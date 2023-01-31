Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
'This is an egregious error'| Counties scramble to address Va. Dept. of Ed's $201M mistake
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Virginia school districts aren’t getting as much money as they thought they would. This is coming at a time when several northern Virginia superintendents are preparing their budgets for the next school year. Virginia schools were expecting $201 million from the state for the...
WSET
Virginia DOE says error led local schools to overestimate aid
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Department of Education acknowledged Tuesday that an error in a mathematical formula it provides to local K-12 school divisions led some schools to expect more state funding than they are set to receive. Charles Pyle, a department spokesperson, said in an interview that...
WSET
Franklin County educator named Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom Teacher of the Year
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Jennifer Hatch, a seventh-grade teacher at Benjamin Franklin Middle School in Rocky Mount, has been named the 2023 Teacher of the Year by Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom. The award recognizes Virginia educators for their efforts in incorporating agriculture into their core curriculum. Hatch,...
WSET
PREVIEW: Gov. Youngkin expected to attend 5th annual Virginia March for Life in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Thousands of pro-life Virginians are expected to attend the 5th annual Virginia March for Life. The march will take place on Wednesday at 12 p.m. at the state Capitol in Richmond. On Wednesday, the General Assembly reconvenes the legislature to address Governor Youngkin’s vetoes and...
WSET
'Life is beautiful': Thousands gather for 5th annual Virginia March for Life in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Thousands of pro-life Virginians attended the 5th annual Virginia March for Life Wednesday afternoon at the state Capitol in Richmond. An estimated 3 to 4 thousand people participated in the rally, according to a March for Life spokesperson. The rally began just after noon, with...
WSET
'It's been a journey:' Virginians battling years to get unemployment benefits
(WSET) — Deborah Avery's been in a years-long battle with the Virginia Employment Commission. "It's been a journey," Avery said. Goodyear in Danville let her go in April 2021. The VEC turned down her application for unemployment benefits a month later. Avery appealed with the help of attorney Phillip...
WSET
Gov. Youngkin releases human trafficking prevention report
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — During Human Trafficking Month, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday that the Commission on Human Trafficking Prevention and Survivor Support released their report on human trafficking in Virginia. On his first day in office, Governor Youngkin reaffirmed Virginia’s commitment to combat human trafficking by creating the...
WSET
Gov. Youngkin removes regulatory burdens to increase opportunities for nurse aides
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced this week that the Virginia Board of Nursing is implementing changes to improve the quality of training, availability of training, and the hiring process of qualified nurse aides in the Commonwealth of Virginia. “Today’s actions by the Board of Nursing will...
WSET
VDOE application approved to create registered teacher apprentice program in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Education and the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry signed an agreement approving VDOE’s application to create a registered teacher apprentice program in the state. Virginia’s newly approved program is one of only a handful of teacher apprentice programs nationwide...
WSET
'Be passionate about it:' State Registrar retires after nearly half a century of service
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — During her nearly half-century working for Virginia’s Vital Records unit, the Virginia Department of Health said State Registrar Janet Rainey had a front-row seat to historical, cultural, societal, and technological changes. The changes, all impacting the state’s collection and distribution of information about births,...
WSET
West Virginia national forest to provide U.S. Capitol Christmas tree in 2023
ELKINS, W.Va. (AP) — A Christmas tree that adorns the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol will come from the Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia this year. The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is selected from a different national forest each year. The U.S. Forest Service says it's the...
WSET
Texas resources adequate to address winter storm, Abbott says
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — Texas' electrical grid should not face any challenges during the severe winter weather this week, Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news conference on Tuesday. "The power grid, itself, is functioning very efficiently as we speak right now, and there is not anticipated to be...
WSET
Legal pot: What's actually legal and what's not
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — It's now legal to light up recreational marijuana in Rhode Island. But the grass isn't so green when you get scammed trying to purchase weed. They think they're buying a legitimate product and they either never get the product or they get a product that tastes like metal, they end up spitting it out, and it can be harmful to your health,” said Paula Fleming, who is the chief marketing officer for the Better Business Bureau.
WSET
Scam Alert: Virginia warns of rise in real estate sales scams
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation (DPOR ) has issued a warning to real estate brokers about a rise in fraudulent real estate scams in neighboring states. The scams typically target unencumbered and vacant lots owned by someone out of state and often involve a person acting as a seller seeking to sell the property quickly and under market value.
WSET
Snowy Surprise: Heavy wet snow fell across Central Va.; cold conditions ahead for weekend
(WSET) — A burst of heavy wet snow began before sunrise today, accumulating snow on grassy and elevated surfaces. This occurred as most areas had temperatures above freezing, between 34 and 37 degrees. This doesn't happen often, but when it does, the snowflakes are fat and heavy, making it easier to accumulate quickly during a snow burst.
Comments / 0