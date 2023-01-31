Read full article on original website
'This is bigger than ChatGPT': Google creates 'MusicLM,' text-to-music AI
Google has created a new artificial intelligence (AI) system called MusicLM that can produce music in any genre from a text description. However, the tech giant has chosen against to make the system publicly available due to ethical issues, according to some media reports. "Whoa, this is bigger than ChatGPT...
makeuseof.com
The Dangers of AI Writing and How to Spot AI-Generated Text
AI programs are here, and one of their missions is to take over the writing space. Large language models like ChatGPT are some of the latest-to-arrive...
makeuseof.com
OpenAI Launches an AI Detector Tool to Counter ChatGPT-Generated Text
OpenAI's automated AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT, has taken the internet by storm, but not without creating a few issues on the way. With writers, coders, marketers, and seemingly everyone else in between using ChatGPT to generate content, companies worldwide are staring down a tsunami of AI-generated content.
marktechpost.com
Meet Sketch: An AI code Writing Assistant For Pandas
For pandas users, Sketch is an AI code-writing helper that substantially comprehends your data’s context to increase ideas’ relevance. The Sketch is immediately useable and doesn’t need to be added as a plugin to your IDE. Using machine learning and natural language processing, the AI code-writing helper Sketch helps programmers write code. It can generate entire functions, complete statements, and code snippets based on a description of what the code should accomplish. With Sketch, developers will be able to create code more quickly and with less effort, allowing them to concentrate on more difficult problems.
ZDNet
The best AI art generators: DALL-E 2 and other fun alternatives to try
If you've ever searched Google high and low to find an image you needed to no avail, AI is coming to the rescue. With AI art generators, you can type in a prompt as detailed or vague as you'd like and have the image you were thinking of pop up on your screen instantly. These tools can help with branding, social media content creation, vision boards, and more. Even if you have no professional use for it, no worries, the process is so fun that anyone can participate.
Amazon employees are already using ChatGPT for software coding. They also found the AI chatbot can answer tricky AWS customer questions and write cloud training materials.
Amazon employees are quickly discovering ChatGPT's vast potential as a work assistant, even for relatively technical tasks.
Limits to computing: A computer scientist explains why even in the age of AI, some problems are just too difficult
In the age of AI, people might wonder if there’s anything computers can’t do. The answer is yes. In fact, there are numerous problems that are beyond the reach of even the most powerful computers.
Tech Times
A Glimpse Into the Incredible Power of Artificial Intelligence
One of the most exciting developments in modern technology is the subject of artificial intelligence (AI). It has enormous potential to change how people use technology and has far-reaching effects. Artificial intelligence (AI) has already started to impact lives in unimaginable ways only a few years ago, from offering more accurate data insights to helping people make wiser choices more quickly. Now that AI learns coding, the transformation is expected to exceed what was ideally thought possible. The newfound code-writing capabilities of AI have not only caused a sensation but also provided fertile ground for the development of programs authored entirely by AI.
These jobs are most likely to be replaced by ChatGPT and AI
Chatbots and artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT that can almost instantly produce increasingly sophisticated written content are already being used to perform a variety of tasks, from writing high school assignments to generating legal documents and even authoring legislation.As in every major cycle of technological innovation, some workers will be displaced, with artificial intelligence taking over their roles. At the same time, entirely new activities — and potential opportunities for employment — will emerge. Read on to learn what experts say are the kinds of workplace tasks that are most vulnerable to being taken over by ChatGPT and other AI tools in...
TechCrunch
Snap hints at future AR glasses powered by generative AI
Investors wanted to get a sense of how Snap was thinking about the latest developments in AI — particularly in buzzy areas like generative AI. which has benefited from advances in algorithms, language models and the increased processing power available to run the necessary calculations. One pointed to the AI image generator Midjourney’s bot for Discord as an example of how AI could lead to increased user engagement within an app.
