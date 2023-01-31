ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ste. Genevieve, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mykdkd.com

Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol

On Saturday, January 28, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Javen W Wolford , age 18 of Independence, MO was westbound on M 7. Vehicle 1 ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was transported to Cass Medical Center by Garden City EMS with moderate injuries.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
Awesome 92.3

Missouri Highway Patrol Report New Scam With Familiar Tactic

The Missouri State Highway Patrol took to Facebook earlier this week to warn the public of a new scam using a familiar tactic that's making the rounds. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says they have been receiving calls from the public about scammers posing as a member of the highway patrol, calling individuals, and claiming the individuals have a warrant out for their arrest. To make the scam seem more "real" the scammers are using apps that show a Troop Headquarters phone number.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

On Your Side: See the new twist on the warrant scam

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol does not want you to fall for a scam with a new twist. Troopers say these crooks claim to be with the patrol. They say you have a warrant for your arrest. Here’s the twist. The scammers use an app to make...
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL WARNS THE PUBLIC ABOUT PHONE SCAMMERS

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is warning citizens of an over the phone scam. MSHP began receiving calls from the public about scammers calling individuals claiming they have warrants for their arrests. Scammers are using apps that show a Troop Headquarters phone number. The Patrol says it will not call...
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Man charged with multiple thefts in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges a Florissant man stole more than thousands of dollars worth of property in December and January across the St. Louis area. Samuel Mudd was arrested in Overland on January 30 in connection to the crimes. Prosecutors...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Several pets killed in Phelps County house fire

Several pets are killed in a house fire in Phelps County. The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District says crews were called to a house fire in the 200 block of Highway C, just north of Doolittle, Monday morning. When crews arrived, they found heavy fire showing from a one-story, wood frame home. There were several vehicles in the driveway so crews began an interior attack to search for victims. No one was home at the time. The heavy fire conditions forced crews to exit the home and attack the fire from the outside.
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
suntimesnews.com

MDC offers free virtual class on firearm cleaning and storage

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. – Firearms used for hunting and target shooting need care and maintenance to work properly year after year. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free virtual Firearms Basic Care and Cleaning class from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8. This class will cover cleaning techniques and safe storage of rifles and shotguns. Handguns will not be covered in the class.
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

PSC sets intervention deadline in 211 application case

JEFFERSON CITY—The United Way of Greater St. Louis, Inc. has filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking Commission authority to continue as an information. and referral provider for purposes of 211 service. Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
lhstoday.org

Top Secret Student Life: Mikayla Leone

How having a high risk job can affect an officer’s life and can change the life of their kids. If you have a parent in law enforcement, you understand the struggles that are faced knowing that when they go to work they are not guaranteed to be in a safe environment. Mikayla Leone understands this and lives this everyday. Her dad, Mark Leone, is a police detective with the St. Charles County Police Department. Although the children don’t understand the job like the parents do, they are affected in a way as well.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
suntimesnews.com

Illinois House Progressive Caucus issues statement on the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois House Progressive Caucus today released the following statement on the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tenn:. “As we begin Black History Month and Tyre Nichols is laid to rest today, the Illinois House Progressive Caucus today stands with the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus in response to his senseless death at the hands of police officers in Memphis, Tenn.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy