Education secretary says U.S. has to 'challenge complacency' on issues for teachers, students
Saying the United States is falling behind other nations on education issues, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Tuesday asked for bipartisan support to "Raise the Bar" with an investment in schools.
Elite universities aren’t hotbeds of ‘wokery’: our research shows they’re rife with racism and classism | Kalwant Bhopal and Martin Myers
In both the US and the UK, students described being told that they were beneficiaries of affirmative action, write authors Kalwant Bhopal and Martin Myers
The public supports universities and students more than we think
New polling by Public First finds that three quarters of the public think getting a degree is an impressive achievement, even more agree that universities are important to research and innovation, and a clear majority of the public think they are important to the UK economy as a whole. The...
Will free speech complaints be able to bypass the university?
Andrew Boggs has a good blog up on HEPI today that looks at some of the key regulatory questions for universities on freedom of speech in light of impending legislation and regulation from the Office for Students. In the piece he rehearses some interesting questions about the expectations that will...
Diversity of US Workplaces Is Growing in Terms of Race, Ethnicity and Age – Forcing More Employers to Be Flexible
This article is republished from The Conversation original article. Increased immigration, longer life expectancy and a decline in birth rates are transforming the U.S. workforce in two important ways. The people powering this nation’s economy include far more people of color and workers over 55 than was the case four decades ago.
Students have plenty of hubris over finding the nubis
As stats go, this one is pretty remarkable - 45 per cent of male university students would feel confident labelling the nubis on a diagram of the female reproductive system. Congrats if you immediately clocked that “nubis” isn’t a real thing – I was too busy shaping hypothesis narratives to notice when I came across that stat on social media earlier.
Decriminalization yet another 'half measure' as B.C. confronts full-sized drug crisis, advocates say
More than six years and 10,000 deaths since the declaration of a public health emergency over the tainted illicit drug supply, B.C. remains a land of pilot projects and what many describe as "half measures." Safer supply is still only available to a small fraction of people who use drugs....
Direct support to small-scale farmers reduces poverty: What Zambia is doing right
Half of Zambia's population lived below the national poverty line in 2015. In rural areas, where 89% of households are engaged in agriculture, the poverty rate was even higher, at 77% of the population. The government runs several programs of financial support for farmers. Some provide agricultural inputs directly to...
Higher Education Postcard – degrees for women
In 1878 the University of London received permission (via a supplemental charter) to award degrees to women. The card shows Burlington House, which at the time was the University’s offices (it moved from Somerset House in 1870 and stayed in Burlington House until 1900). This did not come out...
The messy world of tidy outcomes
Earlier this week my colleague Debbie McVitty wrote about the conflict between the tidy data requirements of the Office for Students and the messy, mixed-up world, that is universities with all of their strengths, weaknesses, and quirks. As she put it:. A high-handed response would scoff at this proposition [giving...
HESA Spring 2023: students and place
HESA student data is the gold standard for understanding the size and shape of the whole higher education sector. There’s more than enough in these releases to fill a lifetime of these articles – I’ve chosen here to plot a few of the newer and less-seen slices with a focus on place.
Land use: Government has overpromised says Royal Society
The UK government risks "overpromising" finite land with its multiple ambitions on farming, nature and renewable energy, according to a report from scientific academy The Royal Society. It says an area the size of Northern Ireland could be needed to accommodate current policy targets by 2030. Farming and forestry groups...
Government maintenance loan policy will have a “negative impact” on students, says government
Students should have seen an 18.5 per cent increase in maximum maintenance loan rates this year to match inflation. Students will experience significant disadvantage due to the decision not to uprate maximum maintenance loan amounts to compensate for three years of higher than expected inflation. Not our words, or a...
To make progress on the awarding gap we must also address the belonging gap
Last year Edward Peck, the government’s student support champion, told a gathering of student accommodation professionals that a sense of belonging in first year accommodation was an important contributor to student mental health. The speech took place at the Joint Codes Conference last November and provided recognition for something...
Open data: the path towards greater sharing of research results
The future of scholarly publishing is open and making universal access to scientific research is a priority for the industry. From our own data we know that scientific articles published on an open access (OA) basis are downloaded 80 per cent more and cited 30 per cent more than articles behind a paywall, so the benefits to scientific discovery and progress are significant and becoming widely recognised.
New regulations on migrant farm workers should tackle employer/employee power imbalances, say researchers
The government of Canada recently amended the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations to include new employer obligations. These amendments are intended to enhance protections for migrant workers and ensure the integrity of the government's temporary foreign worker program. While a step in the right direction, the changes side-step the root...
New Survey Finds Mental Health on College Campuses Has Worsened for Everyone
A majority of survey respondents say financial concerns and personal or family life are causing significant distress to college students. Burnout, workload, and salary concerns have all worsened for campus staff, according to student affairs professionals. Seventy-one percent of respondents say the availability of mental health services on campus has...
From Graduating the Top Ivy League level Institute to doing Manual Labour: The Struggles of an Immigrant Engineer Soham Gupta
For immigrants in the tech / Engineering industry, finding a job can be an uphill battle. Not only that, but many immigrants face prejudice and bias due to their backgrounds. Such is the story of Soham Gupta, who immigrated from India with a degree from a top Ivy League level engineering institute (IITKGP). The same institute where Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai graduated from. He faced numerous struggles as he tried to make his way in Canada, including multiple survival jobs and rejection from employers due to his foreign background. But this all changed when he found an engineering job related to warehousing and material storage—one that allowed him to thrive in his new home country.
Under-Funded WHO Seeks 'Reinforced' Role in Global Health at Key Meeting
GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization will push at its board meeting this week for an expanded role in tackling the next global health emergency after COVID-19, but is still seeking answers on how to fund it, according to health policy experts. The Geneva meeting sets the programme for...
Children to be housed closer to family in overhaul of England’s social care system
Changes in children’s social care, including earlier help for families, fall short of ‘full reset’ called for by adviser
