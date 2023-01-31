ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'

President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
helihub.com

Two firms vie to dry lease medical helicopter to Bulgaria

Bulgaria’s 1.76 million euro ($1.9 million) tender for hiring an emergency medical services helicopter under dry lease has attracted offers from Belgian airline operator Heliventure FTO and Slovakia’s Air Transport Trading, according to Bulgaria’s public procurement register. See Full Story.
Zacks.com

Boeing (BA) Wins Army Contract to Configure CH-47F Helicopter

BA - Free Report) recently clinched a contract involving CH-47F helicopter. The award has been offered by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, AL. Valued at $24.4 million, the contract is expected to be completed by Jan 30, 2026. Per the terms of the deal, Boeing will provide selected CH-47F components for the CH-47F Block II configuration. The jet giant will also provide remanufacturing components for CH-47F aircraft for Ordering Periods I and II to satisfy the congressional requirement.
helihub.com

Asian Sky Group appoints new Consultancy Services Director

Asian Sky Group (ASG) announces that Dennis Lau has been named Consultancy Services Director of the Hong Kong-based business aviation transaction and consultancy specialists. Dennis has more than 15 years of experience working in both business and commercial aviation, and has a skillset honed in the UK as well as in Hong Kong. He joins Asian Sky Group from Ascend by Cirium, where he was a Senior Aviation Analyst, where as well as leading the helicopter values research team, he also managed and delivered advisory projects for a wide range of clients including OEMs, leasing companies, airports and operators. He also delivered desktop valuations and appraisals of commercial aircraft, business jets and helicopters.
Breaking Defense

Air Force wants its next-gen tanker flying by 2040

WASHINGTON — The Air Force is soliciting industry feedback on “innovative” technologies and capabilities for its planned tanker of the future, with an eye toward getting it into service by 2040. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center on Jan. 31 issued a request for information on...
msn.com

US to Send Ukraine Boeing’s Ground-Launched, GPS-Guided Bombs

(Bloomberg) -- A new ground-launched, bomb-tipped rocket to be ordered from Boeing Co. will be part of the latest package of US arms for Ukraine that will be announced Friday by the White House and Pentagon, officials said. Most Read from Bloomberg. The long-range hybrid weapon combines two proven devices:...

