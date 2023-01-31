ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See ‘SNL’ Sketch Transform Jake From State Farm Ads Into Horror Film

Saturday Night Live put a horror movie twist on one of TV’s most unavoidable spokesmen as host Michael B. Jordan played Jake From State Farm in a sketch where he takes his promise of 24/7 insurance coverage way too far. The pre-recorded sketch starts innocuously enough with the daughter of parents Mikey Day and Heidi Gardner flushing her stuffed animals down the toilet. Luckily, Jake From State Farm happens to be on-scene to provide his home insurance coverage.  However, Jake is still there at dinnertime… and the next morning. He’s bonding with Day’s children — including teaching the daughter a haunting...
Close call! ‘Saturday Night Live’ host Pedro Pascal nearly kills new ‘clicker’ cast member [WATCH]

The third 2023 episode of “Saturday Night Live” will air February 4 on NBC with host Pedro Pascal and musical guest Coldplay. In the new “SNL” promo video (watch above), Pascal is reflecting on being born in Santiago, Chile when he hears the unmistakable sounds of a “clicker” from his HBO horror show “The Last of Us.” He grabs a hammer and is prepared to kill the blind zombie, until he’s informed by featured players Sarah Sherman and Molly Kearney that its name is actually Matt and he’s their “brand new cast member.” “What are you doing, you psycho?!” shouts Sherman as...
Dan Aykroyd, Other ‘SNL’ Alums & George Wendt Belly Up For Fox Nation’s ‘A History of the World in Six Glasses’

Cheers to this one. Dan Aykroyd will tend bar for — or, rather, host — A History of the World in Six Glasses, a six-part comedic docuseries coming to Fox Nation early next year. The show also features fellow Saturday Night Live alums Jim Belushi, Jon Lovitz, and Kevin Nealon along with Cheers stalwart George Wendt. Set to premiere in January 2024 on the streamer, the series will chronicle the history of beer, wine, spirits, coffee, tea, soda and their respective impact on the world. Its brewmaster is writer-director Rob Long, a former executive producer of NBC’s Cheers. “I laughed out loud watching every episode...
Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue

Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend

I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Call Jake DeArruda ‘Most Annoying Contestant Ever’

It’s good news for comedian Hasan Minhaj, as Jeopardy! viewers appear to have found a new candidate for the “most annoying contestant ever.”. Delivery dispatcher Jake DeArruda is the contestant in question, as some fans have deemed him “unwatchable.” The Ludlow, Vermont native has been on a roll since knocking Troy Meyer off the winner’s podium last week and, as of Tuesday (January 31), has won three games in a row.
Fox Renews 3 of Its Animated Series for 2 More Seasons

Fox renewed all three of its long-running animated hits for two more seasons. The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob's Burgers will continue airing on the network with new episodes through at least the 2024-2025 TV season. The renewal of The Simpsons will keep it going as the longest-running scripted American television show in history.
Frasier reboot just added a character from the TV series finale

The Frasier reboot is gearing up to bring back the beloved comedy series, and more classic characters are being added. In the latest round of casting announcements, someone who only featured in the finale of the original TV series is confirmed to return. Variety reports that Anders Keith is now...
FX Cancels Another Show

Dana's journeys through time are coming to an abrupt end. FX has canceled its freshman science fiction series Kindred, which ran exclusively on Hulu, after just one, eight-episode season, sources told The Hollywood Reporter. Neither FX nor Hulu have formally announced the cancellation, which follows news that Mayans M.C. will end with Season 5.
Hulu Orders ‘King of the Hill’ Reboot With Original Cast

King of the Hill is returning as a reboot for Hulu, with original series creator Mike Judge and Greg Daniels returning with Saladin Patterson as executive producers alongside the original voice cast of Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon, Johnny Hardwick, and Lauren Tom. Patterson will also serve as showrunner, with Judge and Daniels executive producing under their Bandera Entertainment banner. 3 Arts’ Michael Rotenberg and Howard Klein also executive produce with Bandera’s Dustin Davis.
King of the Hill to Air New Episodes on Hulu

King of the Hill has been revived by Hulu. Mike Judge’s beloved animated series first debuted on Fox in 1997, and followed propane salesman Hank Hill, his wife Peggy, their middle-aged son Bobby, and college-aged niece Luanne for 13 seasons. The upcoming 14th season — marking the show’s first...
Pedro Pascal Confronts a The Last of Us Clicker in First SNL promo

Ahead of his first time hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend, a promo for The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal's upcoming appearance on the comedy variety series has arrived, and as one might expect it ties into his hit HBO series. In the video Pascal appears at studio 8H, only to hear some wild noises and see spooky shadows. When investigating what's going on the actor is confronted by none other than a Clicker from his new show, the fungal zombie that hunts its prey via echolocation. Without spoiling the end, things don't go as you expect. Check it out below.
Comedian Fred Armisen Shows His Musical Talent at Guild Theatre

There aren’t many performers who can truly “do it all” anymore, but fortunately there’s comedian Fred Armisen, who has been perfecting his talents for nearly 40 years. Armisen got his start as a musician in upstate New York, and soon thereafter became a background drummer for the Blue Man Group. But most comedy fans, young and old, remember the bespectacled comedian from his 11-year run on Saturday Night Live beginning in the early 2000s, which launched him into countless projects since, like Portlandia, Documentary Now! and Los Espookys (all of which he co-created).
