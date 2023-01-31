Read full article on original website
Related
helihub.com
Smith Myers announces new Board appointments
Smith Myers, the award-winning global specialist in the design, development, manufacture and support of application specific cellular network and handset capabilities has announced the appointment of Andrew Munro as Managing Director, alongside three new appointments to the Board. Smith Myers was founded in 1987 by Tony Smith and Peter Myers who remain as Board members.
C3ai has soared 86% year-to-date as investor frenzy for artificial intelligence builds amid ChatGPT success
C3.ai has soared 86% year-to-date as an investor frenzy builds for artificial intelligence. The surge higher has happened amid the growing success of OpenAI's ChatGPT product. C3.ai announced on Tuesday that it would integrate ChatGPT into its product suite. Shares of C3.ai have soared 85% year-to-date as an investor frenzy...
hstoday.us
The Chertoff Group names Ellen Murray as Communications Director
The Chertoff Group announced today the appointment of Ellen Murray as Director of Communications. A proven communications strategist with a background in Homeland Security, Ellen will lead the development and execution of the company’s communications and public affairs strategy, including digital and branding. She will serve as the primary media contact.
While Some Corporate DEI Progress Has Been Made, Real Growth Remains Low, Especially in Black Leadership Roles
A scarce 3% of Fortune 500 firms’ diversity data is available to the public, research shows. Data also shows around 81% of CEOs of large companies are white men, compared to just 3.2% who are Black, based on a recent report. And the number of Black CEOs has shrunk...
helihub.com
Blackhawk Aerospace Composites is now Aerospace Composites Solutions
Blackhawk Aerospace Composites, a comprehensive aerospace composite design and manufacturing firm, announced today that it has rebranded and changed its name to Aerospace Composites Solutions (ACS). The company’s new name reflects an expanded focus in niche aerospace and defense applications as the result of ownership change at the beginning of the year.
salestechstar.com
Broadvoice Names Sean Johnston New VP of Channel Partnerships and Alliances
Channel Veteran Brings UCaaS and CCaaS Leadership to Partnership Strategy. Broadvoice, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications as a service (UCaaS), omnichannel contact center as a service (CCaaS) and SIP Trunking services for small and mid-market businesses, has named cloud communications channel veteran Sean Johnston as its new Vice President of Channel Partnerships and Alliances.
Cathie Wood's ARK Sees $200 Trillion Potential For Disruptive Innovation Market — With AI As 'Most Important' Catalyst
Cathie Wood’s ARK has stated that the market value of disruptive innovation platforms could scale 40% annually during this business cycle, from $13 trillion today to $200 trillion by 2030. In 2030, the market value associated with disruptive innovation could account for the majority of the global equity market capitalization, it stated.
helihub.com
Asian Sky Group appoints new Consultancy Services Director
Asian Sky Group (ASG) announces that Dennis Lau has been named Consultancy Services Director of the Hong Kong-based business aviation transaction and consultancy specialists. Dennis has more than 15 years of experience working in both business and commercial aviation, and has a skillset honed in the UK as well as in Hong Kong. He joins Asian Sky Group from Ascend by Cirium, where he was a Senior Aviation Analyst, where as well as leading the helicopter values research team, he also managed and delivered advisory projects for a wide range of clients including OEMs, leasing companies, airports and operators. He also delivered desktop valuations and appraisals of commercial aircraft, business jets and helicopters.
A small software company's stock is up 200% on news of AI integration as companies big and small cash in on the craze stoked by ChatGPT
Versus Systems shares sharply jumped Wednesday on the announcement of a deal involving AI. Versus Systems joins a list of stocks whose shares have seen a boost from interest in AI technology. Stock in Versus climbed more than 400% before trimming the intraday gain to 200%. Shares of software maker...
helihub.com
Schweizer appoints Sales Director for Latin America
With Schweizer helicopter production back in full gear, Schweizer is pleased to announce Francisco Camoes has joined the helicopter manufacturer as Sales Director for Latin America. Based in Mexico City, Camoes is responsible for supporting government, public agency, military, commercial, and VIP clients with aircraft sales, operational support, parts procurement, and event participation.
beckerspayer.com
GuideWell's PopHealthCare names CIO
GuideWell subsidiary PopHealthCare has named Kevin Hiler as chief information officer. Mr. Hiler will also be CIO for PopHealthCare's value-based medical group, Emcara Health, according to a Feb. 1 news release. Previously, he served as vice president of technology solutions at home health firm, FirstLight Home Care, and was senior...
