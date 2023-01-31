ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023

Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
Twin Sisters Fulfill Their Dreams with Elkins Park Restaurant

Sisters Maya (left) and Kala Johnstone at FoodChasers Kitchen, their restaurant in Elkins Park. Twin sisters Maya and Kala Johnstone had always wanted to run their own restaurant, and their dream recently came true with the opening of FoodChasers’ Kitchen in Elkins Park, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
8 Must-Try French Toast Spots in Philadelphia

Is made with sliced bread soaked in eggs and milk, then fried. In Philadelphia, French Toast is found on almost every breakfast menu. Who has the best French Toast in the city, from cute BYOBs to popular brunch spots? We have you covered. Best of Philly French Toast. Sabrina's Café
Popular Mt. Gretna restaurant reopens with new ownership

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — There is new ownership at a popular restaurant in Mount Gretna, Lebanon County. Porch and Pantry reopened its doors last week after completing renovations. Members of the Lebanon Valley Chamber of Commerce and locals came out to show support to the new owners, who...
Hook and Ladder Is the Place for Dining & Views in Conshohocken

Attached to Conshohocken’s Hotel West and Main, Hook and Ladder Sky Bar and Kitchen offers elevated dining and fantastic rooftop views. First things first: Kudos to Keystone Development + Investment and Concord Hospitality for coming together to preserve and repurpose the 1874 Washington Fire Company station, original brass fireman’s pole and all. Attached to Hilton’s Hotel West & Main, Hook and Ladder Sky Bar & Kitchen is a high-end addition to Conshohocken’s evolving culinary scene. Located on the second floor, it offers a polished blend of vintage ceilings and moldings, lofty archways, exposed brick and dramatic lighting. Oversized windows flood the dining areas with natural light and provide enticing glimpses of the courtyard below. Mirroring its interior counterpart, the outdoor Sky Bar is a sleek warm-weather lounge with great views and live music.
Upper Dublin’s Fire & Ice Fest: outdoor activities, food trucks, vendors & more

Upper Dublin Township’s Fire & Ice Fest will be held on Friday, February 24 from 6-9pm and Saturday, February 25th from 3-8pm at 801 Loch Alsh Avenue. The event is entirely outdoors. Activities include: ice skating, inflatables, entertainment & music, ice sculptures, food trucks, and a beer/wine garden. The event will conclude with a fireworks display on Saturday night.
New Italian Café Brings Old-World Authenticity to Berwyn

Open softly for a few months, Caffè della Volpe is bringing the experience of an authentic, old-world Italian café to Berwyn, writes Caroline O’Halloran for SAVVY Main Line. All the offerings — including breakfast and lunch sandwiches, baked goods, salads, smoothies, and gelato — are made on-site...
