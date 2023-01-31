Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
cleveland19.com
Police: 31-year-old man arrested in connection to Akron shooting
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested a 31-year-old man in connection to a Wednesday night shooting. Akron police Lt. Michael Miller said the Feb. 1 incident, which occurred at around 8:25 p.m. in the 100 block of Bittman Street, hospitalized a 58-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.
cleveland19.com
Man breaks into Jubilee Donuts, steals cash from register, Akron Police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of forcing his way into Jubilee Donuts and stealing cash from the register is on the loose, Akron Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The break in and theft happened at 2126 S. Main St. around 5 p.m. on Jan. 15,...
cleveland19.com
2 men convicted of human trafficking at Cleveland RTA station
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men pleaded guilty Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas in connection with a human trafficking incident at a Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) station in April 2022. <. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said Sean Simpkins, 40, and David McCord, 44, assaulted...
YAHOO!
Police: Alliance man accused of punching officer in the face
ALLIANCE – A 40-year-old man is accused of punching a police officer in the face early Thursday during a domestic violence investigation. The Alliance man was jailed on a felony count of assaulting a police officer and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and obstruction, according to a police report.
cleveland19.com
Portage County Sheriff’s Office seizes 24 pounds of pills
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage Aggressive Crime Enforcement (P. A. C. E.) Unit seized 24 pounds of pills in a traffic stop Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the Portage County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the driver denied consent to search after being pulled over, but...
cleveland19.com
Canton police arrest thief wanted for 2 robberies
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said detectives arrested the 18-year-old man accused of robbing two stores at gunpoint this month. Dana Dashawn Starling, of Canton, was taken into custody on Jan. 27 in the 800 block of Alan Page Dr. S.E. Starling is charged with three counts of...
Woman robbed at gunpoint while parked at Ohio ATM
Police said the woman gave the man some money. He then began shooting at her vehicle several times.
Argument leads to police presence in Youngstown
Several police cars were in the area of Glenwood Avenue and Lake Drive just after 5 p.m. Thursday.
Man charged with pulling gun on woman, breaking down her door
Alonzo Daniels, 32, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of aggravated burglary, being a felon in possession of a firearm and domestic violence.
cleveland19.com
Portage County traffic stop finds suspected Khat, $5,600 cash
FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Freedom Township traffic stop led to deputies finding suspected Khat and thousands of dollars in cash, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The traffic stop was conducted by deputies with the P.A.C.E. Unit for misdemeanor violations on I-80 on Jan. 31, according to...
WATCH: Akron man arrested after driving wrong way on I-480 from Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — An Akron man was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly driving the wrong way with a stolen vehicle on I-480. Independence Police say 26-year-old Daniel Filmore was arrested after he crashed his vehicle into a barrier wall on State Road in Parma after driving in the wrong direction on I-480 East.
cleveland19.com
Akron teen gets life in prison for murdering man after dispute over a phone
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron teenager who murdered a man in his own home will spend the rest of his life in behind bars, Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced. Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison Breaux sentenced now 18-year-old Jalen Butler of Bye Street to life...
whbc.com
Massillon Man Jailed in Connection With Shooting Death of Jackson Man
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Massillon man is jailed on a million dollars bond in connection with the shooting death of a Jackson Township man in Massillon Friday morning. Court records indicate 32-year-old Graydon Feichter shot 30-year-old Jeffrey Stoll three times outside a house in the...
2 suspects wanted by Akron police for firing shot into car during attempted carjacking
AKRON, Ohio — Akron police are looking for two suspects who are accused of attempting to carjack a vehicle, then firing at least one gunshot into the car as it attempted to flee the robbery. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with...
Trumbull County indictments: Feb. 1, 2023
A Trumbull County grand jury returned indictments on Wednesday.
WFMJ.com
New Castle raid uncovers more than 3 pounds of cocaine
Authorities in Lawrence County report finding nearly three-and-a-half pounds of cocaine, aw well as fentanyl that investigators say would be worth an estimated $90,000 on the street. According to the District Attorney, agents searched a home at 520 Wildwood Avenue in New Castle on Monday. Inside they found 1,329 grams...
cleveland19.com
Trial underway for man accused of killing 15-year-old Akron boy
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury trial is underway in Summit County Court of Common Pleas for the man accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old Akron boy in 2022. D’Lawrence Scott was indicted on the charges of murder, felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm, obstructing justice and domestic violence for the May 24,, 2022 murder of Jerry Davis.
cleveland19.com
Man pleads guilty to murdering woman, dumping her body in East Cleveland field
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who murdered a 28-year-old East Cleveland woman in 2021 pleaded guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Lexx Meeks, 28, killed Kalyn Moore and dumped her body in Hawley Park in East Cleveland. A person walking their dog found Moore’s body on Dec....
2 arrested in connection to deadly fire in Warren
Warren Police have arrested two people connection to the deadly fire that killed Chassidy Broadstone on Jan. 19.
Toddler injured in multiple car crash on I-680 in Youngstown
Crews were called to mile marker 5 at the Glenwood Avenue exit shortly before 8:30 a.m.
