msn.com
Chinese Military Officials Reportedly Concerned Over US Air Force's Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System
The Chinese military is reportedly alarmed by a new tactic being employed by the US Air Force. During a live-fire exercise over Norway, the service showcased the ability to deploy Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM) from cargo aircraft, such as the Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules, via the Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System.
Watch This Congolese Su-25 Get Popped By A Surface-To-Air Missile
Twitter ScreencapThe hardy and rocket pod-laden Su-25 Frogfoot soaked-up the missile hit and recovered safely while on fire.
Business Insider
China says it's sending its junior air force pilots to keep an eye on increasing activity by US spy planes
Chinese fighter pilots fresh out of training college have been sent on combat-ready patrol missions along the country's southeast coast as the air force confronts a growing number of close-in spying flights by foreign planes, according to state media. Junior pilots have been sent on the patrols in the East...
Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'
President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
msn.com
Ukrainian MiGs Firing Radar-Fuzed Rockets—Just The Thing For Shooting Down Russian Drones
The United States has pledged to Ukraine a consignment of Zuni unguided rockets. There are two ways the Ukrainians could use them—firing them from the air at targets on the ground, or from the air at targets that also are in the air. The latter tactic was all the...
Breaking Defense
Spurred by Russia, Germany rolls out 3-year plan to fully equip all armed forces personnel
IAV 2022 — Germany is embarking on a rapidly accelerated procurement process to equip “each and every” solider from its armed forces with personnel equipment like protective gear, night vision goggles, and rucksacks inside the next three years, according to a German defense official. The process could...
How A British Submarine Spent Hours Under A Russian Aircraft Carrier
Royal Navy/Crown Copyright/via authorA Cold War British nuclear sub sneaked into a Soviet naval exercise and took closeup underwater pictures of Russia’s new aircraft carrier.
Military.com
Attacks on Satellites May Trigger Military Response, US and Japanese Officials Say
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced alongside Japanese officials on Wednesday that they would consider military retaliation in response to attacks on satellites, a policy that puts China and Russia on notice amid looming threats in space. Space Force and U.S. Space Command are in...
Watch Nine F-16s Make A Crazy-Looking ‘Attack’ On A Danish Airbase
via TwitterWhile this is not how you would go about destroying an airfield nowadays, the result is nothing short of spectacular.
U.S. Preparing for Direct Confrontation With Russia in the Arctic
The U.S. government has warned that the war in Ukraine has "raised geopolitical tensions in the Arctic"
Stealthy Tanker-Transport Aircraft Concept Unveiled By Boeing
BoeingA new advanced airlifter concept from Boeing with stealth features reflects growing demand for more survivable cargo and tanker aircraft.
Chinese spy balloon flies over the United States, Pentagon says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A suspected Chinese spy balloon has been flying over the United States for a couple of days, U.S. officials said on Thursday, in what would be a brazen act just days ahead of a planned trip to Beijing by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
helihub.com
Two firms vie to dry lease medical helicopter to Bulgaria
Bulgaria’s 1.76 million euro ($1.9 million) tender for hiring an emergency medical services helicopter under dry lease has attracted offers from Belgian airline operator Heliventure FTO and Slovakia’s Air Transport Trading, according to Bulgaria’s public procurement register. See Full Story.
Zacks.com
Boeing (BA) Wins Army Contract to Configure CH-47F Helicopter
BA - Free Report) recently clinched a contract involving CH-47F helicopter. The award has been offered by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, AL. Valued at $24.4 million, the contract is expected to be completed by Jan 30, 2026. Per the terms of the deal, Boeing will provide selected CH-47F components for the CH-47F Block II configuration. The jet giant will also provide remanufacturing components for CH-47F aircraft for Ordering Periods I and II to satisfy the congressional requirement.
US plans to expand its military presence in Philippines to counter threats against Taiwan
The U.S. is realigning its military forces with allies in the Pacific Rim to respond if China invades Taiwan – an invasion some fear is inevitable.
helihub.com
Asian Sky Group appoints new Consultancy Services Director
Asian Sky Group (ASG) announces that Dennis Lau has been named Consultancy Services Director of the Hong Kong-based business aviation transaction and consultancy specialists. Dennis has more than 15 years of experience working in both business and commercial aviation, and has a skillset honed in the UK as well as in Hong Kong. He joins Asian Sky Group from Ascend by Cirium, where he was a Senior Aviation Analyst, where as well as leading the helicopter values research team, he also managed and delivered advisory projects for a wide range of clients including OEMs, leasing companies, airports and operators. He also delivered desktop valuations and appraisals of commercial aircraft, business jets and helicopters.
The Western-made tanks heading to Ukraine are unique — but that creates unique problems for Ukraine's military
Ukrainian tank crews, mechanics, and quartermasters will have to learn to accommodate a variety of armored idiosyncrasies.
Breaking Defense
Air Force wants its next-gen tanker flying by 2040
WASHINGTON — The Air Force is soliciting industry feedback on “innovative” technologies and capabilities for its planned tanker of the future, with an eye toward getting it into service by 2040. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center on Jan. 31 issued a request for information on...
msn.com
US to Send Ukraine Boeing’s Ground-Launched, GPS-Guided Bombs
(Bloomberg) -- A new ground-launched, bomb-tipped rocket to be ordered from Boeing Co. will be part of the latest package of US arms for Ukraine that will be announced Friday by the White House and Pentagon, officials said. Most Read from Bloomberg. The long-range hybrid weapon combines two proven devices:...
