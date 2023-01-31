Read full article on original website
Recycling Today
German company to build PET recycling facility in Georgia
Revalyu Resources GmbH, with headquarters in Kleinostheim, Germany, has announced that it will invest $50 million during the initial phase of its strategic expansion to the United with the construction of a plant in Statesboro, Georgia. Groundbreaking at 43-acre Statesboro site will take place in the first half of 2023,...
Carscoops
Michigan Is Campaigning Hard For A $3.5 Billion Ford-CATL Battery Plant
A $3.5 billion battery plant to be constructed by Ford and Chinese battery manufacturing CATL could be located in Marshall, Michigan. Ford has not stated where it plans to construct the battery plant, nor has it even named specific sites it is considering, nor the states in which they’re located. Nevertheless, the chief executive of the Marshall Area Economic Development Alliance that controls the 1,900-acre site, Jim Durian, says that at least two companies are interested in it.
torquenews.com
Tesla’s Megapack Batteries Outpace Car Sales
Tesla's energy storage facilities increased 152% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2022, reaching an amazing 2.5 GWh and achieving the highest figures in the history of the company. Anyone familiar with Tesla, to a lesser or greater extent, will know that the company that Elon Musk runs is more...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Powering whole homes with solar + storage is now possible — and smart
American homeowners were expected to have installed a record 5.6 GW of residential solar in 2022, according to BloombergNEF. While the residential storage market has been slower to take off, various factors may indicate that consumers could be willing to include batteries along with their PV systems. As grid constraints,...
datafloq.com
Johnson Matthey partners with Plug Power to boost hydrogen tech
(Reuters) – Johnson Matthey said on Tuesday it was partnering in hydrogen technology with U.S.-based Plug Power until at least 2030, as the British company hones its focus on its green hydrogen-related business. Companies globally are increasing investments in green hydrogen, a zero-carbon fuel made by using renewable power...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Belinus solar panels from Belgium are now available to U.S. market
Belgian solar product manufacturer Belinus is bringing its line of all-black solar panels to the U.S. market. Belinus has been making solar panels and energy storage systems for the residential market since 2015 and currently operates in more than 10 countries. The company has a 2.25-GW annual solar panel manufacturing capacity. Belinus offers high-efficiency, ultra-black, glass-glass modules: M7 Ultra Black, M8 IBC, and M8 HJT.
helihub.com
Vertical Aerospace appoints CFO
Vertical Aerospace (Vertical) [NYSE: EVTL], a global aerospace and technology company that is pioneering zero-emissions aviation, announces it has strengthened its executive leadership team with the appointment of John Martin as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). John joins Vertical after a successful thirty year career in senior operational and financial management roles of large, international businesses. John takes up the role at Vertical on 20 February 2023.
Electric vans startup Arrival to cut 800 jobs amid focus on US market
British firm hopes to benefit from Joe Biden’s green energy subsidies and start production in North Carolina
The Verge
Microsoft strikes ‘strategic alliance’ with solar manufacturer
Microsoft just forged a strategic alliance with a major solar panel manufacturer to try to make good on its clean energy goals. The deal comes as supply chain woes and allegations of labor abuse are making it increasingly difficult to deploy solar energy across the US. The plan is for...
US Foods Adds Bear Robotics and 7shifts to CHECK® Business Tools Program to Help Operators Address Labor Challenges
ROSEMONT, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023-- US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD), one of America’s largest foodservice distributors, today announced the addition of two transformative technology offerings to its CHECK® Business Tools program: Bear Robotics and 7shifts. US Foods CHECK Business Tools program provides foodservice operators with a growing suite of technology solutions designed to help drive traffic, simplify staffing and reduce waste. Bear Robotics and 7shifts were ultimately selected to join the US Foods CHECK Business Tools line-up after participating in the company’s Innovative Partnerships incubator program with more than 20 restaurant technology companies vying for the opportunity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005323/en/ US Foods CHECK Business Tools program (Photo: Business Wire)
PV Tech
Energy risk management firm DNV acquires solar data specialist Solcast
Energy risk management company and assurance provider DNV has acquired Australian solar data specialist Solcast to strengthen its solar forecasting services. According to DNV’s Energy Transition Outlook, there is a fast-growing need in the energy market for “reliable data analytics and trusted monitoring systems” as electricity production is forecast to more than double, and 30% of all electricity to come from solar PV. Solcast uses the latest global weather satellite imagery, machine learning, computer vision, and historical and forecast data to produce more than 600 million new forecasts every hour in a cloud-based environment while providing real-time access to forecast data with a 5-15-minute resolution via an application programming interface.
