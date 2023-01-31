Asian Sky Group (ASG) announces that Dennis Lau has been named Consultancy Services Director of the Hong Kong-based business aviation transaction and consultancy specialists. Dennis has more than 15 years of experience working in both business and commercial aviation, and has a skillset honed in the UK as well as in Hong Kong. He joins Asian Sky Group from Ascend by Cirium, where he was a Senior Aviation Analyst, where as well as leading the helicopter values research team, he also managed and delivered advisory projects for a wide range of clients including OEMs, leasing companies, airports and operators. He also delivered desktop valuations and appraisals of commercial aircraft, business jets and helicopters.

1 DAY AGO