TechCrunch
Triple Whale raises $25M for its smart Shopify data platform
The company today announced that it has raised a $25 million Series B round from NFX and Elephant, with strategic participation from Shopify itself. That’s on top of the company’s 2022 $24 million Series A round (led by Elephant) and its $2.7 million seed round (led by NFX). To raise this much these days, startups have to show considerable traction. The team says it saw 1,400% year-over-year growth, with over 5,000 brands now using its service. The company notes that these brands generated over $14 billion in sales last year.
ceoworld.biz
CEO Spotlight: Jimmy Matamoros – Founder & CEO of Turn-To, CEO of Arizona House of Film, Co-Founder of Moringa Tree Company
Jimmy Matamoros is a successful entrepreneur known for his diverse business ventures, including Turn-To, Arizona House of Film, and Moringa Tree Company. Turn-To is a unique job search engine that aims to level the playing field in job searching and provide a functional job map for desktop, iPad, and mobile devices. Jimmy took three years to develop Turn-To fully, and his goal is not to build for today but for tomorrow’s workforce. He also includes internships on the platform, which are important for job seekers.
Beth-Ann Eason Joins Quad Board of Directors
SUSSEX, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) (“Quad” or the “company”), a global marketing experience company, announced today that Beth-Ann Eason, a digital transformation leader, has been appointed to Quad’s board of directors, effective January 31, 2023. Eason, who most recently was Managing Director and Senior Digital Transformation Executive at Accenture, also will join Quad’s Compensation Committee. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005267/en/ Beth-Ann Eason has been appointed to Quad’s board of directors (Photo: Business Wire)
cryptopotato.com
Another Crypto Exec Leaves: Argo Blockchain’s CFO Resigns
Alex Appleton is the latest cryptocurrency executive who stepped down from his position. One of the leading bitcoin miners – Argo Blockchain – announced that its CFO and Executive Director Alex Appleton resigned from his position. Several other crypto (or related) executives have abandoned their posts during the...
helihub.com
Aeronamic to manufacture fans for Lilium Jet
Aeronamic has decades of experience in manufacturing high-speed rotating components and precision parts for commercial and defense aviation. “We are beyond proud that this collaboration has come about and that Aeronamic will contribute to the development of Lilium’s sustainable, high-speed air mobility eVTOL aircraft,” thus Reinoud Siezen, VP Business Development & Programs at Aeronamic. “The collaboration fits seamlessly within our “Mission Zero” program. This program focusses on the electrification of flight.”
aiexpress.io
Plusgrade Acquires UpStay
Plusgrade, a Montreal, Canada-based supplier of ancillary income options for the worldwide journey trade, acquired UpStay, a Tel Aviv, Israel-based supplier of improve and ancillary income options for the hospitality trade. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. Plusgrade is constant its progress after buying Factors, the worldwide chief...
Business Insider
Artificial intelligence and machine learning are helping companies provide even better service for customers
Real-time responsiveness has become the gold standard for addressing customer challenges, including disruptions to operations and unplanned downtime. Innovative solutions such as the Guided Repair model developed by Hitachi in collaboration with Penske, which operates and maintains among the largest and most diverse fleet of trucks in North America, helps fleet maintenance technicians provide that level of response to get vehicles up and running. But can the customer experience be elevated even further? Can organizations identify potential problems and resolve them days or even weeks before they occur? That's the question Penske and Hitachi set out to answer for their customers.
Benzinga
BIO-key's Innovative IAM Solutions Address C-Suite Top Priority – Managing Cyber Risk
In recent times, the potential threats of ransomware and data breaches have been gaining more attention among corporations around the world. Companies are constantly faced with the threat of loss of control over customer data and the adverse impact of an attack on their brand reputation. This has resulted in cybersecurity risk being elevated to discussions at the most senior levels of corporations.
helihub.com
Lilium and GKN partner for Lilium Jet wiring system
Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) developer of the first all-electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) jet, and GKN Aerospace, the world-leading developer of sustainable aerospace technology, have signed an agreement to work together to design and build an integrated and certifiable EWIS solution. From its facility in the Netherlands,...
Comments / 0