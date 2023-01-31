The cause of a van fire last week in Aberdeen that killed a local man has been determined. Aberdeen fire officials say the source of the fire was a portable propane heater being used by Robert Allen Lowdermilk inside the vehicle. The call came in last Tuesday just before noon about the car fire with someone trapped inside. Local fire authorities say this type of vehicle fire is not common and warn others to never use a portable heater in an enclosed area.

ABERDEEN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO