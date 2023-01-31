ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James notches triple-double in New York on way to NBA scoring record

On his way to becoming the NBA’s all-time scoring leader, LeBron James notched a triple-double in a 129-123 overtime win over the New York Knicks. He scored 28 points, dished out 11 assists, and grabbed 10 rebounds in the game. He also passed both Mark Jackson and Steve Nash on the NBA’s all-time assists list. James is currently second on the NBA’s all-time scoring list and fourth on the NBA’s all-time assists list.
LeBron James NBA all-time scoring record tracker

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has held the NBA all-time scoring record at 38,387 points since he retired in 1989. It is one of the most iconic records in sports and one thought by many that would never be broken, but LeBron James is on the verge of breaking that scoring record and doing it at age 38. How many more points does LeBron need to take over the scoring record? When is it projected to happen? Let’s break down the latest numbers (this will be updated after every Lakers game until the record is set).
Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: Lakers, Heat, Knicks, Mavs Linked

With just a week to go until the 2023 NBA trade deadline, things have been relatively quiet around the league. There have been some rumors about teams seeking out upgrades, but no real movement has yet occurred on the trade front. This deadline is lacking star power in large part...
Darvin Ham Says LeBron James Is Dealing With ‘Significant Soreness’ In Foot

The Los Angeles Lakers were shorthanded once again and it led to a disappointing loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night. The Lakers managed to rally from a 19-point first-half deficit to take a lead in the third quarter but fell apart in the fourth quarter as they couldn’t do anything on either end of the floor. The result is unfortunate, but it was almost expected as Los Angeles was without LeBron James or Anthony Davis.
