Grays Harbor County, WA

Chronicle

Port Commissioner Details Progress on Centralia Station, Arrival of WinCo

As construction continues on Centralia Station, the Port of Centralia held a forum at O’Blarney’s at the Gibson House Wednesday morning and provided an update on the long-awaited development. Centralia Station is a proposed shopping center and mixed-use development with WinCo Foods planned as the anchor tenant. Once...
gograysharbor.com

Cause Of Deadly Van Fire Released

The cause of a van fire last week in Aberdeen that killed a local man has been determined. Aberdeen fire officials say the source of the fire was a portable propane heater being used by Robert Allen Lowdermilk inside the vehicle. The call came in last Tuesday just before noon about the car fire with someone trapped inside. Local fire authorities say this type of vehicle fire is not common and warn others to never use a portable heater in an enclosed area.
ABERDEEN, WA
Chronicle

Thurston County Woman Dies in Collision on State Route 507

A 30-year-old woman from Yelm was pronounced dead at the scene of a fatal traffic collision on state Route 507 in Roy on Wednesday, Feb. 1. According to a Washington State Patrol memo, the woman was traveling northbound on state Route 507 when the 2005 Hyundai Sonata she was driving collided with a 2014 Ram ProMaster in the southbound lane at around 6:10 a.m.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Riverside Fire Authority Sees Record Calls for Service in 2022

The Riverside Fire Authority (RFA) experienced a 17% increase in calls for service in 2022, with a total of 4,742 calls, surpassing the previous record of 4,404 calls in 2021, according to a news release. The growing population across northern Lewis County, including the city of Centralia, is attributed to...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
gigharbornow.org

Taco Time commercial shines spotlight on Gig Harbor

As part of its 60th anniversary celebration in 2022, Taco Time Northwest produced half a dozen of TV spots with distinctly Northwest vibes. Each commercial depicts a little slice-of-life moment in the daily activities of a typical Pacific Northwesterner, and shows how Taco Time fits in. Including, as many sharp-eyed...
GIG HARBOR, WA
gograysharbor.com

High-Speed Chase Last Night Through The County

A high-speed chase last night through the county. Grays Harbor Scanner reports last night around 7:40pm The Elma police along with State patrol were trying to stop a suspected intoxicated driver. The Facebook post reports the suspect was going 130mph eastbound on 12, where thew driver exited towards Oakville. G-H-S said the pursuit was called off when the suspect reached speeds over 140 mph in Porter. No word about a vehicle description.
ELMA, WA
Chronicle

New Chehalis Optometry Clinic Scheduled to Open in June

Rainier Eye, set to open in June, may help those with trouble seeing — but, its owners’ vision for a community-owned and operated optometry clinic is clear. The clinic, located in Chehalis, will be co-owned by Drs. Mary Ferris and Angela Loeb, who previously worked as optometrists in Olympia.
CHEHALIS, WA
gograysharbor.com

Missing 14 Year Old May Have Been Found

Looks like some good news about a reported missing teen girl. Aberdeen police report 14-year-old Isabelle has been missing since last Friday. Through public comments found on social media, an apparent family member of the girl says she has been found and is safe. At last check, Police had not confirmed whether or not the girl had been found.
ABERDEEN, WA
Chronicle

All Five Bodies Recovered From Saturday House Fire

The bodies of two adults and three children have been recovered from a fatal house fire Saturday morning near Capitol Forest, the Thurston County Coroner said Tuesday. Medical examinations are set for Friday, he said. Although the Thurston County Coroner hasn't officially identified those who died, a relative has identified...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Warrant Issued for Centralia Man Accused of Starving Horses

A $10,000 bench warrant was issued for a Centralia man on Tuesday after he didn’t appear in Lewis County Superior Court to fulfill a summons on accusations that he allegedly abused two horses while they were in his care. Isaac A. Knee, 31, has been charged with two counts...
CENTRALIA, WA

