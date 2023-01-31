Read full article on original website
womensrunning.com
Iten, Kenya, Is Where Running Champions Are Made
Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Nestled six hours northwest of Nairobi, Kenya, sits the small town of Iten. At 8,000 feet above sea level, Iten is marked with lush vegetation and striped with Kenya’s iconic red clay roads. Running champions are made here, on the edge of the Rift Valley.
CBS Sports
U.S. Figure Skating 'deeply frustrated' by medal delay stemming from doping case involving Russian skater
U.S. Figure Skating is still waiting on the medals it won in the team event at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) continues to sort out a case involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, and U.S. Figure Skating has begun to run out of patience as it awaits a resolution.
NBC Sports
Sifan Hassan sets marathon debut
Sifan Hassan, who won 5000m and 10,000m gold and 1500m bronze at the Tokyo Olympics in an unprecedented triple, will make her 26.2-mile debut at the London Marathon on April 23. Hassan, a 30-year-old Dutchwoman, said she will return to the track after the race, but how the London Marathon...
Boxer Klitschko joins fight against Olympic path for Russia
GENEVA (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Wladimir Klitschko has joined Ukraine’s fight against IOC plans to let some Russians compete at the 2024 Paris Summer Games. The former heavyweight champion suggested in a video message published Monday that sports leaders will be accomplices to the war if athletes from Russia and its military ally Belarus can compete at the next Olympics.
Shiffrin shifts from record chase to medal races at worlds
Perspective. The big picture. Dealing with both success and failure. Mikaela Shiffrin did a lot of soul searching after she didn’t win a medal and didn’t finish three of her five individual races at last year’s Beijing Olympics after entering the games amid enormous expectations. Her takeaways?
World champion US skier Kyle Smaine dies in an avalanche in Japan at age 31
"We heard the crack. We realized it is a big one. We started running and then we got hit," one skier who was with Smaine told the Mountain Gazette.
CW Live: Olympic medallist wins court case; Dubai plots 93km climate controlled bike path and Milan-San Remo start moved
We scour the internet for all the best bits from the world of cycling
BBC
Wimbledon and LTA face decision over whether to lift ban on Russians and Belarusians
The Australian Open women's singles trophy bears the name of Aryna Sabalenka, but not of Belarus - her country of birth. The new champion was playing as a neutral athlete in Melbourne last month, just as all Russians and Belarusians have been since the invasion of Ukraine. With one notable...
Austrian ski team aims to rediscover its magic at worlds
VIENNA (AP) — Only one skier in the 24-member Austrian squad for the upcoming world championships has won on the Word Cup circuit this season. A star coach left the women’s team mid-January. And “crisis” has become a common word on the ski-mad nation’s sport pages....
Ski standout Braathen has surgery on appendix before worlds
ZELL-AM-SEE, Austria (AP) — World Cup slalom standings leader Lucas Braathen left hospital on Thursday after surgery for appendicitis ahead of the world championships. The 22-year-old Norwegian will miss a World Cup slalom on Saturday in France and has only a slim chance of racing in two weeks’ time at the worlds in Courchevel and Meribel.
NBC Sports
2023 World Alpine Skiing Championships TV, live stream schedule
Every race of the world Alpine skiing championships airs live on Peacock from Feb. 6-19. France hosts the biennial worlds in Meribel and Courchevel — six women’s races, six men’s races and one mixed-gender team event. World championships races do not count in the World Cup tally.
atptour.com
Davis Cup Qualifiers: Great Britain's Norrie & Austria's Thiem Among Stars In Action
Twenty-four nations will start their quest to be crowned 2023 Davis Cup Finals champion this week when 12 qualifying ties take place around the world from 3-5 February. Cameron Norrie and Daniel Evans will try to deliver for Great Britain in its tie against Colombia, with #NextGenATP star Jack Draper and Top 5 doubles pair Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury rounding up the squad.
