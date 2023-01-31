ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Independence Blvd reopens after crash shuts down inbound traffic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All lanes of inbound Independence Boulevard are back open after a crash stopped all traffic early Thursday morning. The crash happened between Briar Creek Road and Eastway Drive around 7 a.m. As of 7:15 a.m., inbound traffic was backed up to Sharon Amity Road. The road reopened shortly after 8 a.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Matthews greenway tunnel construction could begin in March

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Construction work to extend Four Mile Creek Greenway in Matthews could begin in March, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The work will extend the spur of the greenway that already connects to Brenham Lane. The path will be lengthened and taken under South Trade Street, which will allow access for pedestrians, bikers, and others directly from the main road. Combined with the existing neighborhood access, the new path will create the potential to enter the greenway without having to cross over busy South Trade Street.
MATTHEWS, NC
WBTV

Crash closes inbound lanes of Independence Blvd. in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – All inbound lanes of Independence Boulevard are closed due to a crash near Bojangles Coliseum in east Charlotte. That crash happened in the area of East Independence Boulevard and Briar Creek Road. Medic said one person was treated for minor injuries and taken to Atrium...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Wreck with pedestrian, car closes portion of I-77 in York Co.

YORK CO., S.C. (WBTV) - A crash involving a pedestrian and a car has part of Interstate 77 in York County partially closed, the local sheriff’s office tweeted. The crash happened around mile marker 86 on I-77. The Gold Hill Road exit headed south is currently blocked. Drivers are...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WCNC

School bus driver hurt in Gaston County crash

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — A Gaston County school bus driver was hurt in a crash in Cherryville Wednesday morning, firefighters said. The Hugh's Pond Volunteer Fire Department responded to a crash involving a school bus around 7 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene, they learned that five children were on the bus when the crash happened. The driver was partially pinned inside the bus and suffered minor injuries, according to the fire department. None of the children on the bus were hurt.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Ride fare free with CATS for Transit Equity Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Area Transit System will provide free transportation on Saturday, Feb. 4 to mark Transit Equity Day. This day honors the legacy of Rosa Parks on what would have been her 110th birthday in creating equitable transit across the nation. All CATS bus routes, paratransit,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Thieves in Concord targeting your mailbox

3 workers were killed after falling more than 70 feet at a construction site on East Morehead Street. Stolen converters are sold to recyclers for up to $800. Charlotte man waited 22 minutes for medical attention after CMPD's call for help. Updated: 5 hours ago. Jovontay Williams died in police...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

1 dead in southeast Charlotte homicide, police say

Detectives are investigating a homicide that happened overnight in southeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. 1 dead in southeast Charlotte homicide, police say. Detectives are investigating a homicide that happened overnight in southeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Federal lawmakers eye cryptocurrency regulations. Raquel Martin reports...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMS: Gun found on campus of South Meck High

Police identify man accused of stealing $51K worth of jewelry from Matthews Kohl’s. A man accused of stealing around $51,000 worth of jewelry from a Matthews Kohl’s has been identified and is being sought. Local writer surprises barrier-breaking former student with poem at Gantt Center. Updated: 30 minutes...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Punishments for roads blocked and burnouts

The accidental shooting of Lyric Thomas happened just after midnight on New Year's Day. Man arrested after large police presence in north Charlotte. The police presence was in the 1400 block of Orvis Street around 8:30 p.m. Updated: 6 hours ago. It happened at an intersection close to NASCAR Hall...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man killed in shooting at southeast Charlotte apartment complex identified

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting late Wednesday night in southeast Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called for a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Stonehaven East apartment complex on Pineburr Road, which is near Thermal Road, around 11 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy