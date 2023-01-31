Real-time responsiveness has become the gold standard for addressing customer challenges, including disruptions to operations and unplanned downtime. Innovative solutions such as the Guided Repair model developed by Hitachi in collaboration with Penske, which operates and maintains among the largest and most diverse fleet of trucks in North America, helps fleet maintenance technicians provide that level of response to get vehicles up and running. But can the customer experience be elevated even further? Can organizations identify potential problems and resolve them days or even weeks before they occur? That's the question Penske and Hitachi set out to answer for their customers.

6 DAYS AGO