Read full article on original website
Related
Brooklyn Nets humiliating loss to Boston Celtics should change trade deadline plans
The Brooklyn Nets were without All-Stars Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons for Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics. Jacque Vaughn’s
Jayson Tatum gets 100% real on Jaylen Brown partnership after Celtics’ blowout of Nets
Jayson Tatum is happy with how he and Jaylen Brown have evolved as the Boston Celtics’ leaders, but he knows very well their journey is far from over. Tatum opened up about his partnership with Brown on Wednesday after they powered the Celtics to a 139-96 blowout of the Brooklyn Nets. Tatum recorded 31 points, nine rebounds and four assists in the contest, while Brown had 26 points, three boards and three dimes. They are now the first duo ever to score at least 25 points each in the same game 27 times in a season before the All-Star break.
Report: Brooklyn Nets' Shocking Response to Kyrie Irving's Free Agency
The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly in no rush to offer Kyrie Irving an extension.
Boston Celtics targeting bigs ahead of NBA trade deadline
As of this publishing, the Boston Celtics have the best record in the NBA, and they’re already coming off an
Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Nets: Tatum and Brown Combine for 57 Points as Boston Makes Light Work of Brooklyn
The Celtics came out firing on all cylinders Wednesday night at TD Garden. The hosts knocked down 62.1 percent of their field goals, including 8/11 (72.7 percent) threes. They sustained that rhythm throughout a 139-96 blowout against a shorthanded Nets team that showed little fight. And while it's ...
‘Kyrie sucks!’: Celtics fans remind Kyrie Irving he’s not welcome in Boston amid Nets blowout
It has been four years since Kyrie Irving left the Boston Celtics for the Brooklyn Nets, but as everyone knows, Beantown is an unforgiving city. Celtics fans reminded Irving of that on Wednesday as they savagely booed him during his pregame introductions against Boston. And the mockery didn’t stop there, especially as the home team blew out the visitors 139-96.
FOX Sports
Tatum and Boston host Durant and the Nets
Brooklyn Nets (31-19, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (36-15, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant meet when Boston hosts Brooklyn. Tatum is fourth in the NBA averaging 31.1 points per game and Durant is seventh in the league averaging 29.7 points per game.
Damian Lillard puts up 42 as Blazers topple Grizzlies
Damian Lillard recorded 42 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to lift the visiting Portland Trail Blazers to a 122-112
NBA Top Performers Of The Day, Feb. 1: Damian Lillard Scores 42 In Trail Blazers' Victory Against Memphis Grizzlies
Lillard also had 10 assists and eight rebounds
FOX Sports
Lillard, Simons lead Trail Blazers past Grizzlies, 122-112
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored...
Comments / 0