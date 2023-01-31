ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harleysville, PA

Daily Voice

Tractor-Trailer Cab Impaled By Its Own Load In Lebanon Co. (PHOTOS)

Shifting cargo literally smashed into the driver's cab of a tractor-trailer hauling poles in Lebanon County, authorities say. The Annville Cleona Fire Department was called to the "vehicle accident" at the intersection of State Route 934 and Harrison Drive, North Annville Township on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 4:49 p.m., according to a release by the department.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Bucks County Courier Times

Bucks County police are warning parents about the #OrbeezChallenge. What you need to know

Social media challenges are nothing new. Remember the 2014 mega viral #BucketIceChallenge where people recorded themselves dumping ice-cold water over their heads, and raised millions of dollars for ALS research in the process. TikTok has been the source of many of the most popular, painful and dangerous dares including the #FaceWaxChallenge (where you...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

BB Gun 'Challenge' At Bucks Theater Prompts Police Warnings

Police in Bucks County are warning parents about the potentially dangerous "Orbeez challenge" after responding to an incident at a Warrington movie theater Monday night. Authorities were called to the Regal Cinema at 104 Easton Road just after 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 31 after receiving complaints of a guest with a BB gun, Warrington Township police said in a statement.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

Lucky, the dog rescued from SEPTA tracks, is ready for adoption

Lucky, the pitbull mix that was abandoned and paralyzed on SEPTA train tracks in Montgomery County last year, is looking for a home after spending the last two months recovering from his injuries. Lucky underwent spinal surgery at the University of Pennsylvania's Ryan Veterinary Hospital after being saved from the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on Route 222 in Berks County

READING, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down part of Route 222 on Wednesday morning in Berks County. Video above: Pa. crash stats. The northbound lanes of Route 222 were closed at Pa. 272 South/Pa. 568 East, Adamstown/Knauers. Again, the crash has been cleared and traffic has returned to...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Conshohocken farm seeking to identify alleged poacher

Ashford Farm, located at 700 River Road in the Conshohocken (Whitemarsh Township), is reporting that a man trespassed onto the farm and shot a deer on Saturday, January 21st. In an email to MoreThanTheCurve.com, a representative of the farm shared that the man returned later the same day to collect the deer and also stole the trail camera (valued at $1,000).
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Twin Sisters Fulfill Their Dreams with Elkins Park Restaurant

Sisters Maya (left) and Kala Johnstone at FoodChasers Kitchen, their restaurant in Elkins Park. Twin sisters Maya and Kala Johnstone had always wanted to run their own restaurant, and their dream recently came true with the opening of FoodChasers’ Kitchen in Elkins Park, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
ELKINS PARK, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

