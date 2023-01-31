Read full article on original website
Another Royal Baby Is Forthcoming
Lately, all the royal news seems to orbit around an aggrieved and estranged prince (Harold, Duke of Sussex) and the various family members enraged to have made an appearance in his best-selling memoir. We have heard so much about how, in Harry’s opinion, future king Big Willy is getting less hot and more vengeful with time, how Princess Kate is too uptight to voluntarily share a lip gloss, and will King Charles even let his second son come to his coronation given the betrayals and the drama? Enough! There are other people in this family, too, you know, and one of them is pregnant. Which one? Well, not the one rumored to have once slashed Ed Sheeran across the face while play-knighting James Blunt with a ceremonial sword. Not the one who moonlights as a designer of logs. Not the one who famously wore five wedding dresses to marry the owner of the clothing company Whistles (she’s actually not royal, merely royal adjacent). No, it’s Princess Eugenie, Harry’s favorite cousin, who announced on Tuesday that she and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, expect “a new addition to our family this summer.”
King Charles Could Be Forced to Step Down as by Parliament if He Is Unable to Perform His Royal Duties
King Charles pictured when he was Prince Charles in 2019 at the opening of Parliament, the governing body that could remove him from office if he is not performing his royal duties.
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton Pops in Raspberry Coat & Suede Heels for Food Bank Visit
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, made a colorful entrance to the Windsor Foodshare in England today. During her visit to the charity with Prince William, Middleton learned about the organization’s work to deliver food parcels to those in need. While entering the Foodshare, the princess wore a bright raspberry pink sweater from Hobbs London. Her turtleneck knitwear was paired with a matching long-sleeved coat — also by Hobbs London — trimmed with glossy black buttons. A set of navy Jigsaw trousers, a black leather belt and gold Orelia London huggie hoop earrings finished her ensemble. When it came to shoes, Middleton slipped...
Voices: Harry and Meghan are starting to look as out of touch as the House of Windsor
Prince Harry says his family “has been briefing the press for over a decade”. He means briefing against him, his wife and his family. For their own selfish – even jealous – purposes, according to Harry; Charles, Camilla, William and Kate and their respective staffs have all variously been “complicit” with the British tabloid press in creating a damaging family divide. He proclaims, often, how much he loves his family, and how much he wants them back, but the “dysfunctional” family doesn’t seem to want him, or Meghan and the kids. Quotes, leaks and planted stories attributed to Buckingham...
Stony-faced Kate Middleton pictured for first time since release of Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’
A stony-faced Kate Middleton was photographed for the first time since the release of her rogue brother-in-law Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir — in which he painted the Prince and Princess of Wales as bullies. Middleton, 41, appeared stern but stoic at the wheel of her black Audi on Wednesday wearing a scarf and a beige coat. The exiled “Spare” heir left no stone unturned as he made private family squabbles and conversations public. The Princess of Wales was reportedly “appalled” by the endless claims in the book. “She is appalled at him for dragging her name through the dirt and is finding it hard...
msn.com
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla Wanted Catherine to Change the Spelling of Her Name Because There Were Already Too Many “C” Names in the Royal Family
Even though she was born Catherine Elizabeth Middleton, Charles and Camilla once wanted the Princess of Wales to spell her name “Katherine” because there were already too many “C” names in the royal family, Prince Harry writes in his forthcoming memoir, Spare, out on Tuesday. The...
Prince William & Kate Middleton's Latest Photo Might Be Sending a Subtle Message to Prince Harry About Their Royal Power
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The royal family continues to ignore the allegations launched at them by Prince Harry in his memoir, Spare, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t sending the public subtle messages along the way. From their clothing to their Instagram page, Prince William and Kate Middleton seem to be reassuring their fans that they’ve still got the upper hand. Royal watchers have already seen the sudden coordinated outfits at the Princess of Wales’ carol service in December and the couple’s visit to Liverpool...
brides.com
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announced Their Pregnancy News at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Wedding
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were expecting their first child together (who would later be named Archie) on October 15, 2018, the public couldn’t contain their excitement. But before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the news with the world, they revealed the information to the royal family. In his new memoir, Spare, Harry opens up about the first time the couple broached the subject with their relatives. Harry writes in his novel that he and Meghan had planned on starting a family after they tied the knot in May of 2018. They learned they were expecting a few months later, so they decided to tell members of the royal family at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on October 12, 2018.
