Read full article on original website
Related
WAFF
Cold, widespread rain showers for most of Thursday
Good Thursday morning and happy Groundhog Day. Once again, we have a Winter Weather Advisory for Lauderdale, Limestone and our Middle Tennessee counties through 9:00 a.m. for the possibility of some icy roads and light sleet accumulation. Temps will quickly warm above freezing by mid-morning and any icy spots should...
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Soggy, dreary, & chilly weather for Thursday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - First Alert AccuTrack shows some scattered light rain showers pushing across Central Alabama, with most rain staying along or north of I-20 this evening. Expect another cloudy and chilly night ahead with a 60% coverage of off-and-on light rain at times. Next Big Thing: The big...
wvtm13.com
A cold soaking rain for today: 1-2" of rain expected
Impact Day: Today's rainy, cold setup brings heavy downpours adding up to more than one inch of rainfall, and we finally see the sunshine returning! Check the video forecast for the latest. IMPACT WEATHER THURSDAY. The winter storm icing up Texas, Arkansas and West Tennessee becomes a wet, cold, disruptive...
WAAY-TV
Icy conditions possible tonight in northwest Alabama
Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 9 a.m. Thursday for Lauderdale and Limestone Co, AL as well as Giles, Lawrence, Lincoln and Wayne Co, TN. Freezing rain and sleet may cause roads to become slick tonight in these locations. Elsewhere, scattered rain showers tonight will give way to widespread,...
WAAY-TV
Wet weather pattern continues, some freezing rain possible tonight
Another round of rain is moving into North Alabama this morning. Scattered showers and dense fog will make for a messy morning commute. We should see some dry time closer to midday. Highs only reach the mid 40s today under mostly cloudy skies. Following this morning's showers, additional rain is...
MDOT prepares for another round of ice storms in Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The roads were slick and slushy in DeSoto County Tuesday as residents grabbed last-minute essentials before another round of ice storms hit the Mid-South. At one point, there was a lot of freezing rain, which not only made the roads dangerous but also led to power outages. We saw accidents in the […]
weisradio.com
Near Miss on Ice Forecast for North Alabama / Select School Systems Issue Start Delay Wednesday
Winter Weather Advisory Expanded to 3 Alabama Counties Tuesday Night. A “Winter Weather Advisory” is in effect for three north Alabama counties until Wednesday morning. Light freezing rain will be possible there, forecasters said. Take care if you’re out and about in north Alabama tonight. There could be...
Mississippi Skies Bulletin: Several counties upgraded to ice storm warming while snow and ice threats move southward
National Weather Service offices in Jackson and Memphis have upgraded winter weather advisories across a large portion of Mississippi for tonight through Thursday morning. Road conditions will deteriorate quickly in areas that receive accumulating ice, causing dangerous driving conditions. As of this afternoon, the ice threat stretches all the way...
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!
Brace yourselves - February 2nd is Groundhog Day! Here come the yearly articles and social media posts looking to the lowly groundhog to predict the arrival of spring. You've probably heard of Punxsutawney Phil, the famous groundhog in Pennsylvania - but here in Alabama, we have Birmingham Bill of the Birmingham, Alabama Zoo. We also have lots of other folklore weather predictions here in the south: wooly bears, hornet's nests, and persimmon seeds - just to name a few. But exactly how well do these time honored predictions work? Can you really use them to make long term weather predictions? Let's take a look and see...
Hartselle Enquirer
First signs of spring
A lot can be written about the first signs of spring when it comes to predicting when spring weather will arrive in North Alabama. Of course, winter is still here and only the warm sunshiny days of April and May can change that. However, the longest day of darkness has come and gone. It’s possible to read a newspaper outside at 5 p.m. Soon, with the addition of Daylight Savings Time, we’ll be able to extend our outdoor workday two more hours.
WAAY-TV
Some North Alabama schools delaying starts Wednesday due to winter weather threat
The following school districts have announced changes to their Wednesday schedule due to the possibility of winter weather impacts. Athens State University: Campus will open at 10 a.m. Calhoun Community College: Campus will open at 10 a.m. Colbert County Schools: Three-hour delay. Florence City Schools: Two-hour delay. Franklin County Schools:...
Is it illegal to drive without headlights on in the rain?
The obvious time to use your headlights is from sunset to sunrise, but there are a couple of other times laws state you should have them on.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Alabama (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Alabama (And What Lives Within It) While the answer may be surprising, the largest forest in Alabama is located just outside the largest city in Alabama. Full of mountains due to its proximity to the Appalachian Mountains, Alabama boasts humid summers, scenic drives, and beautiful mountain peaks full of recreational opportunities. But where exactly is the largest forest in Alabama and what can you do in this place?
WAFF
Patty Cakes: How a 75-year-old business is now thriving in Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A business called Patty Cakes is wowing people across the country by preserving those family keepsakes in a way that they’ll never ruin. And it’s all happening in the Tennessee Valley. Patty Cakes started out as little hand impressions in clay that...
wdhn.com
Hopes to four-lane Highway 167 from the Alabama-Florida line
GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN)—The long desire to four-lane state highway 167 north from the Stateline to Hartford may be a little closer to reality. Two Alabama lawmakers from the wiregrass say Katie Britt’s presence now in the U.S. Senate may benefit that long-sought project. Several Alabama lawmakers met...
The 10 Smallest Towns in Alabama Have Shockingly Low Populations
Some would argue that small-town life is the best but major cities are where the excitement is located. My thoughts, wherever my paycheck doesn’t bounce is a perfect spot for me. (That actually happened when our paycheck didn’t clear) Another story for another time, lol!. All jokes aside,...
wtvy.com
Hospital warns of tianeptine drug ‘crisis’ in Alabama
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Tianeptine is one of the latest illegal drugs pouring into Alabama. The substance is marketed as a supplement that helps with anxiety, depression and energy levels. But experts say the drug has side effects similar to heroin. “Because it is in your brain, it’s like you’re...
gulfshores.com
11 Record-Breaking Alabama Catches
Impressively, two of the record-setting fish from 2022 were broken twice within months after entering the record books. Sheepshead, a common Gulf Coast species, was one of these fish, with the first record-breaking catch weighing in at 14 pounds, 4 ounces by Wesley Olsen. Shortly after, Kendale Jeans hooked a whopping 16-pound, 6.6-ounce sheepshead, toppling the previous 14-pound monster fish.
WPMI
Alabama hospitals in financial trouble
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Administrators with Alabama hospitals say they are in financial trouble and they say that it could affect patient care. A new report indicates hospitals in the state took "staggering" losses during the Covid pandemic, and they are still feeling the financial impact today. Dr. Donald...
Alabama city celebrates opening of ALDI HQ and distribution center that will serve 8 million customers across Gulf South
ALDI unveiled its completed regional headquarters and distribution center Tuesday in Loxley, which will ultimately serve as many as 100 stores across the Gulf Coast. As one of America’s fastest growing grocers, ALDI is committed to bringing fresh, award-winning groceries and products at an affordable price to consumers from coast to coast, and the Loxley distribution center will support this commitment.
Comments / 0