BBC

Williams may leave Man Utd

I am told there may be a couple of loan exits from Manchester United at some point. However, with Erik ten Hag keen to keep Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga with him at Old Trafford, Brandon Williams seems like the most high-profile potential departure. The feeling is also that Zidane...
CBS Sports

LIVE: Transfer deadline day news, updates as Chelsea set to land Enzo Fernandez; Sabitzer close to Man United

The latest updates from the final day of the winter transfer window. We're here providing the latest transfer updates from around the soccer world and what they mean for your favorite teams as the winter window closes in most leagues on Tuesday. All eyes are on whether Chelsea can get the Enzo Fernandez deal with Benfica over the line with not long to go. An agreement has been reached by the two clubs, who are aiming to get documents signed before the end of the window, per CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano. The deal is expected to be worth around $130 million.
chatsports.com

Erik ten Hag admits it will be 'difficult' for Manchester United to sign a deadline day replacement for injured Christian Eriksen and insists he has the players who can 'fill the gap' - with Denmark star facing three months out

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United are unlikely to sign a replacement for Christian Eriksen before the transfer deadline after the Denmark star was ruled out for up to three months. Eriksen damaged the ligaments in his left ankle in United's FA Cup win over Reading at the weekend when...
BBC

'Cancelo move shows Guardiola bravery'

Pep Guardiola has never made any secret of the fact he won't keep an unhappy player and Joao Cancelo is not happy at his limited game time. The brutal truth is in a season during which City have struggled to find the consistency and effectiveness of recent campaigns, Cancelo is one of those who have not reached the required levels.
BBC

Transfer news: Maguire turns down Inter loan

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has turned down a loan approach from Inter Milan to fight for his place at Old Trafford - but will reassess his position in the summer. (Star), external. United have also received 10 loan offers for winger Anthony Elanga, with Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven...
The Guardian

Australia’s Harry Souttar makes Premier League move to Leicester City

Australia defender Harry Souttar has been rewarded for a breakout World Cup campaign with a big-money move to Premier League club Leicester City. The 24-year-old’s signing on a five-and-a-half-year deal from Stoke City was confirmed by the Midlands club before midnight on transfer deadline day. The reported fee of...
BBC

🎧 The final awaits

United are on their way to Wembley - and there's a new episode of BBC Radio Manchester's The Devil's Advocate podcast out now to mark the occasion. The team chat about the Red Devils getting to the Carabao Cup Final, the return of Jadon Sancho and the breaking Mason Greenwood news.
BBC

Marcel Sabitzer: Dynamic midfielder who had fallen out of favour at Bayern Munich

Manchester United's loan move for Bayern Munich's Marcel Sabitzer on transfer deadline day was one of the more surprising deals of another record-breaking window. United manager Erik ten Hag was forced into a late foray into the market by Tuesday's news that Christian Eriksen was out for at least three months with an ankle injury, and he quickly set his sights on Sabitzer - a player the club has been tracking for a long time.
BBC

'Two problem areas but a quiet deadline day at City'

Once again, Pep Guardiola is showing his unwillingness for mid-season dealings. Defensive midfielder Maximo Perrone adds cover but is for the future and we’re well stocked there anyway. Besides, this is a challenging window with Chelsea bidding up to deny rivals and City requiring a rebuild over the next two years. It will need masterstrokes like the £14m move for Julian Alvarez to tempt us in and I can’t see any outgoings.

