Read full article on original website
Related
qcnews.com
Someone in NC wins $1 million Powerball prize; jackpot grows to $700M
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A lucky person in North Carolina is waking up to a $1 million Powerball lottery prize Thursday morning, according to the NC Education Lottery. Lottery officials said the winner bought their $2 ticket from the Food Lion on NC 50 in Wake County....
qcnews.com
New Mexico candidate indicted in drive-by shooting case
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A political newcomer who lost his bid for the New Mexico statehouse has been indicted on charges of allegedly orchestrating a series of drive-by shootings at the homes of Democratic officials. A Bernalillo County grand jury returned a 14-count indictment Monday against Solomon Peña, prosecutors...
qcnews.com
Ugandan activist’s family awarded $10.5M for Utah park death
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The United States will pay family members of a Ugandan human rights activist killed in an accident at Arches National Park more than $10 million in damages, a federal judge ruled Monday. Though the amount was substantially less than pursued, attorneys representing the family...
qcnews.com
Unexpected Pennsylvania House speaker hopes to retain job
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The rank-and-file Democrat who was unexpectedly elected speaker of the Pennsylvania House as a compromise candidate earlier this month is saying he hopes to keep the job even after three vacant Democratic-leaning seats are filled in special elections next week. In a lengthy interview late...
Comments / 0