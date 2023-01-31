The CEO of TikTok will testify before Congress amid security concerns about the app

Read full article on original website
Josh Hawley introduces PELOSI Act to bar lawmakers from trading stocks and profiting while in office
Sen. Josh Hawley has introduced a bill specifically named after former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that would prevent congressional insider trading by members or their families.
Concerns over prayer breakfast lead Congress to take it over
The National Prayer Breakfast, one of the most visible and long-standing events that brings religion and politics together in Washington, is splitting from the private religious group that had overseen it for decades, due to concerns the gathering had become too divisive.The organizer and host for this year's breakfast, scheduled for Thursday, will be the National Prayer Breakfast Foundation, headed by former Sen. Mark Pryor, D-Ark.Sen. Chris Coons, a regular participant and chairman of the Senate ethics committee, said the move was prompted in part by concerns in recent years that members of Congress did not know important details...
House OKs Max Miller’s move to boot Ilhan Omar from Foreign Affairs committee amid charges of bigotry
WASHINGTON, D. C. – The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday removed Minnesota Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee by approving a resolution from Rocky River GOP U.S. Rep. Max Miller after a spirited debate where both sides accused the other of bigotry.
House Republicans are launching their first investigations into Democrats
One recent afternoon on his way to votes, House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., remarked that he and his counterpart on the House Judiciary panel, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, are spending a lot of time together these days. "We talk every day, we had breakfast together this...
Mitch McConnell May Have Just Pulled The Ultimate Revenge On 2 Rival Senators
The Senate minority leader previously said he had no hard feelings toward the men, but his actions said otherwise.
‘A f--king idiot’: Man who breached Pelosi suite says he’s guilty of bluster, not crime
The Jan. 6 defendant famously propped his feet on a desk in then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Capitol suite.
A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
McKay Coppins, a journalist at The Atlantic, said he was "taken aback" by how often he heard MAGA Republicans say they wish Trump was dead.
80-Year-Old Biden Welcomes Bill Clinton to Congress at a White House Event, Asks Him for Permission to Use His Own Desk
On Thursday, President Joe Biden welcomed former President Bill Clinton back to the White House, which he erroneously referred to as the "Congress." Biden, who is now 80 years old and the oldest-serving president in U.S. history, said, “I’m so happy to be able to welcome my president back to the United States Congress — back to the United States Capitol, and he’s promised me that I’ll be able to sit at my desk tomorrow.”
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
CA Rep. Swalwell offers cryptic warning after getting booted from House Intel: 'more time on our hands'
Three House Democrats responded to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's decision to not reappoint them to committees they historically served on, claiming it was political vengeance.
Congressman Banned From Congressional Breakfast
Amid the continuing backlash to Republican Rep. George Santos following more and more revelations that he lied about various aspects of his background and qualifications while running for Congress, he has been disinvited from a major event.
Josh Hawley Introduces 'Pelosi Act' Bill to Ban Congress Members From Owning Stocks
It may be tough to get bipartisan support for this bill.
AOL Corp
'Warning sign': Iran's military reportedly sending warships to Brazil, Panama Canal in challenge to US
The United States is tracking warlike announcements by Iran’s regime that it deployed two military ships to Brazil that are also headed for the Panama Canal, where Tehran declared it will establish a military presence. A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, "We are aware...
KSAT 12
Bill to ban Chinese citizens and government from buying Texas land gains steam among Republicans
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott said this week that he would sign a proposed bill banning citizens and foreign entities from four countries, including China, from buying Texas land.
AOC Condemns GOP for Ousting Ilhan Omar From Foreign Affairs Committee: ‘This Is About Targeting Women of Color’ (Video)
The Democrat from New York heatedly took her Republican colleagues to task – and pointed to Marjorie Taylor Greene as a glaring hypocrisy. In a 218 to 211 vote on Thursday, the Republican-led House of Representatives voted to remove Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar from the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee.
msn.com
White House to End Covid-19 Emergency Declarations On May 11
(Bloomberg) -- The White House will end a pair of Covid-19 emergency declarations on May 11, spelling the elimination of the controversial Title 42 restrictions and expulsion measures at the US-Mexico border. Most Read from Bloomberg. The Covid-19 national emergency and public health emergency will be extended to that date...
Chinese spy balloon: House Speaker McCarthy asks for Gang of Eight briefing after flying object found over US
Kevin McCarthy is asking for a Gang of Eight briefing after government officials found a suspected Chinese spy balloon hovering over the continental United States.
Biden and McCarthy set to meet to talk about the debt ceiling stalemate
For the first time since becoming House speaker, California Republican Kevin McCarthy will meet Wednesday with President Joe Biden to discuss, among other things, how to avoid a default on the U.S. debt. The federal government reached its $31.4 trillion debt limit earlier this month, and since then the Treasury...
Spanberger: Clearly problems with chain of custody of classified documents found at officials’ homes
Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) lamented the handling of classified information by sitting and former elected officials in an interview Thursday, as lawmakers and the Justice Department grapple with how to handle such documents like the ones found at the homes of President Biden, former President Trump, and former Vice President Mike Pence. “As a former…
