the CEO on this week's Five Minute Fans Forum on BBC Oxford and BBC Sounds described it as "painful" to watch. Oxford United is a club that...
BBC
'I feel that I am at my peak' - Man Utd sign Sabitzer
Marcel Sabitzer believes he is at his peak after his loan move to Manchester United from Bayern Munich was confirmed. The Austrian midfielder, who was RB Leipzig's captain before joining Bayern in August 2021, arrives at Old Trafford until June 2023. After joining United, he said: "Sometimes in life you...
BBC
🎧 The final awaits
United are on their way to Wembley - and there's a new episode of BBC Radio Manchester's The Devil's Advocate podcast out now to mark the occasion. The team chat about the Red Devils getting to the Carabao Cup Final, the return of Jadon Sancho and the breaking Mason Greenwood news.
Report: Enzo Fernandez Pushed Through His Move To Chelsea
New Chelsea signing Enzo Fernandez played a massive part in ensuring his move to Chelsea from Benfica went through.
