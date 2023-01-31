Read full article on original website
Related
z93country.com
Local Covid Cases take a Drop This Week
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 17 new COVID cases in Wayne County this week, a decrease from 41 last week. Looking at other counties in the Lake Cumberland District, Pulaski County had the most with 42 cases, Adair County had 40, Russell County had 24, Taylor County had 22 cases, McCreary County reported 20 cases, Casey County had 18 cases, Green County reported 15 counties, Cumberland County with 13 cases, and Clinton County reported 10 cases.
z93country.com
Weather Announcements
While roads look pretty good this morning, most area schools have cancelled in person classes. Today will be an NTI day at Wayne County, no classes at Immanuel Christian Academy, Pulaski, Clinton, and McCreary Counties. Horizon Adult Health Care is on a two-hour delay.
z93country.com
Farm Service Agency Begins Enrollment for New Disaster and Pandemic Assistance Programs
Agricultural producers can begin to apply for two new important programs for revenue losses, from 2020 and 2021 natural disasters and/or the COVID-19 pandemic. First, crop producers may be eligible for assistance through the Emergency Relief Program (ERP) Phase Two if you experienced crop revenue losses from eligible natural disasters in 2020 and 2021. Grazing crops and livestock are not eligible for ERP Phase Two.
z93country.com
Mayor Catron Appointed Chairman of LCAD Regional Transportation Committee
The office has been a hustle and bustle of people in and out, even with this cold weather. One of the visitors was the new agent for the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force who was officially sworn in by the City of Monticello Mayor. Also, City Hall received notification...
z93country.com
Fire Department is Seeking Additional Volunteers
The Monticello Volunteer Fire Department is still looking for applicants to potentially add to the department. The department is looking for dedicated individuals who would be eager to serve the community, if interested call the fire department for an application at 348-5552. Last year the department responded to 581 incidents...
z93country.com
Sheriff Reports Two Arrests
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Caton reports the following arrests. John M. Guffey of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Indictment Warrant of Arrest for possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Guffey was also arrested on a Wayne County and a Clinton County District Court Warrants of Arrest for failure to pay or show cause and failure to appear for Arraignment on the underlying charges of operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance and traffic violations.
z93country.com
Friday Sports
Last night in girl’s basketball it was Wayne County over Clinton County 53-41. Coming up this evening the WC Boys will be at McCreary Central in a district game, join us at 7:15 for the pregame and 7:30 for the tip-off. Saturday. The Lady Cards are at Danville Christian.
z93country.com
It’s A Good Day for the Winter Photo Contest
Today would be a good day to take some winter pictures of Wayne County. Photos can be submitted to the Wayne County Extension Office through February 5th.
z93country.com
New Voting Registration Numbers Released
Kentucky voter registration under “other” political affiliations reached the 10 percent mark for the first time ever in December, according to the secretary of state’s office. Last month, Kentucky saw 6,103 newly registered voters, for a net gain of 509 new voters. In Wayne County there are...
z93country.com
Injury Accident Reported Wednesday
At approximately 1:40 p.m. Wednesday (Feb 1) a two-vehicle collision occurred on North Main Street injuring one woman. MPD Officer Josh Smith’s investigation determined a 2002 PT Cruiser being driven by Kelly Holloway, 35, of Monticello, pulled out of West Evelyn Avenue onto North Main Street into the path of a southbound 2007 Pontiac G6 being driven by Tiffany Hicks, 34, also of Monticello, resulting in the vehicles colliding.
z93country.com
Joann Young Morgan
Mrs. Joann (Young) Morgan, of Edmonton, Kentucky, formerly of Albany, Kentucky passed away Saturday, January 31, 2023. at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, Kentucky having attained the age of 74 years, 8 months, and 27 days. She was born on Tuesday, May 04, 1948 in Clinton County, Kentucky the daughter of Charlie and Mary (Looper) Young. She was a Christian woman of the Baptist faith, member of the Pink Ridge Baptist Church in Edmonton, Kentucky, a cook for The Lighthouse Restaurant in Sulphur Well, Kentucky. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Janie Messner, Gertie (Craig) Cummings, Ruth Stockton, Clara (Mills), Sue Young, brother, Andrew Young.
z93country.com
Child Struck by Vehicle
Just before 8 o’clock Friday morning, emergency personnel was notified of an accident in front of the Walker Early Learning center where a child had been struck by a vehicle. Wayne County EMS was called and transported one child by ambulance to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for what is described as non-life threatening injuries. The child was stable upon arrival at the hospital. No other details have been made available at this time.
z93country.com
3rd Graders participate in Etiquette Class
WCHS Child Development Services 1 Class taught youngsters valuable etiquette skills, through a collaboration with Teacher Hannah Parmley. WCHS Child Development Services 1 student Hope Hancock helping serve muffins to third graders at Monticello Elementary. (front to back:) Zachary Turner and Kylan Sexton put their napkins in their laps as...
z93country.com
Linda Darlene Jones
Linda Darlene Jones of Monticello, Kentucky was born January 11th, 1956, and departed this life Wednesday, February 1st, 2023 reaching the age of 67 years. She was the daughter of the late Willard and Mary Gregory Burke. She is survived by one daughter; Jessica (Donovan) Stinson, one son; Craig Jones,...
z93country.com
Arrest Make Arrest on DUI and Other Charges
According to Monticello Police Chief, Joey Hoover at approximately 10:34 p.m. Monday (Jan 30) Officer Casey Lang observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on West Columbia Avenue, utilizing mobile radar to determine the car was traveling 61 mph in a 35 mph zone. When Officer Lang turned his patrol car around to conduct a traffic stop, he observed the Nissan Altima turn onto Lincoln Avenue, continuing at a high rate of speed and disregarding stop signs at multiple intersections. Ultimately, the car stopped on Homestead Heights.
Comments / 0