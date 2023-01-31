Read full article on original website
Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023
Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
This Bucks County Restaurant Has Been Listed as One of the Top PA Establishments to Check Out This Year
One of Bucks County’s most popular eateries has been listed as a must-stop for those looking for a new dining spot this year. Kalena Thomhave wrote about the establishment for The Keystone.
Twin Sisters Fulfill Their Dreams with Elkins Park Restaurant
Sisters Maya (left) and Kala Johnstone at FoodChasers Kitchen, their restaurant in Elkins Park. Twin sisters Maya and Kala Johnstone had always wanted to run their own restaurant, and their dream recently came true with the opening of FoodChasers’ Kitchen in Elkins Park, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
This Bucks County Inn and Restaurant is Offering a One-of-a-Kind Valentine’s Day Getaway for All Couples
A new inn and restaurant in Bucks County is proving to be a wonderful place to spend your Valentine’s Day this year. The Ghost Light Inn, a 12-room boutique hotel overlooking the Delaware River, located in the heart of beautiful New Hope, offers couples a small town intimate respite with its Romantic Indulgence Package.
Long, Cold Day? Warm Up at These Local Spots with Some Soup in Chester County
While this winter may not be the coldest, there are still chilly and sometimes snowy days that call for a warm bowl of soup. Here are some establishments in Chester County that are serving up toasty bowls of brew, according to Gina Lizzo from Main Line Today.
Popular Bar in Philadelphia, PA, Once Featured on Food Network Closes After 15 Years
Try to keep the tears out of your beer: a popular bar in Philadelphia has shut its doors after 15 years. And by "popular," it once caught the attention of Guy Fieri who featured it on his "Diners Drive-Ins and Dives" show on Food Network. As for why, if you...
Two brothers serving authentic Italian food at D'Angelo's Ristorante for over 3 decades
If you're looking for a romantic spot for dinner, there are two brothers who have been serving up authentic Italian fare in their namesake restaurant in Center City for 33 years.
vista.today
Chester County Brewery Among Top Ten Breweries with Most Highly Ranked Beers in Pennsylvania
The explosion of smaller and craft breweries in the last decade has given beer aficionados the chance to try a wider and, in some cases, more experimental selection of brews, writes Stacker. While some of those beers come with a higher price tag, consumers are more than willing to pay...
King of Prussia District Hosts KoP Wellness Week: Feb. 6–12, 2023
King of Prussia’s thriving health and wellness community comes together for its second annual King of Prussia Wellness Week: seven days of deals, workouts, and events that will take participants’ 2023 health goals to the next level.
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be an enjoyable way to spend a part of your day. From the deals you can get to all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
PhillyBite
8 Must-Try French Toast Spots in Philadelphia
Is made with sliced bread soaked in eggs and milk, then fried. In Philadelphia, French Toast is found on almost every breakfast menu. Who has the best French Toast in the city, from cute BYOBs to popular brunch spots? We have you covered. Best of Philly French Toast. Sabrina's Café
abc27.com
Popular Mt. Gretna restaurant reopens with new ownership
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — There is new ownership at a popular restaurant in Mount Gretna, Lebanon County. Porch and Pantry reopened its doors last week after completing renovations. Members of the Lebanon Valley Chamber of Commerce and locals came out to show support to the new owners, who...
WFMZ-TV Online
'Very difficult decision': Iconic hot dog shop closing Lehigh Street location
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A longstanding spot for hot dogs, cheesesteaks and "S.O.B." sandwiches is nearing its end in Allentown. Willy Joe's, an iconic hot dog shop established in 1945, is planning to close its location at 2407 Lehigh St. at the end of April. The restaurant will continue to operate...
Colmar Bakery Presents an Eagles-Themed Doughnut Large Enough for Fletcher Cox
Yum-Yum Bakery in Colmar is offering customers the Big Kahuna, a monster-sized doughnut with an Eagles theme. Matt Petrollo got the sweet assignment to report on it for CBS Philadelphia. Amid racks of green-frosted doughnuts and those filled with green cream is a version that is as massive and potentially...
Fort Washington Site Bought by Out-of-State Developer; Luxury Apartments Coming
Jefferson Apartment Group (JAG), an apartment developer from Mass., has purchased a 14-acre parcel in Fort Washington. Partnered with commercial real estate firm CP Capital (New York), it seeks to construct three buildings to hold 301 luxury apartments. Jeffery Steele reported the purchase and plans in Multi-Housing News. The yet-unnamed...
Op-Ed: Saving the Town that Asbestos Built
Ambler, just north of Philadelphia, has come a long way from its heyday as the “Asbestos Capital of the World,” when the company town served as a fiefdom of Richard V. Mattison and the empire he built out of the toxic fiber. Many remnants of that era remain,...
mainlinetoday.com
Hook and Ladder Is the Place for Dining & Views in Conshohocken
Attached to Conshohocken’s Hotel West and Main, Hook and Ladder Sky Bar and Kitchen offers elevated dining and fantastic rooftop views. First things first: Kudos to Keystone Development + Investment and Concord Hospitality for coming together to preserve and repurpose the 1874 Washington Fire Company station, original brass fireman’s pole and all. Attached to Hilton’s Hotel West & Main, Hook and Ladder Sky Bar & Kitchen is a high-end addition to Conshohocken’s evolving culinary scene. Located on the second floor, it offers a polished blend of vintage ceilings and moldings, lofty archways, exposed brick and dramatic lighting. Oversized windows flood the dining areas with natural light and provide enticing glimpses of the courtyard below. Mirroring its interior counterpart, the outdoor Sky Bar is a sleek warm-weather lounge with great views and live music.
aroundambler.com
Upper Dublin’s Fire & Ice Fest: outdoor activities, food trucks, vendors & more
Upper Dublin Township’s Fire & Ice Fest will be held on Friday, February 24 from 6-9pm and Saturday, February 25th from 3-8pm at 801 Loch Alsh Avenue. The event is entirely outdoors. Activities include: ice skating, inflatables, entertainment & music, ice sculptures, food trucks, and a beer/wine garden. The event will conclude with a fireworks display on Saturday night.
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, known as the City of Brotherly Love, is a great place for young professionals to start or advance their careers. The city offers a diverse range of neighborhoods, each with its own unique personality and charm.
New Italian Café Brings Old-World Authenticity to Berwyn
Open softly for a few months, Caffè della Volpe is bringing the experience of an authentic, old-world Italian café to Berwyn, writes Caroline O’Halloran for SAVVY Main Line. All the offerings — including breakfast and lunch sandwiches, baked goods, salads, smoothies, and gelato — are made on-site...
MONTCO.Today
