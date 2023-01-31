Read full article on original website
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Tyre Nichols: As prosecutors consider more charges, Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the burial.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Law enforcement community, local leaders reacts to Tyre Nichols footage2UrbanGirlsMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols' Life Will Be Honored At His Funeral In MemphisAbdul GhaniMemphis, TN
3 Firefighters have been fired and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
House GOP accidentally gives Democrats supermajority on new 'weaponization' subcommittee
An apparent typo in a resolution organizing the committee gives Democrats 9 members on a 12-member committee. The actual plan is to have 21 members.
Senator Hawley Introduces the PELOSI Act and Other Recently Introduced Senate Bills
Just like the House of Representatives, the Senate has also been busy with lawmakers introducing new legislation that they hope to get passed. I will continue monitoring these bills and will provide updates if they have any movement. It's important that voters are aware of what legislation is being proposed, and you should contact your elected officials and make your opinion known by asking them to support the proposed legislation if you agree with it or by telling them you are opposed to the proposed legislation.
Ron DeSantis responds to Donald Trump’s recent attacks
Former President Donald Trump took aim at Gov Ron DeSantis’ leadership of Florida during the worst of the Covid-19 crisis during a recent campaign swing through New Hampshire and South Carolina. On Tuesday, Mr DeSantis fired back.“When you’re an elected executive, you have to make all kinds of decisions,” Mr DeSantis said. “You got to steer that ship. And the good thing is, is that the people are able to render a judgment on that – whether they re-elect you or not. “And I’m happy to say, you know, in my case, not only did we win re-election, we...
Mitch McConnell May Have Just Pulled The Ultimate Revenge On 2 Rival Senators
The Senate minority leader previously said he had no hard feelings toward the men, but his actions said otherwise.
A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
McKay Coppins, a journalist at The Atlantic, said he was "taken aback" by how often he heard MAGA Republicans say they wish Trump was dead.
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
President Joe Biden Awkwardly Grabs Reporter's Hand & Squeezes Under Umbrella When Asked About Decision To End Covid-19 Emergency
President Joe Biden awkwardly grabbed a reporter’s hand this week and squeezed under her umbrella after being asked about his recent decision to end two Covid-19 national emergencies, RadarOnline.com has learned.The somewhat bizarre incident took place on Tuesday afternoon as the 80-year-old president was departing the White House to visit New York City.While leaving the White House and approaching his helicopter, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker questioned Biden about his Monday night decision to draw down two Covid-19 national emergencies by May 11.“What's behind your decision to end the Covid emergency?” she asked.But before answering Welker’s question,...
Tyre Nichols’s parents accept invitation to attend State of the Union
The parents of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old who died after being beaten by Memphis police during a traffic stop, have accepted an invitation to President Biden’s State of the Union address next month. Police footage released Friday showed a group of officers pepper-spraying, using a stun gun on, punching and kicking Nichols, while others at […]
KSAT 12
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn eyes the seemingly impossible: a bipartisan deal on immigration
EL PASO — A long trail of SUVs snaked out of El Paso carrying a group of U.S. senators into southern New Mexico on a recent, chilly night. Like a funeral procession, the oversized cars glided through traffic with hazard lights on, turning onto a paved road to survey portions of the Mexican border.
Virginia Senate passed two gun control bills
Virginia senators passed two gun control bills that impose new restrictions on guns. However, the bill will have to make it through the Republican-led House of Delegates. Virginia Senate voted 22-17 along party lines to ban the sale of so-called ghost guns, homemade firearms without serial numbers typically assembled using 3D printers.
Senate bill would repeal $600 IRS reporting threshold
(The Center Square) - U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., and seven other senators have signed onto a bill that would repeal the tax threshold for reporting third-party payments. Under a provision in the American Rescue Plan Act, business transactions over $600 annually would be reported to the IRS by the payment platforms. The Stop the Nosy Obsession with Online Payments Act, known as the SNOOP Act, would keep the threshold...
Wesley Ruiz's Final Words Before Texas Execution
Wesley Ruiz reportedly died by lethal injection at 6:41 p.m. local time on Wednesday, nearly 16 years after he killed police officer Mark Nix.
newsnationnow.com
Renewed calls in Congress after Tyre Nichols’ video released
(NewsNation) — On the heels of the graphic video release showing the police beating of Tyre Nichols, there are renewed calls from both sides of the aisle in Washington to ensure that what happened to Nichols never happens to anyone else. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) says the video of...
Congress takes reins of prayer breakfast from secretive Christian evangelical group
On its face, the National Prayer Breakfast is a serene, bipartisan event full of spiritual reflection. But over the years, the breakfast has also been a source of controversy — full of shadowy fundraising, behind-the-scenes lobbying and even infiltration by a Russian spy. So lawmakers now have taken it...
Biden says he hopes Tyre Nichols' death spurs action in meeting with Congressional Black Caucus
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Thursday that he hopes the death of Tyre Nichols prompts action on Capitol Hill to advance police reform as he met with members of the Congressional Black Caucus at the White House. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris hosted members of the group...
CROWN Act and Juneteenth bill pass Minnesota Senate
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Senate passed the CROWN Act with a 45-19 vote on Thursday, along with a bill that would recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday. The CROWN Act, also known as H.F. 37, prohibits discrimination based on natural hair in the workplace and in schools. The act would update the Minnesota Human Rights Act to include hair discrimination as racial discrimination.
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to give Republican response to State of the Union
Just a month after taking the reins in Arkansas, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is stepping into the national spotlight to give the Republican response to Pres. Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.
House Republicans vote to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee
House Republicans have voted to remove Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee, citing past controversial comments she made about Israel and concerns over her objectivity. The vote was 218-211 along party lines. In her first term, Omar drew criticism from Republicans and Democrats alike for tweets...
House GOP passes first big whip test, ousting Omar
After an early struggle, the new majority found the votes to yank the Minnesota progressive from the Foreign Affairs Committee, a panel she personally holds dear.
Democrats in Congress condemn Biden administration expansion of Title 42
WASHINGTON — Nearly 80 Democratic members of Congress sent a letter to the White House expressing their “great concern” that the Biden administration is walking back its promise to restore migrants’ access to asylum. In the letter, they also condemned the administration’s expansion of a controversial policy that immediately turns away migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, […] The post Democrats in Congress condemn Biden administration expansion of Title 42 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
