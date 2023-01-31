Read full article on original website
Silver Line hopes to spur development along proposed route in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The bar is high and there’s hope for a big boost in development. If you’re new to Charlotte, the Silver Line is a proposed route for a light rail across areas north and west of Uptown. The Silver line would run for nearly 30...
Independence Blvd reopens after crash shuts down inbound traffic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All lanes of inbound Independence Boulevard are back open after a crash stopped all traffic early Thursday morning. The crash happened between Briar Creek Road and Eastway Drive around 7 a.m. As of 7:15 a.m., inbound traffic was backed up to Sharon Amity Road. The road reopened shortly after 8 a.m.
Matthews greenway tunnel construction could begin in March
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Construction work to extend Four Mile Creek Greenway in Matthews could begin in March, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The work will extend the spur of the greenway that already connects to Brenham Lane. The path will be lengthened and taken under South Trade Street, which will allow access for pedestrians, bikers, and others directly from the main road. Combined with the existing neighborhood access, the new path will create the potential to enter the greenway without having to cross over busy South Trade Street.
WBTV
Caught on camera: Thieves stealing outgoing mail out of mailboxes in Cabarrus County
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As you make plans for filing your taxes, you may want to reconsider how you’re sending them in. Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. It happened on Wednesday along Rocky River...
WBTV
Crash closes inbound lanes of Independence Blvd. in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – All inbound lanes of Independence Boulevard are closed due to a crash near Bojangles Coliseum in east Charlotte. That crash happened in the area of East Independence Boulevard and Briar Creek Road. Medic said one person was treated for minor injuries and taken to Atrium...
WBTV
Wreck with pedestrian, car closes portion of I-77 in York Co.
YORK CO., S.C. (WBTV) - A crash involving a pedestrian and a car has part of Interstate 77 in York County partially closed, the local sheriff’s office tweeted. The crash happened around mile marker 86 on I-77. The Gold Hill Road exit headed south is currently blocked. Drivers are...
WBTV
Caught on Camera: Surveillance camera doesn’t deter catalytic converter theft
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - The fact that there was a surveillance camera pointed directly at them didn’t deter the three thieves for a second. At noon on a Saturday, three men rushed out of a van and sawed two catalytic converters off a truck. They were fleeing the scene just four minutes after they got to work.
WBTV
Paid parking begins at Johnston YMCA in Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Johnston YMCA in Charlotte’s NoDa community will start charging for public parking on Wednesday, Feb. 1. According to YMCA officials, free parking for members and guests will be available for up to three hours at the North Davidson Street location. Spots 1 through...
WBTV
Charlotte man waited 22 minutes for medical attention after CMPD’s call for help
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It took 22 minutes for MEDIC, Charlotte’s ambulance service, to respond to a man in police custody struggling to breathe. Jovontay Williams was arrested by CMPD officers early in the morning of June 13, 2022. Officers were responding to a call that someone had fired shots into a house and was banging on the door.
WBTV
Police requesting public’s assistance in locating missing Mecklenburg County man
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Mecklenburg County man. Mr. Phillip Hammond, 85, was last seen leaving his home along Sardis Road around 7 p.m. on Thursday. He was driving his black 2019 Nissan Altima, with a...
School bus driver hurt in Gaston County crash
CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — A Gaston County school bus driver was hurt in a crash in Cherryville Wednesday morning, firefighters said. The Hugh's Pond Volunteer Fire Department responded to a crash involving a school bus around 7 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene, they learned that five children were on the bus when the crash happened. The driver was partially pinned inside the bus and suffered minor injuries, according to the fire department. None of the children on the bus were hurt.
WBTV
Ride fare free with CATS for Transit Equity Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Area Transit System will provide free transportation on Saturday, Feb. 4 to mark Transit Equity Day. This day honors the legacy of Rosa Parks on what would have been her 110th birthday in creating equitable transit across the nation. All CATS bus routes, paratransit,...
WBTV
Committee approves plan to move uptown Charlotte transportation hub underground
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte’s Metropolitan Transit Commission has voted in favor of a plan to move the transportation center underground. This plan was one of three options being considered for the Charlotte Area Transit System’s uptown Charlotte bus hub. While Tuesday night’s vote was unanimous, it wasn’t...
WBTV
Thieves in Concord targeting your mailbox
qcnews.com
1 dead in southeast Charlotte homicide, police say
Detectives are investigating a homicide that happened overnight in southeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. 1 dead in southeast Charlotte homicide, police say. Detectives are investigating a homicide that happened overnight in southeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Federal lawmakers eye cryptocurrency regulations. Raquel Martin reports...
WBTV
CMS: Gun found on campus of South Meck High
WBTV
Punishments for roads blocked and burnouts
WBTV
Man killed in shooting at southeast Charlotte apartment complex identified
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting late Wednesday night in southeast Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called for a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Stonehaven East apartment complex on Pineburr Road, which is near Thermal Road, around 11 p.m.
WBTV
Mud foils thieves’ plan to steal 5 cars from Rowan Co. used car lot
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Mud spoiled a plan a group of thieves had to make a clean getaway with five cars from a used car lot in Rowan County. According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, at least two men wearing hoodies broke into the car lot on Statesville Boulevard at 12:37 a.m. on Tuesday.
Suspect arrested after CMPD urged public to ‘avoid area’ in north CLT
The situation was reported around 8:15 p.m. on the 1400 block of Orvis Street in the Metro Division.
