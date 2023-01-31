Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Not Happy With One Royal Rumble Performance
Despite a successful night for WWE in the Alamodome at the Royal Rumble, a report has suggested that one performance left a lot to be desired. The 2023 Royal Rumble was a night of shocks and unparalleled drama with Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes booking their places at WrestleMania 39 by winning their respective Rumble matches.
nodq.com
Backstage news regarding Roman Reigns having a singles match against Sami Zayn
As previously noted, unified WWE world champion Roman Reigns will be reportedly be facing Sami Zayn at the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE on February 18th 2023 in Montreal, Canada. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote the following regarding the match taking place at the Chamber event instead of Wrestlemania 39…. “This...
wrestlingheadlines.com
What Did Roman Reigns Say To Solo Sikoa at the End of the WWE Royal Rumble?
For those who missed it, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns issued an order to Solo Sikoa as Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event went off the air. It may have been hard to make out what Reigns was saying, but after what was left of The Bloodline regrouped following the angle that saw Jey Uso walk out, while Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were destroyed, Reigns stood next to Sikoa and warned him about being at war.
tjrwrestling.net
Seth Rollins Calls Top WWE Star “Selfish S.O.B.”
Seth Rollins had some strong words to say about a former WWE rival that had an impressive showing in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. When it comes to interviews, Seth “Freakin” Rollins is known for speaking his mind. Whether he’s doing it as a character or simply speaking as his true self, Rollins is known to ruffle feathers a bit. Recently, Rollins called former WWE and AEW World Champion CM Punk a “cancer” among other things as he made it clear that WWE doesn’t want Punk back even if he is available.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Wants To Apologise For Being A Bully
A former WWE Hall Of Famer and Intercontinental Champion has admitted he was a bully to a fellow superstar, and hopes to get the opportunity to apologize to him in the future. Charles Wright wore plenty of hats during his time in WWE – and whilst he gained notoriety under the guises of Kama and Papa Shango, perhaps the most attention came from his time as the literal hat-wearing Godfather.
tjrwrestling.net
Returning WWE Superstar Defeats The Miz On Raw
A WWE Superstar not seen for many months made their return to Monday Night Raw a triumphant one as they defeated The Miz. Raw in Tulsa, Oklahoma was full of fallout from the weekend’s Royal Rumble event that saw both Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley book their place at WrestleMania 39 by winning their respective Rumble matches.
tjrwrestling.net
Vince McMahon Wanted Iconic WWE Logo To Feature Balls
An incredible story has suggested Vince McMahon’s original idea for the scratch logo from WWE’s Attitude Era was to feature his own famed grapefruits. In 1997, WWE was entering the age of Attitude as they skewed their programming and stories to a more mature audience creating some of the most fondly remembered and controversial moments in wrestling history.
ComicBook
Will Steve Austin Wrestle at WWE WrestleMania 39 This April?
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin came out of retirement last year at WrestleMania 38 for a No Holds Barred Match with Kevin Owens. Even though "The Texas Rattlesnake" hadn't competed since 2003, the match was incredibly well-received. Within days of the match, there was already speculation that he might come out of retirement again at WrestleMania 39 this April in Los Angeles. Reports even popped up in recent weeks about WWE offering him matches with either Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar, but now it appears neither will be happening.
tjrwrestling.net
Vince McMahon “Clearly Has A Pending Sale” Of WWE
A former WWE Superstar thinks that Vince McMahon must have a sale of WWE on the table and that is why he chose to force his way back into power. The wrestling world was stunned in the first week of 2023 when it emerged that Vince McMahon had used his position as majority shareholder of WWE to strong-arm his way back onto the Board of Directors despite an earlier unanimous vote from the Board to block any such move.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Confirms How Bianca Belair's WrestleMania 39 Opponent Will Be Decided
With Rhea Ripley challenging Charlotte Flair for her "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship, who will step up against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, CA? According to WWE's Twitter account, the "WWE Raw" Women's Champion's opponent will be determined via the Elimination Chamber and there are already four women that will compete in the match.
