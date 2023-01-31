Read full article on original website
5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Star NFL Receiver Undergoes Multiple SurgeriesOnlyHomersDallas, TX
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
Top Burgers in Dallas 2023Steven DoyleDallas, TX
fox4news.com
Horse pulls sledding kids in Lancaster
Celebrating the ice and snow, Texas style! Children in Lancaster, Texas have some fun getting pulled on their sled behind a horse on Tuesday.
okcfox.com
Man arrested in connection to human trafficking of teen at Dallas Mavericks game
Dallas police arrested a man in connection to the disappearance of a teen from a Dallas Mavericks game last year, who was later found in Oklahoma City. Police arrested 33-year-old Emanuel Cartagena. Police reports show the teen attended the game with her dad in April but met Cartagena after getting...
WFAA
DFW ICE STORM: Live chopper views of North Texas road conditions
We're getting an eye from the sky of North Texas after the ice storm. Roads are improving but there could still be some slick spots.
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite News Roundup: City to host Neighborhood Engagement Summit
On Feb. 18th, the city of Mesquite is slated to host its sixth annual Neighborhood Engagement Summit from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Mesquite Independent School District Professional Development Center Addition, 3819 Towne Crossing Blvd. The Neighborhood Engagement Summit is open to all residents and is free. Mortgage assistance offered.
The Streets in Dallas Are So Iced Over People Are Skating on Them
People are actually ice skating on the frozen streets of Dallas.
ndhsbulldogathletics.com
Bulldogs’ winning streak ends at Carter, plays Pinkston at ND gym on Friday
Update: North Dallas’ boys team is scheduled to play Wilmer-Hutchins at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the North Dallas gym. The Lady Bulldogs’ game against Wilmer-Hutchins is now scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Wilmer-Hutchins High School. North Dallas’ two-game win streak ended last Friday at Carter High School....
Garland resident volunteers to drive people to the store, pull cars out of ditches during ice storm
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - You may not want to get out in this weather but for a lot of North Texans, they need to for food, prescriptions, work and a lot of other important reasons. In Garland, some volunteers have been coming to the rescue of a lot of people over the last 48 hours. Rain and ice fell throughout the day making it harder to get roads and highways cleared. Rather than putting yourself in danger and trying to drive on this, you can reach out to some of the winter storm warriors who can get you where you're going or...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Temperatures rise above freezing Thursday; roads still icy in spots
DALLAS - The Ice Storm Warning that was in effect for most of North Texas expired Thursday morning. Temperatures are rising and should be above freezing for most by midday. The FOX 4 Weather team said temperatures did not drop as much as expected overnight and the rain continued to fall. So, there are still patches of ice on the roads.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Feb. 2 afternoon
The Thursday thaw is underway. As temperatures creep above freezing the ice is starting to disappear. FOX 4 meteorologist Kylie Capps talks about how long the rain will stick around and looks ahead at the forecast for the rest of the week.
texasmetronews.com
Black Business Spotlight: M&P’s Kitchen
At m & p’s kitchen, they serve cuisine such as waffle platter, taco salad bowl, stuffed potatoes, 6-piece wing basket, and pancake breakfast. Located south marsalis ave. You can order online for carryout or delivery. Closed on mondays open tue-sun. Sure to please your tastebuds. 4454 S Marsalis Ave,...
Portillo's announces two more locations coming to North Texas
DALLAS — One of the most famous Chicago-based restaurants has grown its presence in North Texas. Portillo’s, the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of unrivaled Chicago street food, announced Thursday it will be opening two more locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. One location will be in Arlington, and the other will be located in Allen.
1619 Project One Act Play Festival premieres at Bishop Arts Theater Center
The story of America has traditionally centered around the courage of its founders, the ideals for which they fought and freedom that resulted from their struggle. But in August of 2019, Nikole Hannah-Jones sought to “reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of the United States’ national narrative.”
WFAA
Dallas winter storm: Stunning downtown drone footage
Downtown Dallas looked like a snow globe -- but it was just ice and sleet. Here's a drone look via Marc Istook.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: North Texans making the most of icy conditions
With school canceled and many workplaces telling people to stay at home many North Texans made the most of their time in the icy weather. In Providence Village, 8-year-old Conor Matejka used the weather as an opportunity to strap on his ice skates, grab a Dallas Stars hat and have a little hockey practice on his own sidewalk.
Texas’ favorite soda makes huge announcement: Dr. Pepper adds Strawberries & Cream to flavor lineup
DALLAS (KDAF) – Kick back, relax, crack open an ice-cold Dr. Pepper, and enjoy some of life’s finest moments. Maybe you’re wanting to try something new aside from the original DP, good thing you won’t have to go far from the real thing. Dr. Pepper has announced a new addition to its popular soda lineup, Strawberries & Cream.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: School districts split on decision to delay, cancel classes Friday
Things are thawing out across North Texas on Thursday, but with temperatures expected to drop back below freezing overnight school districts are making some tough decisions about how to handle class on Friday. Fort Worth ISD announced it would be closed Friday . This came after the district had a...
Dallas Observer
Historian Clarence Glover Keeps Alive the Memory of Black Cotton Farmers and Laborers Who Built the City
Out on a rural piece of land in Lancaster, Clarence Glover stepped up to a structure that sat on a wooden pallet and was wrapped in a blue tarp. Storm clouds overhead spat out a light drizzle as Glover untangled knotted up bits of bungee cable that held the tarp down. When he was done, Glover revealed what was underneath – a 500 pound bale of white gold, otherwise known as cotton.
Texas high school choir director wins 2023 Grammy Music Educator Award
Inside her Texas classroom, high school choir director Pamela Dawson is referred to as "Mama Dawson." But she's getting a new title to add to her collection: Grammy Award winner. Dawson has been named the recipient of the 2023 Grammy Music Educator Award.Dawson has been the choir teacher at DeSoto High School since 2007, after leaving her office job to go into teaching. "Got in front of those kids that first day and said, 'Oh my God, I missed my calling. This is it,'" Dawson said. Dawson comes from a musical family in Detroit, Michigan. She was one of eight kids...
