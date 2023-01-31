ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sergio Agüero: "Enzo Fernandez can play in the biggest leagues in the world"

By Ed McCambridge
 2 days ago

Sergio Agüero has backed Enzo Fernandez to dazzle in the Premier League, as the latter's rumoured move to Chelsea edges closer to completion on January transfer deadline day.

Benfica midfielder Fernandez is the subject of a reported €125 million bid from Chelsea and Agüero, who was a non-playing member of Argentina's camp in Qatar, believes the World Cup winner to shine if given the chance.

"Enzo has proven he can play in the top leagues of the world," Agüero said, in collaboration with Stake.com . "From my understanding, it'll be a short time until he arrives either to the Premier League or La Liga. We'll have to wait and see. But it's a safe bet to say he'll be the target of the biggest clubs out there."

Agüero feels Fernandez's performances in Qatar were always going to tempt Europe's elite into making an offer.

"The thing is, the World Cup can be a great display window," the former Argentina intentional said. "You can really tell who are the players that make a difference, and there's obviously a boost to the champions too. Maybe we'll see Enzo Fernandez in the Premier League soon."

Fernandez played every minute for Argentina during the Qatar 2022 knockout stages, eventually being crowned the young player of the tournament. Agüero believes the 22 year old is merely one of many Argentine starlets who will soon make the leap to he biggest leagues in the world.

"The World Cup's best young player award is nothing to scoff at," said Agüero. "There are many other players from Argentina that will show their worth soon. Brighton signing Buonanotte, Maximo Perrone arriving to my dear Manchester City... There's a new generation that is adding a lot to the Premier League and in numbers not seen before.

