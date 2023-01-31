Read full article on original website
Golf.com
Here’s how much it costs to play a round at Pebble Beach
When it comes to the best courses you can play, Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif., looms large. (Looks no further than GOLF’s most recent ranking of the Top 100 Courses in the U.S., where Pebble is ranked No. 11.) Not only does the venerable track boast...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson FORCED OUT of Saudi International
LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson has been forced to withdraw from this week's PIF Saudi International on the Asian Tour after "tweaking his back", according to reports. Johnson, 38, is a two-time winner of the Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. DJ has endured a history of back...
Jordan Spieth Explains Why Tour Players Miss Dustin Johnson So Much
Spieth discussed the absence of LIV players ahead of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
golfmagic.com
Pro goes after LIV Golf's "cheating" Patrick Reed in craziest rant yet!
LIV Golf League player Patrick Reed may have been fully cleared in the eyes of DP World Tour officials, but according to one peer, the American "f****** cheated". We are talking about French pro Mike Lorenzo-Vera, who has absolutely blasted Reed over "tree-gate" that sent social media into a frenzy during the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.
Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager
GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
Paige Spiranac roasts Phil Mickelson in golf’s clothing controversy: ‘I feel sorry for his wife’
Paige Spiranac hit Phil Mickelson with a low blow. The golf influencer took a savage jab at the LIV Golf player over his tweet ripping Sam Ryder’s outfit at the Farmers Insurance Open last week — and Phil’s wife, Amy Mickelson, was collateral damage. “The Tour doesn’t allow shorts but does allow this week’s leader to wear joggers with ankle socks?” Mickelson tweeted Saturday about the PGA Tour event, which took place in San Diego. “Showing 4 inches of ankle? I’m no fashion guy, never will be, but there are some things I won’t ever understand.” Spiranac admittedly did not see...
golfmagic.com
Phil Mickelson RIPS RBC as bank's logo goes missing from Cameron Young attire
Six-time major champion and LIV Golf player Phil Mickelson appeared to accuse RBC of hypocrisy after the bank's logo was absent from Cameron Young's golf attire at the Saudi International. Eric Patterson shared two photos of Young on Twitter. One image showed him with a golf top on with the...
Jordan Spieth wants Pebble Beach to become one of PGA Tour’s elevated events
Former champion Jordan Spieth has pledged to fight for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to become one of the PGA Tour’s elevated events.As part of the response to the threat posed by LIV Golf, the PGA Tour’s top players have committed to playing against each other at least 20 times a year.The 20 events are made up of the four majors, the Players Championship, 12 elevated tournaments and three other events chosen by the players.The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is not among those events in 2023 but precedes two which are – the WM Phoenix Open and Genesis Invitational – and...
Phil Mickelson, Cam Smith Miss Cut; Abraham Ancer Leads at Saudi International
With rounds of 70 and 71, Mickelson missed the cut by one shot.
TV Times: How to Watch the Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Here is how to watch the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, DP World Tour, LIV Golf, Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Champions every week.
Sports World Reacts To Wild Michael Jordan Announcement
golfmagic.com
"This is not a sign he's going to LIV Golf" - Source close to PGA Tour pro
PGA Tour pro Cameron Champ is playing a "one-off" event in Saudi Arabia and it shouldn't be interpreted as a sign he is testing the waters for the LIV Golf League, according to a source close to the American. As reported by Barstool Sports' Dan Rapaport, Champ has committed to...
How Much Does It Cost to Play Spyglass Hill Golf Course?
A look at how much it costs to play Spyglass Hill Golf Course. The post How Much Does It Cost to Play Spyglass Hill Golf Course? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
golfmagic.com
Matt Fitzpatrick reveals key concern among PGA Tour players at Pebble Beach
US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick shared a significant concern that PGA Tour players have while speaking to the media at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Wednesday. The Englishman would prefer to play less golf in 2023, describing "53 tournaments in a 52-a-year cycle" as "ridiculous." He came eighth in the...
Longtime MLB Announcer Reveals He's Battling Cancer
PGA Tour Implements New Rule To Ban Non-Members Who Play In LIV Golf
The rule, which came into effect for the 2022/23 season, means the PGA Tour can even ban non-members for a year
golfmagic.com
Report: LIV Golf POACH another PGA Tour winner ahead of $405m season
PGA Tour winner Sebastian Munoz is the latest recruit to the LIV Golf League. According to The Telegraph's Jamie Corrigan, the Colombian will debut at LIV's opening event at Mayakoba in three weeks' time. Munoz will join the Torque GC side, which is captained by Joaquin Niemann. Niemann joined the...
Golf Digest
Why the PGA Tour is playing 'preferred lies' at Pebble Beach even though it's not raining
The sun is out today on the lovely Monterey Peninsula, making for a beautiful day at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. It's a tad chilly, sure, but compared to the frigid temperatures in the Northeast and other places, it's hard to complain about a high of 60 degrees on Feb. 2. Seriously, we don't want to hear any complaining.
golfmagic.com
Report: Crazy RUMOUR about LIV Golf's Cameron Smith untrue: "Hogwash!"
In late November, there was a rumour circulating about LIV Golf's marquee signing Cameron Smith. Apparently, Smith was "blackballed" from a number of golf clubs after joining the breakaway circuit. The revelation was made by Tron Carter in the No Laying Up podcast, citing "very credible" sources. A recent report...
Phil Mickelson claims LIV defectors would 'DOMINATE' PGA Tour team in a battle between the two sides
Any hope golf fans might have for a potential titanic clash between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf will have to wait - but Phil Mickelson has a theory why that may be the case.
