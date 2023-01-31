ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Virginia DOE says error led local schools to overestimate aid

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Department of Education acknowledged Tuesday that an error in a mathematical formula it provides to local K-12 school divisions led some schools to expect more state funding than they are set to receive. Charles Pyle, a department spokesperson, said in an interview that...
Gov. Youngkin releases human trafficking prevention report

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — During Human Trafficking Month, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday that the Commission on Human Trafficking Prevention and Survivor Support released their report on human trafficking in Virginia. On his first day in office, Governor Youngkin reaffirmed Virginia’s commitment to combat human trafficking by creating the...
Texas resources adequate to address winter storm, Abbott says

AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — Texas' electrical grid should not face any challenges during the severe winter weather this week, Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news conference on Tuesday. "The power grid, itself, is functioning very efficiently as we speak right now, and there is not anticipated to be...
Legal pot: What's actually legal and what's not

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — It's now legal to light up recreational marijuana in Rhode Island. But the grass isn't so green when you get scammed trying to purchase weed. They think they're buying a legitimate product and they either never get the product or they get a product that tastes like metal, they end up spitting it out, and it can be harmful to your health,” said Paula Fleming, who is the chief marketing officer for the Better Business Bureau.
Scam Alert: Virginia warns of rise in real estate sales scams

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation (DPOR ) has issued a warning to real estate brokers about a rise in fraudulent real estate scams in neighboring states. The scams typically target unencumbered and vacant lots owned by someone out of state and often involve a person acting as a seller seeking to sell the property quickly and under market value.
