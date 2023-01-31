ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Fairfield News: “Appliance” Fire At CVS

2023-02-02@4:11pm–#Fairfield CT– Firefighters were called to CVS at 1968 Black Rock Turnpike for an “appliance” fire in the store. The fire was out on the firefighters’ arrival… a good thing because higher-up town administrators said during contract negotiations that there are no more fires in Fairfield. It turned out to be a mug printer in the photo department. Firefighters assisted in alleviating the smoke condition.
FAIRFIELD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: 2 Car Crash Barnum & Bishop

2023-02-12@9:28pm–#Bridgeport CT–Two people were injured in a crash at Barnum and Bishop Avenue. The gray van almost hit the gas station, missing it by inches. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crews Respond to Fire in Bridgeport

Firefighters responded to a fire in Bridgeport early Friday morning. An investigation was underway after the fire marshal in Bridgeport found what officials said was a possible “puppy mill” while responding to investigate a fire on Brooks Street, but determined that it was a structure that housed the family pets and it was not a puppy mill.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Egg-celent gift: Norwalk bakery gives out free eggs amid shortage

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Amid the ongoing egg shortage, a bakery in Norwalk is handing out a dozen to those in need. Forever Sweet Bakery announced it received 30 dozen eggs from their friends and supplier Wades Dairy in Bridgeport. While supplies last, the bakery will give each customer a dozen eggs when purchasing a […]
NORWALK, CT
rew-online.com

Mixed-Use Building at 430 Main Avenue, Norwalk, CT, Sells for $6,000,000

Angel Commercial, LLC, announces the sale of 430 Main Avenue in Norwalk, CT, for $6,000,000 to an undisclosed investor. The seller was C&H Lew LLC, whose principals owned the property for 15 years. 430 Main Avenue is a 34,583 RSF multi-use building on 1.52 acres. The building is comprised of...
NORWALK, CT
heystamford.com

Cingari Family ShopRite Announces Beer Collaboration With Half Full Brewery

There’s a good handful of things we love to write about at Hey Stamford, but at the top of the list is local businesses .. and .. beer!. That’s why we are so excited to see the Cingari family owned and operated supermarket chains, or as we know it in Stamford, “The Grade A”, partnering with Half Full Brewery to create two new unique beers!
STAMFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Murder-suicide under investigation at Bethel home

Meteorologist Scot Haney continued to track an arctic blast that's headed for the state at the end of this week. Here's his Wednesday 7 a.m. forecast. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Feb. 1, including a couple of fires in Wallingford and Hartford.
BETHEL, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Former West Haven church can be yours for under $700K

The property, built in 1903, is assessed at $1.22 million, according to public land records, roughly half of the listed sale price. Church officials told St. John XXIII parishioners before its closure that the building had a severely leaking roof and foundational damage to both stone and brickwork. The Rev....
WEST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Fire breaks out at Waterford’s Crystal Mall

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterford fire officials responded to a blaze at the Crystal Mall Thursday morning. According to the Waterford Professional Firefighters Association, the department was dispatched to the mall for smoke in the food court around 10:40 a.m. At the scene, officials encountered smoke visible from the roof. Five Waterford companies, as well […]
WATERFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Jacked Up: Danbury Car Rests on Blocks in North Street Parking Lot

I was scrolling through my news feed yesterday and saw this car all jacked up. My first reaction was a hearty chuckle and then I looked closer and realized this was in Danbury. Since I will not stand for crimes in my city, I started burning up the phones (no one does that). Eventually, I was able to find the man who posted this photo, his name is Robert Wohlrab. I asked Robert, "can you tell me what you thought when you saw the car like that? When was this? Was there anything or anyone around that might explain why it was like that?" This is how Robert responded:
DANBURY, CT

