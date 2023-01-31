Read full article on original website
Related
Serbia, caught between Europe and Russia, could move one step closer to normalizing relations with Kosovo
Serbia, Russia's longtime ally in Europe, is getting pressure from European Union and U.S. officials to finally normalize relations with its former province, Kosovo, which broke away from Serbia following the 1999 NATO war against Serbia.
Watch live: Polish, Estonian and Lithuanian ministers sign declaration to enhance cooperation
Watch live as the Lithuania, Estonian, and Polish foreign ministers meet to reaffirm the close cooperation between the three countries.Urmas Reinsalu, from Estonia, Gabrielius Landsbergis, from Lithuania, and Zbigniew Rau, from Poland, will come together in Riga on Tuesday, 31 January.The ministers will discuss the latest security developments, Russia’s war in Ukraine, support for Ukraine, and energy issues, and to sign a declaration on enhancing the cooperation in the region.The meeting comes after representatives from the three countries - alongside the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, and Slovakia - met to reaffirm their “continued determination and resolve”...
Full List of NATO Countries Sending Tanks to Ukraine
German chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced Berlin would deliver Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv, after appearing reluctant to do so.
Belgian arms trader tangles with minister over tanks for Ukraine
TOURNAI, Belgium, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Freddy Versluys does not like to be called an arms dealer. But he does have a big warehouse full of second-hand tanks for sale. Standing next to dozens of German-made Leopard 1 tanks and other military vehicles in the chilly warehouse in eastern Belgium, Versluys stressed he is the CEO of two defence companies with a broad range of activities, such as making sensors for spacecraft.
1470 WMBD
Germany approves Leopard 1 delivery to Ukraine, in talks with Qatar over Gepards -newspaper
BERLIN (Reuters) – The German government has approved the delivery of Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine from industrial stocks and is in talks over purchasing back 15 Gepard tanks from Qatar to send to Kyiv, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Friday. The delivery of the Leopard tanks to Ukraine could...
CoinTelegraph
Euro stablecoin launched in Finland, claims to be first approved in the EU
Finnish company Membrane Finance has released a fully-reserved stablecoin backed by the euro, according to a Feb. 2 blog post from the company. The company is licensed by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (Fin-FSA) and claims that the new ”EUROe” coin is “the first and only EU-regulated crypto stablecoin.”
helihub.com
UK temporarily grounds AW159 Wildcat
HeliHub.com can confirm that the Army Air Corps and the Royal Navy in the UK temporarily grounded the Leonardo AW159 Wildcat in the last 7-10 days, but essential flying has restarted. The decision has been taken after a post-flight check identified a tail rotor gearbox ball race which had gone...
US News and World Report
Serbia's Vucic Says Kosovo Talks Must Continue So They Remain on EU Path
BELGRADE (Reuters) -Serbia must continue talks with Kosovo on normalising ties in order to pursue European Union membership, President Aleksandar Vucic told parliament on Thursday, before scuffles broke out in the chamber as it debated the latest international peace plan. "EU membership is of vital interest for us. One cannot...
OilPrice.com
South Korea Reinforces Its Position In European Defense Market
The competitive advantage of deepening cooperation between the two countries is rooted in South Korean companies having little domestic competition in some sectors of these markets. Located in Central Europe, Poland provides alternative trade routes for defense products manufactured by Korea and offers access to other CEE markets such as...
defensenews.com
France, Australia to jointly send new ammunition to Ukraine
STUTTGART, Germany — France and Australia have committed to jointly provide 155-millimeter ammunition to Ukraine, the nations’ defense ministries announced Tuesday. French defense contractor Nexter will be tasked to manufacture the artillery shells, while Australia will provide the powder, according to the French Ministry of Defense. The agreement was made during a Jan. 30 meeting between French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu and Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna, and their Australian counterparts, Defense Minister Richard Marles and Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong, in Paris.
US News and World Report
British Tanks to Arrive on Ukraine's Front Lines 'This Side of Summer' - Defence Minister
LONDON (Reuters) - Tanks donated by Britain to Ukraine will be on the front line before summer, defence minister Ben Wallace said on Monday, without giving an exact timetable. Asked in parliament when the 14 Challenger tanks it has agreed to supply would be deployed onto the battlefield, Wallace said: "It'll be this side of the summer, or May - it'll be probably towards Easter time."
helihub.com
Columbia Helicopters sells Vertol to HeliSwiss International
Columbia Helicopters, the world’s leading heavy-lift helicopter OEM, MRO, and operator, announced today it sold and has delivered a Columbia Model 107-II Vertol to Heliswiss International AG (HSI). The sale makes HSI the official launch customer for the aircraft in Europe. Due to the uncertain future of the Ka32...
Hungary will veto EU sanctions on Russian on nuclear energy - PM Orban
BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary will veto any European Union sanctions against Russia affecting nuclear energy, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday. Ukraine has called on the 27-nation EU to include Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom in sanctions but Hungary, which has a Russian-built nuclear plant it plans to expand with Rosatom, has blocked that.
Comments / 0