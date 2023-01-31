Read full article on original website
alaskabeacon.com
Alaska public defender shortage will grow worse without action, budget documents indicate
Alaska’s shortage of public defenders, which is already delaying criminal cases in rural Alaska, will likely grow worse because of a new law, budget documents indicate. The shortage, first reported in depth by the Anchorage Daily News on Thursday, has already caused public defenders to begin refusing cases in Nome and Bethel.
Retiring from the high court, Alaska’s chief justice defends its system of selecting judges
In his final speech before retirement, Alaska Chief Justice Daniel Winfree firmly defended the state’s merit-based process for picking judges on Wednesday, telling the state’s 60 legislators that he is aware that some of them don’t want apolitical judges, but he believes it’s an important principle to keep. “With apologies to Led Zeppelin and ‘Stairway […] The post Retiring from the high court, Alaska’s chief justice defends its system of selecting judges appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskafish.news
OPINION: A modest proposal for Alaska fisheries
AK lawmakers could ban gov from naming NPFMC appointees who have conflicts of interest. (LW preliminary comment: In his “State of the State” address to the Alaska Legislature on January 23, Governor Dunleavy called fishing “the beating heart of Alaska.” He added: “It’s provided food and shaped the culture of Alaska for thousands of years. It’s the largest source of private sector jobs in the state.”
kinyradio.com
Josh Revak to join Representative Peltola’s office as State Director
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Wednesday, Representative Peltola announced the hire of a key staffer who will play a leadership role in her state office. Former state senator Josh Revak will be joining the Representative’s staff as State Director. In this role, Revak will oversee the operation of Representative Peltola’s...
alaskabeacon.com
House committee advances pension bill intended to benefit Alaska police, firefighters
The Alaska House Committee on Community and Regional Affairs has approved a bill that would create a state pension program for police and firefighters. The committee voted 4-2 on Thursday morning to advance the bill, House Bill 22, to the House State Affairs Committee, the second of four committees slated to hear the bill.
alaskasnewssource.com
Public defender shortage means some Alaskans could lack state-appointed attorneys for felony cases in Nome, Bethel
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Public Defender Samantha Cherot said that staffing shortages in Nome and Bethel could leave some Alaskans without state-appointed attorneys in Class A felony and unclassified felony cases. Cherot sent letters to Second Judicial District Presiding Judge Paul Roetman in Nome and Fourth Judicial District Presiding...
ktoo.org
Gov. Dunleavy says state will appeal Southeast killer whale lawsuit to Supreme Court if necessary
Alaska’s governor says he’ll appeal a pending federal court ruling that threatens to shut down the Southeast king salmon season. Gov. Mike Dunleavy was unequivocal when answering a question from a listener during Alaska Public Media’s “Talk of Alaska” on Tuesday. The Duvall, Washington-based Wild...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul seeks changes to concealed carry law in budget
Armed security would be allowed in New York houses of worship under changes to the state's concealed carry law proposed by Gov. Kathy Hochul in her $227 billion budget plan. Hochul's budget proposal released this week includes what were described as "technical" changes to the measure, approved last summer following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that found the state's century-old concealed carry law was unconstitutional.
alaskabeacon.com
Alaska labor commissioner unexpectedly resigns for undisclosed reasons
The head of the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development unexpectedly resigned Tuesday, causing Gov. Mike Dunleavy to name Deputy Commissioner Cathy Muñoz the agency’s acting boss. Commissioner Tamika Ledbetter’s resignation was announced in an email from the governor’s office Tuesday afternoon, and state legislators — including...
alaskafish.news
AK Mariculture Cluster scores $49m from feds to grow industry
Green energy, marketing, technology , loans among funded projects. The American Rescue Plan, signed into law in March of 2021, was meant to “enable all Americans to respond to and recover from the impacts of COVID-19.”. A significant part of that $3 billion investment went to the EDA, or...
FOX 28 Spokane
Biden administration recommends oil drilling in Alaska
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Biden administration has issued a long-awaited study that recommends allowing a major oil development on Alaska’s North Slope. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s recommendation is not final. It calls for up to three drilling sites initially, fewer than the five pursued by ConocoPhillips Alaska for the Willow project. Still, the agency’s recommendation is angering environmentalists, who have nicknamed the proposal a “carbon bomb.” The upcoming decision on the project, which could produce 180,000 barrels of oil daily, is politically perilous for President Joe Biden, who campaigned on pledges to end new drilling on public lands.
alaskabeacon.com
Alaska legislative committee considers waiving local sales taxes on gold, silver coins
A new bill proposed by a Big Lake Republican would exempt gold-backed currencies and gold and silver coins from local sales taxes in order to encourage their use as currency, not just collectibles. Rep. Kevin McCabe, R-Big Lake, told the House State Affairs Committee on Thursday that the bill was...
alaskabeacon.com
Mixture of progress and setbacks revealed in Healthy Alaskans 2020 assessments
Alaskans have been pursuing healthier lifestyles by many measures, but disturbing trends of violence and suicide continue to plague the population, according to status reports released by the Alaska Department of Health. The Healthy Alaskans 2020 final report and scorecard issued by the department earlier this week painted a mixed...
radiokenai.com
Area High School Seniors Receive Nominations For Military Academies
Appointment to a U.S. military academy for Kenai Central’s Samuel Baisden (2022 graduate of KCHS, currently attending UAF), Bridger Beck and SoHi’s Olivia Somers advanced to the next step with the nomination from the office of Alaska Representative Mary Sattler Peltola and the office of U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, February 2, 2023
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:. Congresswoman Mary Peltola calls for more action and less talk. Not...
Alaska Corrections head says 18 in-custody deaths in 2022 were ‘too many’
Alaska’s Department of Corrections commissioner told legislators Wednesday that the 18 in-custody deaths in 2022 – seven of which were a result of suicide – were high. “That is too many. I absolutely know that,” Jen Winkelman said while giving an overview of the department to the House Judiciary Committee. “They are somebody’s brother, they […] The post Alaska Corrections head says 18 in-custody deaths in 2022 were ‘too many’ appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report 02 February 2023
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Kodiak’s tanner crab fleet goes fishing, story by KMXT’s Kirsten Dobroth, KCAW’s Robert Woolsey reports on the lawsuit that would halt king salmon trolling, and Izzy Ross of KDLG tells of the governor’s vow to fight the Pebble veto.
kinyradio.com
U.S. Coast Guard, Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, and Navy Supervisor of Salvage conduct oil-spill-on-ice exercise in Alaska
Oil-spill-on-ice training exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Feb. 1, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nate Littlejohn) Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - Members from the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation (ADEC), and Navy Supervisor of Salvage (SUPSALV) participated in an ice-based pollution response exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER) in Anchorage Jan. 30 through Feb. 2.
kinyradio.com
Bus drivers strike in Alaska’s 2nd-largest school district
Anchorage, Alaska (AP) - Bus drivers in Alaska's second-largest school district went on strike after delivering students to classes on Tuesday, citing unfair labor practices. The near-unanimous strike was called against Durham School Services after members received what Teamsters Local 959 described in a statement as the company’s “last, best, final offer.”
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska to receive $2.6M in grants to improve roads, reduce traffic fatalities
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new federal program is aiming to improve Alaska’s most dangerous roadways and help curb traffic deaths, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Wednesday that millions of dollars in grant awards will be dispersed to hundreds of communities...