Queen Consort Camilla Making Kate Middleton's 'Life A Nightmare,' Claims Palace Insider
Though Prince William and Kate Middleton appear to be more popular with the British public than King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, the latter can't help but boast that she and her husband are in the monarchy's most powerful position.While Camilla, 75, allegedly always felt she was better than Kate since the Princess of Wales' family isn't royalty, things took an even harsher turn after Camilla and Charles, 74, ascended to the throne this past September,"Camilla can't stop gloating and is determined to make Kate's life a nightmare," a palace insider spilled to Radar, noting Camilla even asks Kate to...
The Hollywood Gossip
Prince William to King Charles: You Better Not Invite Harry and Meghan to Your Coronation, Old Man!
When Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September at the age of 96, her eldest son, Charles, immediately became king. But even though he’s been King Charles III for several months now, the new monarch’s coronation won’t take place until May. And like just about everything involving...
Guest at William’s wedding pours cold water on Harry’s claim that he wasn’t best man
A GUEST at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding has poured cold water on Harry’s claim that he was not his brother’s best man. And they said the self-exiled duke was funnier and more engaging than the two pals of Wills he said were carrying out the duties in 2011.
Psychic Predicts Camilla Parker Bowles Will Bring King Charles III’s Reign to an Early End
King Charles III formally ascends to the British throne on May 6, 2023. Then, he assumes the role predestined to him since childhood, when his mother, Queen Elizabeth, became ruler of the United Kingdom before him. However, after waiting 70 years to become king, will Charles end his reign for the love of his life, Camilla Parker Bowles? A psychic believes so.
Prince Harry Finally Addressed If He'll Be Attending King Charles III's Coronation
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry’s latest press round for his memoir, Spare, is finally answering one particular question that royal watchers have been asking for months: Will he and Meghan Markle attend King Charles III’s coronation on May 6? It’s not a simple yes-or-no answer because there is a lot riding on how the royal family reacts in the next four months. In his upcoming interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, Harry gets right to the point about what he’s looking for from Charles and...
Sweet photo of a young Princess Anne bears uncanny resemblance to younger royal but it's her hairstyle that really wows
Princess Anne bears an uncanny resemblance to a member of the Royal Family in an unearthed photo of the Princess Royal at age 12
Former Royal Chef Says Little ‘Brat’ Prince Harry Taught Him How to Cook American-Style Food
Find out which food Prince Harry showed a royal chef how to make to his liking the way they do in America.
netflixjunkie.com
‘Woman is class!’ Pregnant Kate Middleton Had Netizens’ Jaws Dropped When She Played Hockey In Heels in 2012
Princess of Wales has class and is sporty to join the fun without any fuss. Before she became the wife of Prince William and the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine ‘Kate’ Middleton was (and still is) an accomplished and elegant sportsperson. And guess what? she knows the way with the heels. Those high-inch painful footwears are perhaps the last thing to come between the princess and her love for sports and outings. And this was a fact proven when she visited her alma mater and re-lived her school days back in the year 2012.
Kate Middleton Is All Smiles As She Stuns In Red Dress For 1st Solo Appearance After Harry’s Book
Kate Middleton is not letting Prince Harry’s book bring her down and she proved that when she visited a nursery in Luton, England on Jan. 18, with a big smile on her face. The 41-year-old looked stunning at the appearance when she wore a tight red turtleneck top with a matching high-waisted skirt that looked more like a dress than a skirt set.
Sophie Wessex almost received title given to Kate Middleton - but Prince Edward had other plans
Sophie Wessex very nearly got the title that went to Kate Middleton in the end
How Princess Eugenie’s second child will mean Princess Anne has to give up new place in the Royal Family
Princess Eugenie's second child is due in summer 2023 and the Princess Royal will lose a special place when the royal baby is born
