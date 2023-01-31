Read full article on original website
Arrested! Massive manhunt captures Missouri prisoners who escapedSan HeraldFarmington, MO
The Shelby–Nicholson–Schindler House in Perryville, Missouri was first owned by an early settler in the 1830sCJ CoombsPerryville, MO
The Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery for the mentally ill in Missouri was established in 1903CJ CoombsFarmington, MO
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Saturday, January 28, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Javen W Wolford , age 18 of Independence, MO was westbound on M 7. Vehicle 1 ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was transported to Cass Medical Center by Garden City EMS with moderate injuries.
Missouri Highway Patrol Report New Scam With Familiar Tactic
The Missouri State Highway Patrol took to Facebook earlier this week to warn the public of a new scam using a familiar tactic that's making the rounds. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says they have been receiving calls from the public about scammers posing as a member of the highway patrol, calling individuals, and claiming the individuals have a warrant out for their arrest. To make the scam seem more "real" the scammers are using apps that show a Troop Headquarters phone number.
Missouri dog euthanized after grooming; family calls for accountability
An investigation looking into an oversight void in Missouri's grooming industry after the dog had to be put down seven days after an accident at a Springfield grooming salon.
KC mom of Missouri inmate locked in prison visitation room for 12 hours
Nearly 12 hours after arriving for her visit, an employee at Crossroads Correctional Facility in Cameron finally noticed Denice Rainey.
Victims' Families Say St. Louis Serial Killer Should Face Them in Person
"I want to look him dead in the eyes," said the half-sister of one victim
Man arrested for stealing $200K worth of construction equipment
A man wanted for stealing thousands of dollars' worth of construction equipment, and some cars, is now behind bars.
Accused killer wants judge to decide his fate after 9 years in court
Accused killer Shawn Kavanagh, who police say called 911 to report his murders, remains in court nine years after the crime. The intended target, investigators say, was the suspect’s wife, who was taking refuge with co-workers, who became stabbing victims.
KYTV
kmmo.com
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold man seriously hurt when struck by car while standing along interstate
An Arnold man was seriously injured Sunday evening, Jan. 29, when he was standing outside his car on I-270 south of Clayton Road in St. Louis County and was struck by the car after it was struck by two other vehicles, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. A St. Louis...
KMOV
Man charged with multiple thefts in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges a Florissant man stole more than thousands of dollars worth of property in December and January across the St. Louis area. Samuel Mudd was arrested in Overland on January 30 in connection to the crimes. Prosecutors...
YAHOO!
Jury finds Missouri man guilty of DUI manslaughter; judge orders 130-month prison term
A jury deliberated for nearly three hours Wednesday and returned a guilty verdict against a 36-year-old man charged with DUI manslaughter in the March 2019 death of a woman. Wearing a suit, and sitting between his lawyers, Joseph Lindsey Charles Bailey stared ahead when the announcement was made by the clerk.
kjluradio.com
Several pets killed in Phelps County house fire
Several pets are killed in a house fire in Phelps County. The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District says crews were called to a house fire in the 200 block of Highway C, just north of Doolittle, Monday morning. When crews arrived, they found heavy fire showing from a one-story, wood frame home. There were several vehicles in the driveway so crews began an interior attack to search for victims. No one was home at the time. The heavy fire conditions forced crews to exit the home and attack the fire from the outside.
suntimesnews.com
MDC offers free virtual class on firearm cleaning and storage
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. – Firearms used for hunting and target shooting need care and maintenance to work properly year after year. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free virtual Firearms Basic Care and Cleaning class from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8. This class will cover cleaning techniques and safe storage of rifles and shotguns. Handguns will not be covered in the class.
KMOV
Spire worker hit when chase ends as crash in South City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Spire worker was hit when a chase ended in a crash in South City Wednesday morning. St. Louis County police tell News 4 one of their officers was chasing the Suburban when it hit a Spire worker and crashed near the intersection of Gravois and Christy.
suntimesnews.com
PSC sets intervention deadline in 211 application case
JEFFERSON CITY—The United Way of Greater St. Louis, Inc. has filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking Commission authority to continue as an information. and referral provider for purposes of 211 service. Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ENCOURAGES LANDOWNERS TO LOG PRESCRIBED BURNS
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Prescribed Fire Council (MPFC) encourage landowners, land managers, and others who conduct prescribed burns on private land to “Log Your Burn” through the MPFC website. Prescribed fire, or controlled burning, is an affordable and effective management tool to accomplish...
lhstoday.org
Top Secret Student Life: Mikayla Leone
How having a high risk job can affect an officer’s life and can change the life of their kids. If you have a parent in law enforcement, you understand the struggles that are faced knowing that when they go to work they are not guaranteed to be in a safe environment. Mikayla Leone understands this and lives this everyday. Her dad, Mark Leone, is a police detective with the St. Charles County Police Department. Although the children don’t understand the job like the parents do, they are affected in a way as well.
Missouri’s largest man-made lake called “most underrated”
Missouri is famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River, and much more. But The Show-Me State is also home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. When it comes to the state's many reservoirs (or man-made lakes), the website, "Onlyinyourstate.com," claims there's one that reigns supreme: Truman Lake.
suntimesnews.com
Illinois House Progressive Caucus issues statement on the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois House Progressive Caucus today released the following statement on the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tenn:. “As we begin Black History Month and Tyre Nichols is laid to rest today, the Illinois House Progressive Caucus today stands with the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus in response to his senseless death at the hands of police officers in Memphis, Tenn.
