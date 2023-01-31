A City of Cortland man accused of second-degree attempted murder (a Class-B Felony) pleaded not guilty to all of his charges in Cortland County Court on Tuesday. On Dec. 17 of last year, Tyshawn Pittman, 37, shot a woman in the face and neck on Main Street in Cortland. Pittman, who was originally charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (a Class-C Felony), is also facing first-degree assault and first-degree burglary charges (both Class-B Felonies).

