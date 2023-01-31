Read full article on original website
Schwenksville Man Shoots Hawk — Easy, PETA, He Took Its Picture at Central Perkiomen Valley Park
Andrew Williams' photo of a hawk in a winter snow squall, taken at Central Perkiomen Valley Park. Photographer Andrew Williams of Schwenksville recently posted photos he snapped at Central Perkiomen Valley Park on Fstoppers, an online, worldwide resource for camera professionals. “We’ve lived in Montgomery County since 1980,” he wrote....
morethanthecurve.com
6ABC Action News reported on alleged poaching on Conshohocken horse farm
6ABC Action News reported on the alleged poacher who recently killed a deer on Ashford Farm in Conshohocken (Whitemarsh Township). It is also believed the man stole a trail camera that captured his image. The captured images, however, had already been uploaded. Watch the 6ABC Action News report below.
Elkins Park ‘Makeup Girls’ Form Groom, Glow, and Grow, Helping Women Feel Better about Themselves
Former colleagues Stephanie Stein and Rebecca Carpino were known in their shared workplace for not only dressing smartly but also crafting just the right look from their daily makeup regimen. They’ve now paired now to run Groom, Glow, and Grow, an Elkins Park firm that helps women in need of...
When She’s Not in New York City, Model Gigi Hadid Finds Relaxation at her Bucks County Farmhouse Property
The model enjoys spending time with her daughter in their Bucks County home. One of the most famous models in the world enjoys spending her free time with her family in their Bucks County estate. Lane Florsheim wrote about the model’s home for The Wall Street Journal. Jelena ‘Gigi’...
Cat named 'Cupid' saved after being pierced by arrow; could be adoptable by Valentine's Day
The injured cat with an arrow sticking out of his side was spotted in Berks County. It took volunteers a week to find him.
fox29.com
Juveniles wanted for firing gel ball gun inside Bucks County theater as part of challenge, police say
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - A social media challenge caused quite the scare in Bucks County Tuesday night when police say a group of teenagers entered a movie theater with what was initially thought to be a BB gun. Officers responded to the Regal Cinema on Easton Road in Warrington around...
Tractor-Trailer Cab Impaled By Its Own Load In Lebanon Co. (PHOTOS)
Shifting cargo literally smashed into the driver's cab of a tractor-trailer hauling poles in Lebanon County, authorities say. The Annville Cleona Fire Department was called to the "vehicle accident" at the intersection of State Route 934 and Harrison Drive, North Annville Township on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 4:49 p.m., according to a release by the department.
This Stunning Landmark Along The River Is Worth Visiting [Pennsylvania]
Boathouse Row is a historic site located in Philadelphia, PA on the east bank of the Schuylkill River just north of the Fairmount Water Works and the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
Bucks County police are warning parents about the #OrbeezChallenge. What you need to know
Social media challenges are nothing new. Remember the 2014 mega viral #BucketIceChallenge where people recorded themselves dumping ice-cold water over their heads, and raised millions of dollars for ALS research in the process. TikTok has been the source of many of the most popular, painful and dangerous dares including the #FaceWaxChallenge (where you...
Chester County’s M. Night Shyamalan Filmed New Horror Movie in Woods of Neighboring New Jersey
Willistown Township’s M. Night Shyamalan once again remained close to home with the filming of his latest movie, Knock at the Cabin, writes Eddie Davis for Lite 96.9 WFPG. The famous director filmed most of the horror thriller in the pinelands in neighboring South Jersey, not far from his 125-acre estate called Ravenwood.
This Bucks County Restaurant Has Been Listed as One of the Top PA Establishments to Check Out This Year
One of Bucks County’s most popular eateries has been listed as a must-stop for those looking for a new dining spot this year. Kalena Thomhave wrote about the establishment for The Keystone.
After Almost Four Decades, Bucks County Authorities Have a Major Update on a Famous Cold Case
Bucks County authorities have recently made a major discovery in one of the area’s most notorious cold cases, dating back to the late-1980s. Dino Flammia wrote about the cold case for WPG Talk Radio.
Second December Sighting of Something in the Sky Puzzles Harleysville Resident
Montgomery County either had more than its share of UFO reports last month or residents perhaps celebrated the early holiday season too rigorously. Roger Marsh, at NewsBreak, reported the filing of another local sighting of odd lights from above, this time in Harleysville. A Dec. 12 report to Washington State’s...
Colmar Bakery Presents an Eagles-Themed Doughnut Large Enough for Fletcher Cox
Yum-Yum Bakery in Colmaris offering customers the Big Kahuna, a monster-sized doughnut with an Eagles theme. Matt Petrollo got the sweet assignment to report on it for CBS Philadelphia.
Tony Award-Winning ‘Falsettos’ Slated for Feb. Run at Steel River Playhouse, Pottstown
Falsettos at Steel River Playhouse tells the story of a large, eccentric and dysfunctional — but loving — Jewish family in New York in the late 1970s. The play is the story of Marvin, who seems blessed with the perfect family. He has a caring wife, Trina and a young son, Jason.
BB Gun 'Challenge' At Bucks Theater Prompts Police Warnings
Police in Bucks County are warning parents about the potentially dangerous "Orbeez challenge" after responding to an incident at a Warrington movie theater Monday night. Authorities were called to the Regal Cinema at 104 Easton Road just after 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 31 after receiving complaints of a guest with a BB gun, Warrington Township police said in a statement.
phillyvoice.com
Lucky, the dog rescued from SEPTA tracks, is ready for adoption
Lucky, the pitbull mix that was abandoned and paralyzed on SEPTA train tracks in Montgomery County last year, is looking for a home after spending the last two months recovering from his injuries. Lucky underwent spinal surgery at the University of Pennsylvania's Ryan Veterinary Hospital after being saved from the...
WGAL
Crash cleared on Route 222 in Berks County
READING, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down part of Route 222 on Wednesday morning in Berks County. Video above: Pa. crash stats. The northbound lanes of Route 222 were closed at Pa. 272 South/Pa. 568 East, Adamstown/Knauers. Again, the crash has been cleared and traffic has returned to...
morethanthecurve.com
Conshohocken farm seeking to identify alleged poacher
Ashford Farm, located at 700 River Road in the Conshohocken (Whitemarsh Township), is reporting that a man trespassed onto the farm and shot a deer on Saturday, January 21st. In an email to MoreThanTheCurve.com, a representative of the farm shared that the man returned later the same day to collect the deer and also stole the trail camera (valued at $1,000).
Twin Sisters Fulfill Their Dreams with Elkins Park Restaurant
Sisters Maya (left) and Kala Johnstone at FoodChasers Kitchen, their restaurant in Elkins Park. Twin sisters Maya and Kala Johnstone had always wanted to run their own restaurant, and their dream recently came true with the opening of FoodChasers’ Kitchen in Elkins Park, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
