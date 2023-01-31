With the January transfer window now over, we can look back at some of the major deals and asses which of Europe's biggest clubs fared best. Chelsea were by far the busiest and on the biggest scale while Arsenal and Bayern Munich went for quality over quantity in their business. Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City had questionable windows while Weston McKennie was the most high profile USMNT star on the move as he joined Leeds United. Chelsea and Benfica agreeing late in the day to a deal for Enzo Fernandez was the blockbuster deadline day move, but there were a few which made the difference to some of these teams such as Bayern's Joao Cancelo, Arsenal's Jorginho, Manchester United's Marcel Sabitzer, and PSG's Hakim Ziyech...or maybe not PSG's Hakim Ziyech.

2 DAYS AGO