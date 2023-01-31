Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Public health expert says annual COVID-19 vaccine will be an important disease prevention tool
The Biden administration intends for the COVID-19 public health emergency to end in May, while some lawmakers in Congress wish to end it immediately. The World Health Organization has declared we're on the verge of a turn for the better in the global pandemic crisis, which makes widespread vaccination crucial as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration prepares to set new standards for COVID-19 vaccines.
Why The FDA Revoked Its Emergency Authorization Of COVID Treatment Drug
Recently, the FDA issued a new update announcing that the emergency use authorization of Evusheld has been revoked in the U.S. for the foreseeable future.
EverydayHealth.com
FDA Panel Votes to Make All COVID-19 Shots Bivalent
In a unanimous 21-to-0 vote last week, an advisory board for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended that the original formulation of the COVID-19 vaccine be retired and all shots going forward be the bivalent version, which targets both the original coronavirus strain and circulating omicron variants. Currently,...
Cervical cancer: Four symptoms and what to do if you spot them
As Cervical Cancer Prevention Week is observed this week (23 to 29 January), healthcare professionals and cancer charities are sharing advice on symptoms to look out for.According to Cancer Research, one in 142 women in the UK will be diagnosed with cervical cancer in their lifetime. The survival rates of cervical cancer are improved and have in the last 40 years in the UK. In the 1970s, almost half of women diagnosed with cervical cancer survived their disease beyond ten years, now it’s almost two-thirds.Last month, NHS data showed that smear test rates have fallen to a record low...
Warning to parents as number of children treated for Kawasaki disease doubles – the 8 signs you must know
CASES of Kawasaki disease have doubled in the last year, data has revealed. The disease is the leading cause of acquired heart disease in children under five in the UK and can be fatal if not treated in time. Without treatment, around one in four children get heart complications and...
WNDU
Medical Moment: A plant-based treatment to help quit vaping
(WNDU) - According to the National Institutes of Health, more than 5,600,000 American adults vape, using an electronic device to inhale nicotine and flavored vapors. For some, vaping may become a habit that is tough to quit. Researchers are now conducting a clinical trial on a plant-based product that has...
The Rare Disease of Fibers Growing Underneath a Patient’s Skin
Morgellons disease, a rare and mysterious condition that affects many individuals throughout the world, is characterized by its tell-tale symptoms: fibers growing from slow-healing skin sores accompanied by sensations of stinging, crawling, or burning on one's skin.
Merck's Covid drug is causing new virus mutations, study warns
US and UK researchers identified new mutations in viral samples taken from dozens of patients given Merck's antiviral Lagevrio. These mutations were not deemed to be dangerous.
Prescribing antidepressants for chronic pain lacks evidence, experts say
Researchers have warned there is a lack of evidence around prescribing antidepressants for chronic pain.Guidance from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) in 2021 recommends that an antidepressant (amitriptyline, citalopram, duloxetine, fluoxetine, paroxetine or sertraline) can be considered for people aged 18 and over with pain lasting longer than three months which cannot be accounted for by another diagnosis.The guidance said the drugs may help with quality of life, pain, sleep and psychological distress, even in the patient is not suffering depression.A separate guideline on neuropathic (nerve) pain recommends offering a choice of treatments, including amitriptyline and...
Medical News Today
How do people get bladder cancer?
Experts do not yet fully know the cause behind most bladder cancers. However, they. that gene mutations play a role. These mutations can cause the cells to multiply uncontrollably to form a cancerous tumor. There are two types of DNA mutations — acquired and inherited. Acquired mutations occur over a...
Gizmodo
Scientists Are Testing an Old Cough Medicine as a Parkinson's Disease Treatment
An important clinical trial for Parkinson’s disease has just gotten underway in the UK. The placebo-controlled Phase III trial will test whether a long-existing cough medication can slow down the progression of the neurodegenerative condition and improve people’s quality of life. Earlier studies have suggested that the drug can interact with brain proteins key to the development of Parkinson’s.
Gizmodo
FTC Fines GoodRx $1.5M for Sending Your Medication Data to Facebook and Google for Ads
The Federal Trade Commission took historic action against the medication discount service GoodRx Wednesday, issuing a $1.5 million fine against the company for sharing data about users’ prescriptions with Facebook, Google, and others. It’s a move that could usher in a new era of health privacy in the United States.
Don't Lose Your Medicaid Coverage: Navigating the New Upcoming Changes
As the COVID-19 public health emergency continues to impact the nation, many people rely on Medicaid to meet their healthcare needs. However, with the end of the continuous coverage requirement, many are concerned about losing their coverage.
MedicalXpress
Experimental anti-depression drug may also be useful in treating alcohol use disorder
An experimental antidepressant compound with a potentially unique mechanism of action may also be effective against alcohol use disorder, according to a preclinical study from Scripps Research. In the study, which appeared Jan. 20, 2023, in Neuropsychopharmacology, researchers found that several weeks of treatment with the molecule MAP4343 reversed excessive...
Medical News Today
Is bile duct cancer curable?
Although bile duct cancer is curable if doctors diagnose it early, the goal for most people with the disease is remission. Healthcare professionals consider a cancer “cured” when no more cancerous cells remain in the body and they do not expect the disease to recur. Remission means that while signs of cancer have significantly decreased, there is still a risk of it returning.
MedicalXpress
Chemotherapy in the afternoon dramatically improves treatment outcomes in female lymphoma patients: Study
Chemotherapy is a commonly used regimen for cancer treatment, but it is also a double-edged sword. While the drugs are highly effective at killing cancer cells, they are also notorious for killing healthy cells in the body. As such, minimizing the drug's damage to the patient's body is necessary to improve the prognosis of chemotherapy.
Wrinkles around mouth and lips- Dermatologist approved facial care.
Vertical lip lines, nasolabial folds, and mesolabial folds are the three most prevalent forms of lines that develop around the mouth area. Due to the loss of soft tissue and fat, the volume of the face decreases, resulting in these folds. As we become older, our skin's quality tends to decline generally.
Medical News Today
What is the timeline for end stage liver cancer?
People may experience certain symptoms that indicate end stage liver cancer. The timeline and life expectancy for end stage liver cancer may vary for each individual. Symptoms that may indicate end stage liver cancer include increased fatigue, abdominal pain, and jaundice, which is the yellowing of the skin and mucus membranes.
Healthline
How Is Chemotherapy Used in the Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)?
A type of chemotherapy drug, called mitoxantrone, can potentially treat multiple sclerosis (MS) by suppressing blood cells that attack your myelin, the protective layer covering your brain and spinal nerves. Approximately. people in the United States have multiple sclerosis (MS). MS doesn’t have a cure, but doctors and healthcare professionals...
MedicalXpress
Loss of muscle mass in acute stage of COVID-19 is associated with persistent symptoms, study shows
The more muscle mass is lost during hospitalization for COVID-19, the greater the likelihood of developing persistent symptoms of the disease, such as weakness and so-called long COVID, which can include shortness of breath (dyspnea), persistent coughs and headaches, insomnia and anxiety. This is the main finding of a study...
Comments / 3