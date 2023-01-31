ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

The Staten Island Advance

State proposal would allow NYC to lower its speed limits

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York’s efforts to slow down lead-footed drivers continue with new legislation that would allow New York City to further reduce its speed limits. On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled New York’s FY 2024 Executive Budget proposal, which included legislation that, if passed, would allow New York City to lower existing speed limits below the currently mandated minimum of 25 miles per hour, or 15 miles per hour in school zones.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In New York State

A massive arctic blast is coming to New York this week and it will be bringing some very cold weather. Parts of New York State will see temperatures that we haven't seen in years. In Western New York, the temperatures will drop to zero and below for the first time...
NEWS10 ABC

Bill proposes increase in maximum speed limit for NY

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New Yorkers could be living life in the fast(er) lane, thanks to a new bill proposed by NY Senator Thomas O’Mara. Currently, state law caps all speed limits at 55 miles per hour for any road, highway, parkway, or bridge. For certain highways, such as interstate highways. the limit steps up […]
VERMONT STATE
WRGB

HOT BOOTY, EROTIC6: New York's banned license plates

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — You see them as you're driving around, those vanity license plates that say something about the personality of the person behind the wheel. What you haven't seen, until now, are the vanity plates that are rejected. That's right, New York State DMV rejects hundreds, even...
NEW YORK STATE
Syracuse.com

State will fund Cuomo’s private counsel in ‘Trooper 1′ lawsuit

Albany, N.Y. — The New York attorney general’s office on Wednesday notified a state Supreme Court justice that former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo will have private counsel paid by the state in his defense of a lawsuit filed by a State Police investigator who accused him of sexually harassing and inappropriately touching her.
cnyhomepage.com

Governor Hochul proposes gas appliance ban

Governor Kathy Hochul has proposed a statewide ban on gas appliances as part of her attempt to improve air quality and reduce emissions. The proposal calls for zero-emission new construction meaning a ban on the appliances for new homes starting in 2025, and for larger buildings in 2028. The state will prohibit the sale of fossil fuel heating equipment by 2030 for small buildings, and 2035 for larger buildings. ECR International’s Bob Shea explains there is a wide variety of appliances that will be banned.
WNYT

NY state agencies prepare for extreme cold

ALBANY – It’s all about being ready for the very cold temperatures and wind chill. Jackie Bray, the commissioner of New York State Homeland Security and Emergency Services, said the Arctic blast coming to New York Thursday and staying into Saturday is going to create dangerously cold conditions.
ALBANY, NY
CNY News

Popular Chain Store Closing 34 More New York State Locations

A popular department store is closing 34 stores across the Hudson Valley and New York State. We've got the updated list. Bed Bath & Beyond confirmed even more stores are closing. Bed Bath & Beyond To Close 87 More Stores. On Tuesday, Hudson Valley Post reported Bed Bath & Beyond...
CNY News

Shocking Weather ‘History’ Made In Upstate New York

Weather experts are shocked to report something that hasn't ever been recorded when it comes to weather in Upstate New York. Tuesday was Jan. 31, the last day of the month of January. Once temperatures went above 30 degrees, history was officially made. Historically Warm January In Upstate New York.
ALBANY, NY

