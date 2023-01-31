ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite News Roundup: City to host Neighborhood Engagement Summit

On Feb. 18th, the city of Mesquite is slated to host its sixth annual Neighborhood Engagement Summit from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Mesquite Independent School District Professional Development Center Addition, 3819 Towne Crossing Blvd. The Neighborhood Engagement Summit is open to all residents and is free. Mortgage assistance offered.
MESQUITE, TX
ndhsbulldogathletics.com

Bulldogs’ winning streak ends at Carter, plays Pinkston at ND gym on Friday

Update: North Dallas’ boys team is scheduled to play Wilmer-Hutchins at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the North Dallas gym. The Lady Bulldogs’ game against Wilmer-Hutchins is now scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Wilmer-Hutchins High School. North Dallas’ two-game win streak ended last Friday at Carter High School....
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Garland resident volunteers to drive people to the store, pull cars out of ditches during ice storm

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - You may not want to get out in this weather but for a lot of North Texans, they need to for food, prescriptions, work and a lot of other important reasons. In Garland, some volunteers have been coming to the rescue of a lot of people over the last 48 hours.   Rain and ice fell throughout the day making it harder to get roads and highways cleared. Rather than putting yourself in danger and trying to drive on this, you can reach out to some of the winter storm warriors who can get you where you're going or...
GARLAND, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Feb. 2 afternoon

The Thursday thaw is underway. As temperatures creep above freezing the ice is starting to disappear. FOX 4 meteorologist Kylie Capps talks about how long the rain will stick around and looks ahead at the forecast for the rest of the week.
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

Black Business Spotlight: M&P’s Kitchen

At m & p’s kitchen, they serve cuisine such as waffle platter, taco salad bowl, stuffed potatoes, 6-piece wing basket, and pancake breakfast. Located south marsalis ave. You can order online for carryout or delivery. Closed on mondays open tue-sun. Sure to please your tastebuds. 4454 S Marsalis Ave,...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Portillo's announces two more locations coming to North Texas

DALLAS — One of the most famous Chicago-based restaurants has grown its presence in North Texas. Portillo’s, the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of unrivaled Chicago street food, announced Thursday it will be opening two more locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. One location will be in Arlington, and the other will be located in Allen.
ARLINGTON, TX
North Dallas Gazette

1619 Project One Act Play Festival premieres at Bishop Arts Theater Center

The story of America has traditionally centered around the courage of its founders, the ideals for which they fought and freedom that resulted from their struggle. But in August of 2019, Nikole Hannah-Jones sought to “reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of the United States’ national narrative.”
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: North Texans making the most of icy conditions

With school canceled and many workplaces telling people to stay at home many North Texans made the most of their time in the icy weather. In Providence Village, 8-year-old Conor Matejka used the weather as an opportunity to strap on his ice skates, grab a Dallas Stars hat and have a little hockey practice on his own sidewalk.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Historian Clarence Glover Keeps Alive the Memory of Black Cotton Farmers and Laborers Who Built the City

Out on a rural piece of land in Lancaster, Clarence Glover stepped up to a structure that sat on a wooden pallet and was wrapped in a blue tarp. Storm clouds overhead spat out a light drizzle as Glover untangled knotted up bits of bungee cable that held the tarp down. When he was done, Glover revealed what was underneath – a 500 pound bale of white gold, otherwise known as cotton.
DALLAS, TX
CBS News

Texas high school choir director wins 2023 Grammy Music Educator Award

Inside her Texas classroom, high school choir director Pamela Dawson is referred to as "Mama Dawson." But she's getting a new title to add to her collection: Grammy Award winner. Dawson has been named the recipient of the 2023 Grammy Music Educator Award.Dawson has been the choir teacher at DeSoto High School since 2007, after leaving her office job to go into teaching. "Got in front of those kids that first day and said, 'Oh my God, I missed my calling. This is it,'" Dawson said.  Dawson comes from a musical family in Detroit, Michigan. She was one of eight kids...
DESOTO, TX

