Yardbarker

“Embarrassing” – Expensive Manchester United summer signing mocked by pundit

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has hit out at Manchester United’s expensive summer signing Antony for his lack of impact at Old Trafford so far. Speaking on talkSPORT, the pundit made it clear he was thoroughly unimpressed with the Brazilian winger’s needless trickery and showboating on the pitch while he continues to lack any kind of end-product.
Yardbarker

Manchester United have been sent a warning about their new signing’s attitude

Marcel Sabitzer completed a deadline-day move to Manchester United but his agent has now come out and warned the club about the player’s attitude. Erik ten Hag was dealt a major blow when he was given the news that creative midfielder, Christian Eriksen will be forced to sit on the sideline as he tries to recover from an injury.
BBC

Williams may leave Man Utd

I am told there may be a couple of loan exits from Manchester United at some point. However, with Erik ten Hag keen to keep Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga with him at Old Trafford, Brandon Williams seems like the most high-profile potential departure. The feeling is also that Zidane...
FOX Sports

Hakim Ziyech stranded in Paris as Chelsea fails to submit transfer paperwork

Paris Saint-Germain’s attempt to sign Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech apparently hit a late snag Wednesday as the January transfer window came to a close without an official announcement from the clubs. Soon after the midnight deadline, PSG said it loaned goalkeeper Keylor Navas to Nottingham Forest until the end...
BBC

Deadline day on social: Chelsea spending big and Cancelo shown the exit

Chelsea broke spending records, Manchester City's Joao Cancelo was shown the door and there was some serious money on offer in the Women's Super League. The January transfer window was an active one, with some major signings happening in the final hours of trading, including Chelsea agreeing to sign Enzo Fernandez for a British record £107m deal.
BBC

How successful was the January transfer window?

They've knocked the pre-match siren off, and my oh my let the other teams in the league know the Everton board have now put the white flags out. What a catastrophic window. It’s inconceivable that at 19th in the league Everton are weaker than when this window started, the only club not to make a signing. It's shameful and complete negligence.
BBC

Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton faces DJ & Newcastle fan Schak

This is turning into a season to savour for Newcastle supporters, with their team flying high in the Premier League table and booking a first trip to Wembley for 24 years, but can they maintain their bid for a top-four finish?. "Newcastle are in a great position to make the...
NBC Sports

Newcastle vs West Ham: How to watch, stream link, team news

Newcastle United can become the third Premier League team this season to cross the 40-point marker when it meets West Ham on Saturday at St. James’ Park (watch live, 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com). The Magpies have been terrific at home in all competitions, including at...
Yardbarker

Mikel Arteta may be FORCED to play new signing at the weekend

Mikel Arteta may be forced to play Jorginho at the weekend as there are concerns about Thomas Partey’s fitness. Arsenal may not have recruited their top targets in the January transfer window but they were able to pivot and bring in capable experienced players instead. When the deal for...
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur defends against criticism levied by supporters’ trust

It has been a difficult period for Tottenham Hotspur and the tough times have manifested as extraordinary supporter dissatisfaction, most of it directed squarely at the club’s ownership. While “ENIC Out” sentiments have waxed and waned many times over the past 20 years since Joe Lewis purchased the club and installed Daniel Levy as chairman, the latest round of anger from Spurs fans has felt larger and more focused than any time in recent memory.
BBC

Everton 'in perilous position again'

Ian Dennis, BBC Radio 5 Live senior football reporter. At this stage, it doesn't look like anybody is coming in at Everton. I know that even before Sean Dyche was finally appointed, representatives on his behalf were looking to try to do deals for Everton. It's a very frustrating time...

