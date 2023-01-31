Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
“Embarrassing” – Expensive Manchester United summer signing mocked by pundit
Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has hit out at Manchester United’s expensive summer signing Antony for his lack of impact at Old Trafford so far. Speaking on talkSPORT, the pundit made it clear he was thoroughly unimpressed with the Brazilian winger’s needless trickery and showboating on the pitch while he continues to lack any kind of end-product.
'Bellingham And Rice' - Former Liverpool Player Urges Club To Sign Both England Internationals
A midfield rebuild is on the agenda at Anfield in the summer after a quiet January transfer window.
Manchester United make incredible late swoop for Houssem Aouar: report
Manchester United are looking to improve midfield creativity with Houssem Aouar, according to rumours
Yardbarker
Manchester United have been sent a warning about their new signing’s attitude
Marcel Sabitzer completed a deadline-day move to Manchester United but his agent has now come out and warned the club about the player’s attitude. Erik ten Hag was dealt a major blow when he was given the news that creative midfielder, Christian Eriksen will be forced to sit on the sideline as he tries to recover from an injury.
Manchester United Issue Statement On Mason Greenwood After All Charges Against Player Were Dropped
The club issued a 43-word statement on Greenwood on Thursday.
BBC
Williams may leave Man Utd
I am told there may be a couple of loan exits from Manchester United at some point. However, with Erik ten Hag keen to keep Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga with him at Old Trafford, Brandon Williams seems like the most high-profile potential departure. The feeling is also that Zidane...
‘I’d have driven him there’ – Former England star stunned that Brighton rejected Arsenal’s £70m transfer bid for Caicedo
FORMER England star Danny Murphy has been left stunned that Brighton did not take the money Arsenal offered to sign Moises Caicedo. Caicedo was the subject of two massive bids of £60million and £70m from the Gunners in the January transfer window. However, despite Caicedo openly pleading with...
BBC
Arsenal transfer news: Jorginho moves from Chelsea to the Gunners in a deal worth £12m
Arsenal have signed Italy midfielder Jorginho from Chelsea in a £12m deal. The 31-year-old, who joined Chelsea from Napoli in 2018, was in the last six months of his Blues' contract. He passed a medical on Tuesday and signed an 18-month contract with the option of a further year.
FOX Sports
Hakim Ziyech stranded in Paris as Chelsea fails to submit transfer paperwork
Paris Saint-Germain’s attempt to sign Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech apparently hit a late snag Wednesday as the January transfer window came to a close without an official announcement from the clubs. Soon after the midnight deadline, PSG said it loaned goalkeeper Keylor Navas to Nottingham Forest until the end...
SB Nation
BBC
Deadline day on social: Chelsea spending big and Cancelo shown the exit
Chelsea broke spending records, Manchester City's Joao Cancelo was shown the door and there was some serious money on offer in the Women's Super League. The January transfer window was an active one, with some major signings happening in the final hours of trading, including Chelsea agreeing to sign Enzo Fernandez for a British record £107m deal.
Thomas Tuchel 'disagreed with Todd Boehly's belief that Chelsea needed midfielders' before Enzo deal
Fernandez became the record British transfer buy after he finally completed his move from Benfica to cap off a spending frenzy of around £300m from the Blues this month alone.
BBC
How successful was the January transfer window?
They've knocked the pre-match siren off, and my oh my let the other teams in the league know the Everton board have now put the white flags out. What a catastrophic window. It’s inconceivable that at 19th in the league Everton are weaker than when this window started, the only club not to make a signing. It's shameful and complete negligence.
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton faces DJ & Newcastle fan Schak
This is turning into a season to savour for Newcastle supporters, with their team flying high in the Premier League table and booking a first trip to Wembley for 24 years, but can they maintain their bid for a top-four finish?. "Newcastle are in a great position to make the...
NBC Sports
Newcastle vs West Ham: How to watch, stream link, team news
Newcastle United can become the third Premier League team this season to cross the 40-point marker when it meets West Ham on Saturday at St. James’ Park (watch live, 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com). The Magpies have been terrific at home in all competitions, including at...
Yardbarker
Mikel Arteta may be FORCED to play new signing at the weekend
Mikel Arteta may be forced to play Jorginho at the weekend as there are concerns about Thomas Partey’s fitness. Arsenal may not have recruited their top targets in the January transfer window but they were able to pivot and bring in capable experienced players instead. When the deal for...
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur defends against criticism levied by supporters’ trust
It has been a difficult period for Tottenham Hotspur and the tough times have manifested as extraordinary supporter dissatisfaction, most of it directed squarely at the club’s ownership. While “ENIC Out” sentiments have waxed and waned many times over the past 20 years since Joe Lewis purchased the club and installed Daniel Levy as chairman, the latest round of anger from Spurs fans has felt larger and more focused than any time in recent memory.
Big money, long contracts: will Chelsea’s plan to disrupt transfer market pay off? | Jacob Steinberg
The new owners have spent more than £500m on 16 signings but need to win games while building long-term strategy
Keylor Navas is Nottingham Forest's 29th signing this season. Let's meet them all
Nottingham Forest broke the British record for most signings in a transfer window last summer, and more came in January right up until deadline day.
BBC
Everton 'in perilous position again'
Ian Dennis, BBC Radio 5 Live senior football reporter. At this stage, it doesn't look like anybody is coming in at Everton. I know that even before Sean Dyche was finally appointed, representatives on his behalf were looking to try to do deals for Everton. It's a very frustrating time...
