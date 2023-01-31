Read full article on original website
Burley Lagoon Geoduck Battle Enters Next Phase
The Taylor Shellfish Co. plan to convert part of its existing manila clam and oyster beds in Burley Lagoon to geoduck aquaculture has moved forward. Fourteen months after seeking comments on a draft, ...
Podcast | On WA’s coast, the threat of a flood is its own disaster
For coastal communities like those in Washington’s Grays Harbor County, flooding has long been a part of life. But as floods have become more frequent and severe, this aspect of life at (or below) sea level is existentially threatening the livelihoods of those who live in these economically distressed areas.
Chronicle
Port Commissioner Details Progress on Centralia Station, Arrival of WinCo
As construction continues on Centralia Station, the Port of Centralia held a forum at O’Blarney’s at the Gibson House Wednesday morning and provided an update on the long-awaited development. Centralia Station is a proposed shopping center and mixed-use development with WinCo Foods planned as the anchor tenant. Once...
KXRO.com
Gov. Inslee issues another emergency proclamation for local extreme winter weather and flooding
Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation on Jan. 31, 2023 related to extreme winter weather and flooding that occurred between December 18, 2022 and December 28, 2022, in Grays Harbor, Pacific, Chelan, Clallam, Island, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Okanogan, Pierce, Snohomish, Stevens and Whatcom counties. According to the proclamation, these...
gograysharbor.com
Cause Of Deadly Van Fire Released
The cause of a van fire last week in Aberdeen that killed a local man has been determined. Aberdeen fire officials say the source of the fire was a portable propane heater being used by Robert Allen Lowdermilk inside the vehicle. The call came in last Tuesday just before noon about the car fire with someone trapped inside. Local fire authorities say this type of vehicle fire is not common and warn others to never use a portable heater in an enclosed area.
Chronicle
Thurston County Woman Dies in Collision on State Route 507
A 30-year-old woman from Yelm was pronounced dead at the scene of a fatal traffic collision on state Route 507 in Roy on Wednesday, Feb. 1. According to a Washington State Patrol memo, the woman was traveling northbound on state Route 507 when the 2005 Hyundai Sonata she was driving collided with a 2014 Ram ProMaster in the southbound lane at around 6:10 a.m.
Chronicle
Riverside Fire Authority Sees Record Calls for Service in 2022
The Riverside Fire Authority (RFA) experienced a 17% increase in calls for service in 2022, with a total of 4,742 calls, surpassing the previous record of 4,404 calls in 2021, according to a news release. The growing population across northern Lewis County, including the city of Centralia, is attributed to...
KXRO.com
Relay for Life of Grays Harbor no longer exists; for now
The Relay for Life of Grays Harbor is no more, at least for this year. According to a post from the local event, they say that it was brought to their attention over the weekend by an American Cancer Society representative that Grays Harbor no longer has a Relay. The...
gigharbornow.org
Taco Time commercial shines spotlight on Gig Harbor
As part of its 60th anniversary celebration in 2022, Taco Time Northwest produced half a dozen of TV spots with distinctly Northwest vibes. Each commercial depicts a little slice-of-life moment in the daily activities of a typical Pacific Northwesterner, and shows how Taco Time fits in. Including, as many sharp-eyed...
KOMO News
118-unit hotel to become enhanced homeless shelter for those in Thurston County
LACEY, Wash. — What was once known as Days Inn on Quinault Drive NE in Lacey will become an enhanced shelter for those experiencing homelessness in Thurston County after the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) purchased the building. "With purchase of the Days Inn in Lacey we have a...
gograysharbor.com
High-Speed Chase Last Night Through The County
A high-speed chase last night through the county. Grays Harbor Scanner reports last night around 7:40pm The Elma police along with State patrol were trying to stop a suspected intoxicated driver. The Facebook post reports the suspect was going 130mph eastbound on 12, where thew driver exited towards Oakville. G-H-S said the pursuit was called off when the suspect reached speeds over 140 mph in Porter. No word about a vehicle description.
Chronicle
Woman Accused of Practicing Law in Lewis County Without License Faces Felonies
A woman who was retained as counsel for a defendant in Lewis County Superior Court last year is now facing felony charges for unlawful practice of law. The woman, Malika M. Duke, 44, of Spokane, is accused of representing a Centralia man in a Lewis County Superior Court case despite not having an attorney license in Washington state.
Chronicle
Chehalis Woman Who Suffered Coma in Costa Rica Could Be Flown to U.S. This Weekend
Michelle Mackey, a Chehalis resident and owner of the Rise & Grind coffee stand in Ashford, remains in Costa Rica but has now been transferred to a public hospital, San Juan de Dios, in San José. While she is still lightly sedated, her condition continues to improve and she...
Chronicle
New Chehalis Optometry Clinic Scheduled to Open in June
Rainier Eye, set to open in June, may help those with trouble seeing — but, its owners’ vision for a community-owned and operated optometry clinic is clear. The clinic, located in Chehalis, will be co-owned by Drs. Mary Ferris and Angela Loeb, who previously worked as optometrists in Olympia.
Chronicle
Sheriff's Office Investigating After Grays Harbor County Man Found Dead in Creek
The Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Office is continuing an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a man found in Porter Creek near Elma last week. Gerald Eugene Beglinger, 53, is scheduled for an autopsy on Friday by the county coroner's office. "We're trying to backtrack and find the...
'So full of life:' Hundreds remember the Cox family in candlelight vigil
TUMWATER, Wash. — Investigators continue their search for answers after a house fire in Thurston County resulted in the deaths of two parents and three of their children earlier this month. Meanwhile, the tight-knit, heartbroken community poured into the stadium at Tumwater High School for a candlelight vigil on...
q13fox.com
The results: Olympia's 'Guns for Gift Cards' exchange
Guns for gift cards. That's the deal the Olympia Police Department just offered gun owners, and this morning we are hearing about how many people opted to make the exchange.
gograysharbor.com
Missing 14 Year Old May Have Been Found
Looks like some good news about a reported missing teen girl. Aberdeen police report 14-year-old Isabelle has been missing since last Friday. Through public comments found on social media, an apparent family member of the girl says she has been found and is safe. At last check, Police had not confirmed whether or not the girl had been found.
Chronicle
All Five Bodies Recovered From Saturday House Fire
The bodies of two adults and three children have been recovered from a fatal house fire Saturday morning near Capitol Forest, the Thurston County Coroner said Tuesday. Medical examinations are set for Friday, he said. Although the Thurston County Coroner hasn't officially identified those who died, a relative has identified...
Chronicle
Warrant Issued for Centralia Man Accused of Starving Horses
A $10,000 bench warrant was issued for a Centralia man on Tuesday after he didn’t appear in Lewis County Superior Court to fulfill a summons on accusations that he allegedly abused two horses while they were in his care. Isaac A. Knee, 31, has been charged with two counts...