ChatGPT creators ‘lose track of AI chatbot’s creations’ but have plans for new smartphone app
CONCERNS have been growing over the infamous chatbot ChatGPT, prompting its creators to release a tool that can detect when it’s being used. However, even the new tool from OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, can’t detect all AI-written text. OpenAI's announcement of the tool comes shortly after the...
itechpost.com
Exploring the Advancements in AI Software: Understanding the Next-Generation Solutions
Artificial intelligence (AI) is a rapidly growing field that has the potential to revolutionize many aspects of our lives. AI is becoming increasingly prevalent in our daily lives, from self-driving cars to intelligent personal assistants. The technology is based on the idea that machines can mimic human intelligence and perform tasks that would otherwise require human intelligence. This has led to various applications in various industries, including healthcare, finance, and transportation.
marktechpost.com
What is Synthetic Data, and What are Its Importance?
Information that is produced artificially rather than by actual events is known as synthetic data. Synthetic data is used to test mathematical models and train machine learning models. It is often produced using algorithms. Importance of synthetic data. To train neural networks, developers require vast, meticulously annotated datasets. AI models...
ZDNet
AI has caused a renaissance of tech industry R&D, says Meta's chief AI scientist
The strength of the deep learning era of artificial intelligence has lead to something of a renaissance in corporate R&D in information technology, according to Yann LeCun, chief AI scientist for Meta. "The type of techniques that we've been working on have had a much bigger commercial impact, much more...
marktechpost.com
Salesforce AI Open Sources CausalAI Library for Causal Analysis of Time Series and Tabular Data
The process of causal analysis is used to determine and address the causes and effects of a problem. Instead of addressing the symptoms of a problem, causal analysis helps identify the root cause of the problem so that its symptoms become less impactful. To understand this better with the help of an example, consider the scenario where airline tickets are becoming prohibitively expensive. The first stage is to determine what causes the fluctuations in airfares so that a potential macroeconomic measure can be found to reduce the airfares. One key variable that significantly affects airfares is the price of crude oil. If oil prices rise, airfares will rise in proportion to accommodate an increase in the fuel cost for airlines. On the other hand, if airlines raise their fares without regard to any variation in oil prices, this rise should not affect oil prices. As a result, it is safe to conclude that oil prices influence airfares but not the other way around.
marktechpost.com
A New AI Research Presents a Cascading Latent Diffusion Approach Called Moûsai That can Generate Multiple Minutes of High-Quality Stereo Music at 48kHz from Textual Descriptions
It is a difficult topic because music generation, or audio generation, includes numerous components at various levels of abstraction. Although difficult, automated or model-assisted music production has been a popular study topic. It is encouraging to observe how much deep learning models can contribute to audio production, given the recent emergence of deep learning models and their success in computer vision and natural language processing. Recursive neural networks, adversarial generative networks, autoencoders, and transformers are all used in existing audio-generating models.
The Metaverse IRL: Solving Healthcare Disparities With Doctors’ Digital Twins
The metaverse is not yet changing the world – but it’s increasingly changing, even saving, lives. This, as immersive experiences at the intersection of physical and digital are making incremental progress in solving critical, real-world problems within healthcare. No matter where we may be in the so-called metaverse...
marktechpost.com
Top Synthetic Data Tools/Startups For Machine Learning Models in 2023
Information created intentionally rather than as a result of actual events is known as synthetic data. Synthetic data is generated algorithmically and used to train machine learning models, validate mathematical models, and act as a stand-in for test production or operational data test datasets. The advantages of using synthetic data...
marktechpost.com
Vision Transformers Have Taken The Field of Computer Vision by Storm, But What Do Vision Transformers Learn?
Vision transformers (ViTs) are a type of neural network architecture that has reached tremendous popularity for vision tasks such as image classification, semantic segmentation, and object detection. The main difference between the vision and original transformers was the replacement of the discrete tokens of text with continuous pixel values extracted from image patches. ViTs extracts features from the image by attending to different regions of it and combining them to make a prediction. However, despite the recent widespread use, little is known about the inductive biases or features that ViTs tend to learn. While feature visualizations and image reconstructions have been successful in understanding the workings of convolutional neural networks (CNNs), these methods have not been as successful in understanding ViTs, which are difficult to visualize.
Gmail creator predicts A.I. bots like ChatGPT will destroy search engines within 2 years
Paul Buchheit said we're only "one or two years away from total disruption."
Comments / 0