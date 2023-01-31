ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

14-year-old arrested in connection with Kannapolis homicide case

14-year-old charged in deadly Kannapolis shooting

One person killed in east Charlotte, search for shooter ongoing

Police Identify Victim in Deadly Southeast Charlotte Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte. Shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a shots fired call at an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Pineburr Road. Police say when they arrived on scene they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Man killed in shooting at southeast Charlotte apartment complex identified

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting late Wednesday night in southeast Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called for a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Stonehaven East apartment complex on Pineburr Road, which is near Thermal Road, around 11 p.m.
Police Identify 14-Year-Old As Suspect In Kannapolis Homicide

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Police have arrested a 14-year-old juvenile in connection to a homicide investigation in Kannapolis. On January 26th, around 11 p.m., officers responded to Elwood Street to investigate a shooting. Police say when they arrived they found 17-year-old Ty'el Hankins of Charlotte deceased inside his vehicle. Authorities say Hankins had been shot and his vehicle had crashed into a home.
School bus driver hurt in Gaston County crash

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — A Gaston County school bus driver was hurt in a crash in Cherryville Wednesday morning, firefighters said. The Hugh's Pond Volunteer Fire Department responded to a crash involving a school bus around 7 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene, they learned that five children were on the bus when the crash happened. The driver was partially pinned inside the bus and suffered minor injuries, according to the fire department. None of the children on the bus were hurt.
Thieves in Concord targeting your mailbox

1 dead in southeast Charlotte homicide, police say

Detectives are investigating a homicide that happened overnight in southeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Religious leaders call for change after accidental shooting of 5-year-old

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Religious leaders gathered on Moretz Avenue Tuesday night to speak about the accidental shooting of 5-year-old Lyric Thomas. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Thomas was accidentally shot at the Moretz location just after midnight on New Year's Day. James Barnett, with the organization "I Love You, Stop...