scaffoldmag.com
Caterpillar CEO: 2022 one of company’s ‘best’ years
Caterpillar has revealed that sales for its construction industries division was US$6.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of US$1.1 billion, or 19%, compared with the same quarter in 2021. Sales increased strongly in North America, up by 34% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to...
helihub.com
Hartzell Engine Tech Achieves FAA PMA for Robinson Sky-Tec Starters
Hartzell Engine Tech recently received FAA Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) for its Sky-Tec HT (High Torque) starters for Robinson two-place R22 and four-place R44 light utility helicopters. The company’s Sky-Tec HT starter for Lycoming engines features an integrated self-resetting Kickback Protection System (KPS) to protect the powerplant and starter from an engine kickback.
RideApart
Harley-Davidson Worldwide Motorcycle Sales Down Eight Percent In 2022
On February 2, 2023, Harley-Davidson announced its full 2022 financial results, as well as its Q4 2022 results. How did the year pan out for the Motor Company?. The fourth quarter of 2022 saw the Motor Company ship (not sell) 34,000 motorcycles, which represents an 18 percent increase over the 28,900 units shipped in Q4 2021. That contributed to a full-year shipment number of 193,500 bikes, as compared to the 188,000 shipped over the course of 2021. Overall, motorcycle shipments increased by three percent at the end of 2022.
NASDAQ
Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Declares $0.23 Dividend
Reynolds Consumer Products said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company also paid $0.23 per share. At the...
Edwards Lifesciences Awards Secant Group 2022 Supplier of the Year
TELFORD, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023-- Secant Group, a leading innovator in the design, development, and manufacture of implantable medical textile components for medical devices, has been named 2022 Supplier of the Year by Edwards Lifesciences, the global leader in patient-focused medical innovations for structural heart disease and critical care and surgical monitoring. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005926/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
helihub.com
Schweizer appoints Sales Director for Latin America
With Schweizer helicopter production back in full gear, Schweizer is pleased to announce Francisco Camoes has joined the helicopter manufacturer as Sales Director for Latin America. Based in Mexico City, Camoes is responsible for supporting government, public agency, military, commercial, and VIP clients with aircraft sales, operational support, parts procurement, and event participation.
helihub.com
Asian Sky Group appoints new Consultancy Services Director
Asian Sky Group (ASG) announces that Dennis Lau has been named Consultancy Services Director of the Hong Kong-based business aviation transaction and consultancy specialists. Dennis has more than 15 years of experience working in both business and commercial aviation, and has a skillset honed in the UK as well as in Hong Kong. He joins Asian Sky Group from Ascend by Cirium, where he was a Senior Aviation Analyst, where as well as leading the helicopter values research team, he also managed and delivered advisory projects for a wide range of clients including OEMs, leasing companies, airports and operators. He also delivered desktop valuations and appraisals of commercial aircraft, business jets and helicopters.
helihub.com
Smith Myers announces new Board appointments
Smith Myers, the award-winning global specialist in the design, development, manufacture and support of application specific cellular network and handset capabilities has announced the appointment of Andrew Munro as Managing Director, alongside three new appointments to the Board. Smith Myers was founded in 1987 by Tony Smith and Peter Myers who remain as Board members.
PV Tech
Rapid-deployment solar provider 5B aims to reduce construction risks with prefabricated tech
The future of solar module deployment could be rooted in mass, rapid deployment rather than precisely tilted, steel-mounted and spaced-out panels extending over acres of land. So says Australian company 5B, which manufactures accordion-style folding solar arrays that arrive at a project site flat-packed and ready to be deployed. The...
