cleveland19.com
Portage County Sheriff’s Office seizes 24 pounds of pills
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage Aggressive Crime Enforcement (P. A. C. E.) Unit seized 24 pounds of pills in a traffic stop Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the Portage County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the driver denied consent to search after being pulled over, but...
Gun and ammo found in Tuscarawas Co. middle schooler’s bookbag: Police
A student was taken into custody after investigators say a firearm was found inside their bookbag Thursday afternoon.
Mahoning County indictments: Feb. 2, 2023
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:
Suspects from New York, Louisiana found with illegal drug in Ohio
The substance will be sent to BCI for further analysis. Charges of trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs and criminal proceeds will be filed following the results, the sheriff's office said.
Ohio man, considered a serious danger to community, issued the most serious jail sentence
An Ohio Sheriff says one Ohio man, who the Sheriff labeled as a serious danger to the community, was issued the most serious jail sentence. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office said after a drug investigation, a search warrant was issued on May 11, 2021 on 5th street in New Philadelphia where they found large amount […]
YAHOO!
Police: Alliance man accused of punching officer in the face
ALLIANCE – A 40-year-old man is accused of punching a police officer in the face early Thursday during a domestic violence investigation. The Alliance man was jailed on a felony count of assaulting a police officer and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and obstruction, according to a police report.
whbc.com
Others Sentenced Following Shocking Morlock Torture, Killing Trial
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Tying up some loose ends. More defendants have been sentenced out of the Jeremy Morlock criminal case, where victims were tortured and even killed in two separate Canton homes last year. Most notably, 34-year-old Mary Soliday was sentenced to 35 to 40-and-a-half...
Ohio police arrest middle school student after gun and ammunition found in a backpack
Ohio police in New Philadelphia, Ohio said a middle school student was arrested after a gun was found in a backpack. Police say they were contacted at 2:30 pm by Welty Middle School after the firearm was found, the gun was brought to the attention of the principal by another student. Officials say the school […]
Man charged with pulling gun on woman, breaking down her door
Alonzo Daniels, 32, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of aggravated burglary, being a felon in possession of a firearm and domestic violence.
cleveland19.com
Akron teen gets life in prison for murdering man after dispute over a phone
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron teenager who murdered a man in his own home will spend the rest of his life in behind bars, Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced. Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison Breaux sentenced now 18-year-old Jalen Butler of Bye Street to life...
cleveland19.com
Police: 31-year-old man arrested in connection to Akron shooting
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested a 31-year-old man in connection to a Wednesday night shooting. Akron police Lt. Michael Miller said the Feb. 1 incident, which occurred at around 8:25 p.m. in the 100 block of Bittman Street, hospitalized a 58-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Jurors see videos of fatal shooting death at Youngstown gas station
Prosecutors played videos from a security camera at a home near the Shell station at South and Samuel avenues where Keimone Black, 29, was shot and killed at about 3 a.m. June 15 as an SUV he was in was parked at a gas pump.
Akron teen gets life in prison for 2021 fatal shooting
AKRON, Ohio — An 18-year-old Akron male received a life sentence Wednesday for fatally shooting a man in a home in 2021. Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison Breaux did rule that Jalen Butler will be eligible for parole after serving 20 years for the slaying of Steven Sitts, 48, of Akron. Butler was sentenced after pleading guilty on Jan. 23 to murder with a gun specification and tampering with evidence.
cleveland19.com
Man breaks into Jubilee Donuts, steals cash from register, Akron Police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of forcing his way into Jubilee Donuts and stealing cash from the register is on the loose, Akron Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The break in and theft happened at 2126 S. Main St. around 5 p.m. on Jan. 15,...
Man pleads, sentenced for 2020 shooting death on North Side
A man pleaded guilty Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a December 2020 shooting death as well as a robbery.
explore venango
Sugarcreek Police Identifies Rural King Theft Suspect; Seeks Additional Information
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Sugarcreek Borough Police have identified the suspect connected to a theft at the Allegheny Blvd. Rural King. The department is asking the public for additional information on the suspect. According to a January 31st press release from the Sugarcreek Borough Police (SBPD), the suspect...
Lawsuit filed against local medical marijuana plant
According to court documents, Palmer Construction of McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania, says FarmaceuticalRX, LLC. failed to pay for work.
whbc.com
Massillon Man Jailed in Connection With Shooting Death of Jackson Man
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Massillon man is jailed on a million dollars bond in connection with the shooting death of a Jackson Township man in Massillon Friday morning. Court records indicate 32-year-old Graydon Feichter shot 30-year-old Jeffrey Stoll three times outside a house in the...
WTOV 9
Hlinovsky case moves forward in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Fred Hlivonsky pled guilty to one charge Tuesday in a Belmont County case that dates back to 2005. "He entered a plea to one of the two counts of his original indictment which was a third-degree felony - unlawful sexual conduct with a minor,” Belmont County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Joe Vavra detailed.
YAHOO!
'An ugly crime.' Dover woman gets jail time for taking nearly $200K from Strasburg church
NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ A Dover woman who stole $196,422 from St. John United Church of Christ in Strasburg has been sentenced to 90 days in jail. Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomakos also ordered former church office manager Jodi A. Davis to pay $30,924 in restitution and spend five years on probation.
