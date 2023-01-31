ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

cleveland19.com

Police: 31-year-old man arrested in connection to Akron shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested a 31-year-old man in connection to a Wednesday night shooting. Akron police Lt. Michael Miller said the Feb. 1 incident, which occurred at around 8:25 p.m. in the 100 block of Bittman Street, hospitalized a 58-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

2 men convicted of human trafficking at Cleveland RTA station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men pleaded guilty Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas in connection with a human trafficking incident at a Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) station in April 2022. <. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said Sean Simpkins, 40, and David McCord, 44, assaulted...
CLEVELAND, OH
YAHOO!

Police: Alliance man accused of punching officer in the face

ALLIANCE – A 40-year-old man is accused of punching a police officer in the face early Thursday during a domestic violence investigation. The Alliance man was jailed on a felony count of assaulting a police officer and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and obstruction, according to a police report.
ALLIANCE, OH
cleveland19.com

Portage County Sheriff’s Office seizes 24 pounds of pills

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage Aggressive Crime Enforcement (P. A. C. E.) Unit seized 24 pounds of pills in a traffic stop Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the Portage County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the driver denied consent to search after being pulled over, but...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton police arrest thief wanted for 2 robberies

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said detectives arrested the 18-year-old man accused of robbing two stores at gunpoint this month. Dana Dashawn Starling, of Canton, was taken into custody on Jan. 27 in the 800 block of Alan Page Dr. S.E. Starling is charged with three counts of...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Portage County traffic stop finds suspected Khat, $5,600 cash

FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Freedom Township traffic stop led to deputies finding suspected Khat and thousands of dollars in cash, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The traffic stop was conducted by deputies with the P.A.C.E. Unit for misdemeanor violations on I-80 on Jan. 31, according to...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Massillon Man Jailed in Connection With Shooting Death of Jackson Man

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Massillon man is jailed on a million dollars bond in connection with the shooting death of a Jackson Township man in Massillon Friday morning. Court records indicate 32-year-old Graydon Feichter shot 30-year-old Jeffrey Stoll three times outside a house in the...
MASSILLON, OH
WFMJ.com

New Castle raid uncovers more than 3 pounds of cocaine

Authorities in Lawrence County report finding nearly three-and-a-half pounds of cocaine, aw well as fentanyl that investigators say would be worth an estimated $90,000 on the street. According to the District Attorney, agents searched a home at 520 Wildwood Avenue in New Castle on Monday. Inside they found 1,329 grams...
NEW CASTLE, PA
cleveland19.com

Trial underway for man accused of killing 15-year-old Akron boy

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury trial is underway in Summit County Court of Common Pleas for the man accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old Akron boy in 2022. D’Lawrence Scott was indicted on the charges of murder, felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm, obstructing justice and domestic violence for the May 24,, 2022 murder of Jerry Davis.
AKRON, OH

