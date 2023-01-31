Read full article on original website
Two CT Restaurants Made the Top 100 Places to Eat According to Yelp
Yelp just put out there Top 100 Places to Eat list and Connecticut had only two eateries make the cut. At #56 on the list was a place called Sandra's Next Generation in New Haven, CT. Sandra's serves southern-style soul food and they have rave reviews from top to bottom.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: “Appliance” Fire At CVS
2023-02-02@4:11pm–#Fairfield CT– Firefighters were called to CVS at 1968 Black Rock Turnpike for an “appliance” fire in the store. The fire was out on the firefighters’ arrival… a good thing because higher-up town administrators said during contract negotiations that there are no more fires in Fairfield. It turned out to be a mug printer in the photo department. Firefighters assisted in alleviating the smoke condition.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: 2 Car Crash Barnum & Bishop
2023-02-12@9:28pm–#Bridgeport CT–Two people were injured in a crash at Barnum and Bishop Avenue. The gray van almost hit the gas station, missing it by inches. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
NBC Connecticut
Crews Respond to Fire in Bridgeport
Firefighters responded to a fire in Bridgeport early Friday morning. An investigation was underway after the fire marshal in Bridgeport found what officials said was a possible “puppy mill” while responding to investigate a fire on Brooks Street, but determined that it was a structure that housed the family pets and it was not a puppy mill.
Egg-celent gift: Norwalk bakery gives out free eggs amid shortage
NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Amid the ongoing egg shortage, a bakery in Norwalk is handing out a dozen to those in need. Forever Sweet Bakery announced it received 30 dozen eggs from their friends and supplier Wades Dairy in Bridgeport. While supplies last, the bakery will give each customer a dozen eggs when purchasing a […]
rew-online.com
Mixed-Use Building at 430 Main Avenue, Norwalk, CT, Sells for $6,000,000
Angel Commercial, LLC, announces the sale of 430 Main Avenue in Norwalk, CT, for $6,000,000 to an undisclosed investor. The seller was C&H Lew LLC, whose principals owned the property for 15 years. 430 Main Avenue is a 34,583 RSF multi-use building on 1.52 acres. The building is comprised of...
heystamford.com
Cingari Family ShopRite Announces Beer Collaboration With Half Full Brewery
There’s a good handful of things we love to write about at Hey Stamford, but at the top of the list is local businesses .. and .. beer!. That’s why we are so excited to see the Cingari family owned and operated supermarket chains, or as we know it in Stamford, “The Grade A”, partnering with Half Full Brewery to create two new unique beers!
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Murder-suicide under investigation at Bethel home
Meteorologist Scot Haney continued to track an arctic blast that's headed for the state at the end of this week. Here's his Wednesday 7 a.m. forecast. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Feb. 1, including a couple of fires in Wallingford and Hartford.
trumbulltimes.com
Former West Haven church can be yours for under $700K
The property, built in 1903, is assessed at $1.22 million, according to public land records, roughly half of the listed sale price. Church officials told St. John XXIII parishioners before its closure that the building had a severely leaking roof and foundational damage to both stone and brickwork. The Rev....
Police: Arrest made in theft of hairless cat, designer bags from Shelton hotel room
The man from Bridgeport was charged with burglary, larceny and other charges connected to the hairless cat stolen from a Shelton hotel room.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Robberies Continue To Plague Ganimville
2023-02-01@12:00AMish—#Bridgeport CT– A viewer said Sergio’s Pizza on 780 Madison Avenue was robbed at gunpoint today shortly after 12am. Two black males robbed cash from the register.
Man Wearing Ski Mask Approaches 2 Girls In Fairfield, Police Say
Police in Fairfield County are investigating after two middle-school-aged girls reported a man in a white BMW-like car approached them wearing a ski mask.The incident took place in the town of Fairfield around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1 on Collingwood Avenue.According to Fairfield Police Lt. Mich…
Bridgeport homeless shelters prepare for frigid weekend
With temperatures expected to drop into the single digits, the Bridgeport YMCA is preparing to see new faces this weekend.
'100 Percent Correct': Fairfield County's Own Beardsley Bart Makes Groundhog Day Prediction
Although he's not a groundhog, Connecticut's Beardsley Bart has shared his own prediction as to whether or not spring will arrive early. Known as "Connecticut’s own Prognosticating Prairie Dog," Beardsley Bart of Bridgeport's Beardsley Zoo is known for always being right about his weather…
Another pedestrian killed in New Haven: What the city is doing to try and fix the problem
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — So far this year, at least six people have died from pedestrian fatalities in Connecticut. Two of those tragedies occurred in New Haven, with one of them happening at 3 a.m. Wednesday on Sherman Parkway. "Something has to be done here. Because clearly, people are...
‘I live in constant fear.’ Bethel woman killed in murder-suicide had restraining order against husband
Traci Jones, 52, was granted a restraining order against her husband, Lester Jones, 56, on Jan. 24—one week before he allegedly shot her, then turned the gun on himself.
Fire breaks out at Waterford’s Crystal Mall
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterford fire officials responded to a blaze at the Crystal Mall Thursday morning. According to the Waterford Professional Firefighters Association, the department was dispatched to the mall for smoke in the food court around 10:40 a.m. At the scene, officials encountered smoke visible from the roof. Five Waterford companies, as well […]
Bridgeport man cruelty to persons charge in suspicious death
State Police James Mosley, 72, and took him into custody without incident. He’s charged with tampering with physical evidence and intentional cruelty to persons. The person dies in Oxford last June.
Jacked Up: Danbury Car Rests on Blocks in North Street Parking Lot
I was scrolling through my news feed yesterday and saw this car all jacked up. My first reaction was a hearty chuckle and then I looked closer and realized this was in Danbury. Since I will not stand for crimes in my city, I started burning up the phones (no one does that). Eventually, I was able to find the man who posted this photo, his name is Robert Wohlrab. I asked Robert, "can you tell me what you thought when you saw the car like that? When was this? Was there anything or anyone around that might explain why it was like that?" This is how Robert responded:
Beloved Ridgefield Restaurant Worker Loses Home In Fire: Thousands Raised From Fundraiser
A beloved Ridgefield restaurant employee and mother of three who lost her home in a fire is now receiving a slew of donations from her community to help her rebuild. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Orfa Escobedo-Diaz, a well-known employee of Bailey's Backyard, located in Ridgefield at 23 Bai…
