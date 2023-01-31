Read full article on original website
Bubba Watson says he'll 'beg' PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan to let him play in this one event
Bubba Watson will have two main objectives when he goes to Augusta National in April: play his way into winning a golf tournament and talk his way into simply playing another. The two-time Masters champ is making his return to competitive golf at this week's Saudi International following a right knee injury that kept him off the course for eight months. It will also mark his first event since leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf.
Jordan Spieth Explains Why Tour Players Miss Dustin Johnson So Much
Spieth discussed the absence of LIV players ahead of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson FORCED OUT of Saudi International
LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson has been forced to withdraw from this week's PIF Saudi International on the Asian Tour after "tweaking his back", according to reports. Johnson, 38, is a two-time winner of the Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. DJ has endured a history of back...
Another PGA Tour winner expected to sign with LIV Golf
PEBBLE BEACH—LIV Golf has added another PGA Tour winner to its roster. Sebastian Munoz is expected to be named to the Saudi-backed circuit this week. The Telegraph was the first to break the news, with a source close to the PGA Tour confirming to Golf Digest the belief Munoz was anticipated to defect.
How Much Did LIV Golf Pay Dustin Johnson?
How much money did Dustin Johnson pick up for signing with LIV Golf in 2022?
Masters Winner Says 2023 Augusta National Appearance Will Be His Last
A back injury and competing on the lengthened course have persuaded 1987 winner Larry Mize to call it a day
Phil Mickelson stuns golf fans as LIV player reveals DRAMATIC weight loss
Phil Mickelson has revealed he's back down to his college weight as the de facto leader of the LIV Golf League admitted he was "embarrassed" by his level of play during a chaotic year that saw him withdraw from the spotlight. Mickelson, 52, joined the media in Jeddah on Tuesday...
Here’s how much it costs to play a round at Pebble Beach
When it comes to the best courses you can play, Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif., looms large. (Looks no further than GOLF’s most recent ranking of the Top 100 Courses in the U.S., where Pebble is ranked No. 11.) Not only does the venerable track boast...
"This is not a sign he's going to LIV Golf" - Source close to PGA Tour pro
PGA Tour pro Cameron Champ is playing a "one-off" event in Saudi Arabia and it shouldn't be interpreted as a sign he is testing the waters for the LIV Golf League, according to a source close to the American. As reported by Barstool Sports' Dan Rapaport, Champ has committed to...
Bubba Watson gives PGA boss direct message after reacting to Masters dinner joke
LIV Golf's Bubba Watson has reacted to Scottie Scheffler's Masters dinner-for-one joke as he revealed he'll beg PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan to play in the 2023 PNC Championship with his son. Reigning Masters champion Scheffler previously said he had planned to have "a little table in the corner" for...
Gold Medalist Skier Dies at 31
Tragedy has struck the international world of competitive skiing after the tragic death of a former world champion in freestyle skiing over the weekend at the young age of 31. World champion Kyle Smaine's family announced Monday that he was one of two men that were killed over the weekend following an avalanche in Japan. Smaine, who won gold at the 2015 FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships in halfpipe, was reportedly skiing with several others when they were swept away by the snow.
'Rory McIlroy-Patrick Reed needle and niggle fuels Dubai drama'
When DP World Tour boss Keith Pelley called Rory McIlroy last Friday afternoon to tell him the Hero Dubai Desert Classic would run into a fifth day, the world number one readily agreed the rain-affected event should go the distance. "Why would we not play four rounds?" was McIlroy's reaction....
McIlroy defends Reed: "It's almost a hobby to kick him when he's down!"
Rory McIlroy has leapt to the defence of Patrick Reed after "tree-gate" set social media ablaze. There was a dramatic twist in the latest rules fiasco after one of Reed's playing partners cast doubt on how the American LIV Golf player marks his Titleist ProV1. England's Matt Wallace is said...
Best golf balls for 2023 for every budget and playing style
You can’t play the game without a ball, and while many golfers don’t think they are good enough to tell one ball from another, all of them perform slightly differently. The golf balls used by stars such as Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are multi-piece balls with urethane covers that reduce spin off the tee to maximize distance, but they spin like crazy for extra control on approach shots, chips and pitches.
Legendary Sports Broadcaster Dies
The college sports world is mourning the loss of one of their most iconic voices following the death of Jim Leahey, who was the voice of thousands of games across a wide range of sports on radio and television for over 60 years.
Bubba Watson talking about his gruesome knee injury isn't for the squeamish
As he prepares to make his return to competitive golf at this week’s Saudi International, a month ahead of his formal debut with LIV Golf, Bubba Watson revealed the extent of the injury to his right knee that forced him off the golf course for eight months. The two-time...
Max Homa’s perfect golf quote, Rory McIlroy’s cold response to Patrick Reed and the cutest video of the year
Welcome to another edition of the Grind, where we think Patrick Reed may have stumbled onto something with his driving-range flick. Tossing a tee at someone seems a bit lame, but when it’s a personalized one conveying a message? That’s a pretty sneaky/savvy way to get someone's attention. Maybe instead of business cards, I should have personalized tees made that I can toss all around PGA Tour ranges to get the attention of players (or their agents) for potential interviews or collaborations. Then again, there's not much space to put a message on a tee. OK, never mind, it's probably not worth the effort. I'll just continue to be ignored. In the meantime, please pay attention to me as we run through a wild week in golf.
TaylorMade P770 Irons vs Ping i230 Irons: Our Head-To-Head Verdict
Joel Tadman tests these two better player irons head-to-head to see which one ticks the most boxes