wrestleview.com
Steel Cage Match, Carmella’s in-ring return and more set for next week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced new matches for next week’s Raw, which will take place from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. -Steel Cage Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley. Lynch issued the challenge to Bayley during Monday night’s Raw after threatening to attack Dakota Kai, in which then Bayley accepted. The match was originally scheduled for Raw is 30. However, the match did not take place due to time constraints on the show. WWE, instead went ahead with the post-match angle having Lynch attacked in the cage by all the members of Damage CTRL.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Drew McIntyre At WrestleMania 39
The card for WWE WrestleMania 39 continues to take shape and a new report has shed some light on what WWE has planned for three SmackDown stars. According to WrestleVotes, WWE is planning a triple threat match pitting Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre. It was noted that it’s not 100% decided upon, but this is what several supporters are backing. They wrote,
bleedingcool.com
Elimination Chamber Plans Revealed at Post-Rumble WWE Raw
The lineup for the upcoming Elimination Chamber PLE is starting to shape up after the first WWE Raw following the 2023 Royal Rumble. The Royal Rumble is the first stop on the Road to WrestleMania, but when traveling on the Road to WrestleMania, one must first stop for a bathroom break at the rest stop's punishing metal urinal known as The Elimination Chamber! Following the Royal Rumble PLE and last night's episode of WWE Raw, we now know that men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes will face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on "the grandest stage of them all," while women's Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley will challenge Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. But other plans also started to shape on Raw this week, including for the Elimination Chamber PLE and beyond.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Star Ribbed By Triple H At The Royal Rumble
A WWE star has revealed how Triple H was behind a rib that played out on live television during the 2023 Royal Rumble. The Royal Rumble is always a night of high drama and surprises in WWE. Both of those were realised during the night with Booker T, Chelsea Green, and Nia Jax providing the surprises while Sami Zayn and The Bloodline brought the drama to close the show.
PWMania
Several Top WWE Stars Doing Strong Merchandise Numbers
WWE began the road to WrestleMania 39 in April, following last Saturday’s Royal Rumble event, which was capped off with a hot angle in which Sami Zayn finally turned on The Bloodline only to be beaten down. Cody Rhodes won the 30-Man Royal Rumble match, earning the right to...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Could Still Book Huge Brock Lesnar Match After Royal Rumble Tease
Brock Lesnar is a highly decorated and accomplished pro wrestler with a wealth of achievements, including winning the Royal Rumble twice. He is widely considered one of the most successful in the history of the industry. After what transpired at the Royal Rumble, it is evident that WWE will have Lesnar feud with Bobby Lashley. That being said, it seems WWE still has another huge match planned for Lesnar in the future.
ewrestlingnews.com
Update On Nia Jax’s WWE Status After Royal Rumble Return
Nia Jax’s return to WWE may not be a long-term deal after all, as multiple signs point to her not being fully back with the promotion. At the 2023 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, Jax was the #30 entrant in the Women’s Rumble match in her first WWE appearance since being released in November 2021.
tjrwrestling.net
Samoa Joe Gives His Honest Thoughts On Michael Cole
AEW star Samoa Joe has shared his honest thoughts on WWE announcing veteran Michael Cole, with the two men sharing time at the commentary desk. Samoa Joe is best known for his exploits in the ring in Ring of Honor, TNA, WWE, and AEW winning championships wherever he has gone. However, towards the end of his WWE run, Joe found himself on the sidelines, calling the action at the commentary desk on Raw, working closely with Michael Cole.
tjrwrestling.net
Dave Bautista Thinks Triple H Running WWE Is “The Best Thing” For The Company
Dave Bautista has given his thoughts on his friend Triple H being in charge of the creative direction of WWE by saying it’s for the best. During his WWE career, Dave Bautista was simply known as Batista for his initial run on the main roster of the company from 2002 to 2010. Batista would join a group called Evolution, which WWE is celebrating this week for the 20th anniversary of the stable.
